National Investments Fund : NET LIABILITIES VALUE

02/12/2020 | 11:06pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 1227)

NET LIABILITIES VALUE

As at 31 January 2020, the unaudited consolidated net liabilities value per share (excluding in the fair value adjustments on the unlisted investments) of the Company was approximately HK$0.04921.

Hong Kong, 13 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises an executive Director, namely Chan Cheong Yee; three non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Wang Ning (Chairman), Ms. Xie Xiangrong and Mr. Huang Hu; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Li Li, Mr. Liao Kai and Ms. Wu Xiaoxia.

Disclaimer

National Investments Fund Limited published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 04:05:06 UTC
