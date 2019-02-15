National Interstate Here, Now and in the Future: A Commercial Transportation Insurance Leader Since 1989

National Interstate Insurance (“National Interstate”) proudly celebrates its 30th year serving the insurance industry. Established in 1989, National Interstate provides a broad array of commercial insurance products including traditional insurance and innovative alternative risk transfer, or captive, options for the transportation industry. National Interstate offers its products and services through several operating subsidiaries including National Interstate Insurance Company, Vanliner Insurance Company, Triumphe Casualty Company, National Interstate Insurance Company of Hawaii, Inc., American Highways Insurance Agency, TransProtection Service Company, and Safety, Claims and Litigation Services, LLC.

“I am deeply fulfilled when I look back over our last 30 years,” said Tony Mercurio, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Interstate. “In 1989, National Interstate was an entrepreneurial start-up company with just a dozen employees marketing only passenger transportation insurance. Through the years, we have reached many significant milestones, including becoming a market leader of transportation insurance, as well as alternative risk transfer insurance programs. Our ability to design specialized products and enter new markets has resulted in significant and continuous growth.

“While National Interstate remains a leader in passenger transportation insurance, it has grown and diversified throughout its 30-year history. The Company is now a leader in providing insurance for moving and storage companies through its Vanliner subsidiary and customized insurance products for the trucking industry. Today, National Interstate offers more than 30 specialty products, continuously exploring and entering new insurance niches.

“We are still an entrepreneurial company that embraces opportunities in the marketplace that other insurance carriers might shy away from,” Mr. Mercurio continued. “We recognize the success we enjoy today would not be possible without the efforts of our talented and dedicated team of employees, as well as our many loyal agents and customers. We’re not building for tomorrow, or the next day; we are building for the next 30 years, which I believe will be even better than the first 30.”

About National Interstate

An Insurance Experience Built Around You

National Interstate Insurance Company offers insurance products and services, including alternative risk transfer programs, focused on the transportation industry. We provide insurance solutions that address the unique needs of our customers, which include passenger, moving and storage, and truck transportation companies. National Interstate and its insurance subsidiaries, Vanliner Insurance Company, National Interstate Insurance Company of Hawaii, Inc. and Triumphe Casualty Company, are rated “A+” (Superior) by A.M. Best. Founded in 1989, we are headquartered in Richfield, Ohio with operations in Kapolei, Hawaii and Fenton, Missouri.

National Interstate is a member of Great American Insurance Group. The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG). AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.

