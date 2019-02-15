National Interstate Here, Now and in the Future: A Commercial Transportation Insurance Leader Since 1989

National Interstate Insurance (“National Interstate”) proudly celebrates
its 30th year serving the insurance industry. Established in
1989, National Interstate provides a broad array of commercial insurance
products including traditional insurance and innovative alternative risk
transfer, or captive, options for the transportation industry. National
Interstate offers its products and services through several operating
subsidiaries including National Interstate Insurance Company, Vanliner
Insurance Company, Triumphe Casualty Company, National Interstate
Insurance Company of Hawaii, Inc., American Highways Insurance Agency,
TransProtection Service Company, and Safety, Claims and Litigation
Services, LLC.
“I am deeply fulfilled when I look back over our last 30 years,” said
Tony Mercurio, President and Chief Executive Officer of National
Interstate. “In 1989, National Interstate was an entrepreneurial
start-up company with just a dozen employees marketing only passenger
transportation insurance. Through the years, we have reached many
significant milestones, including becoming a market leader of
transportation insurance, as well as alternative risk transfer insurance
programs. Our ability to design specialized products and enter new
markets has resulted in significant and continuous growth.
“While National Interstate remains a leader in passenger transportation
insurance, it has grown and diversified throughout its 30-year history.
The Company is now a leader in providing insurance for moving and
storage companies through its Vanliner subsidiary and customized
insurance products for the trucking industry. Today, National Interstate
offers more than 30 specialty products, continuously exploring and
entering new insurance niches.
“We are still an entrepreneurial company that embraces opportunities in
the marketplace that other insurance carriers might shy away from,” Mr.
Mercurio continued. “We recognize the success we enjoy today would not
be possible without the efforts of our talented and dedicated team of
employees, as well as our many loyal agents and customers. We’re not
building for tomorrow, or the next day; we are building for the next 30
years, which I believe will be even better than the first 30.”
Please visit www.natl.com
to learn more information about the company’s products, services and
career opportunities.
About National Interstate
An Insurance Experience Built Around You
National Interstate Insurance Company offers insurance products and
services, including alternative risk transfer programs, focused on the
transportation industry. We provide insurance solutions that address the
unique needs of our customers, which include passenger, moving and
storage, and truck transportation companies. National Interstate and its
insurance subsidiaries, Vanliner Insurance Company, National Interstate
Insurance Company of Hawaii, Inc. and Triumphe Casualty Company, are
rated “A+” (Superior) by A.M. Best. Founded in 1989, we are
headquartered in Richfield, Ohio with operations in Kapolei, Hawaii and
Fenton, Missouri.
National Interstate is a member of Great American Insurance Group. The
members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American
Financial Group, Inc. (AFG). AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on
the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.
