Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Institute on Retirement Security : Testifies Before House Ways and Means Committee on the U.S. Retirement Savings Shortfall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 09:30am EST

Bold Steps Needed to Rebuild Retirement Readiness

Diane Oakley, executive director of the National Institute on Retirement Security, will testify today before the U.S. House of Representative Ways and Means Committee hearing, Improving Retirement Security for America’s Workers. The hearing will begin at 10:00 AM ET in 1100 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C.

Oakley will provide committee members with an overview of the fundamental changes to the nation’s retirement system that have made it increasingly difficult for Americans to prepare for retirement. She will discuss how the disappearance of pensions and declining workplace retirement plan coverage means that Americans have a dim retirement outlook.

She also will provide insight on how the deep retirement savings shortfall means that many Americans will face the prospect of continuing to work well into their 60s, a substantially reduced standard of living, and/or the need to turn to families or government for financial assistance. Ultimately, the inability of older Americans to be self-sufficient after a lifetime of work will have negative impacts on the U.S. economy, government budgets and families.

The testimony also will provide committee members with insight on bold actions that can be taken to improve the retirement outlook for working Americans.

Download the testimony here.

Read more about NIRS research cited in the testimony, including:

The full body of research is available at www.nirsonline.org.

The National Institute on Retirement Security is a non-profit, non-partisan organization established to contribute to informed policymaking by fostering a deep understanding of the value of retirement security to employees, employers and the economy as a whole. Located in Washington, D.C., NIRS’ diverse membership includes financial services firms, employee benefit plans, trade associations, and other retirement service providers. More information is available at www.nirsonline.org. Follow NIRS on Twitter @nirsonline.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:53aMARKEL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:51aInternational Investment Bank headquarters to be relocated to Budapest
AQ
09:51aLILLY ELI & CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:51aMURPHY OIL CORPORATION : Announces Dividend
BU
09:50aPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Clarification on news
PU
09:50aNATIONAL GRID : Urges Safety in Anticipation of Freezing Rain, Icing Across Higher Elevations of Upstate New York
PU
09:50aRittenhouse Realty Advisors Sells 15 Units / 40 Beds Near Drexel University for $3,200,000
GL
09:49aBAYER : French, German farmers destroy crops after GMOs found in Bayer seeds
RE
09:49aMANILA ELECTRIC : Meralco sees higher generation charge for February billing period
AQ
09:48aTIGER RESORT : Backdoor bid successful
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DAIMLER : DAIMLER : 4Q Earnings Slide, Cuts Dividend
2ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. warns European allies not to use Chinese gear for 5G networks
3ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : EA cuts revenue outlook after 'Battlefield' disappoints, shares dive
4CYBG : CYBG : Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank's lending growth defies Brexit gloom
5BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas cuts targets, costs after weak finish to 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.