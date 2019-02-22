National LGBTQ Task Force's Winter Party Festival: February 27 to March 5, 2019

The Winter Party Festival produced by the National LGBTQ Task
Force is one of the world’s largest and best-loved celebrations for
the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer communities. The
Festival has evolved into a week-long series of events, taking place on
Miami Beach and benefiting the LGBTQ community, both locally and
nationally.
Founded in 1994, the Winter Party Festival evolved to a massive music
celebration with dozens of events, from cocktail parties, to stage
shows, to health advocacy programs — drawing more than 10,000
attendees. The roster of international DJ talent and Miami's
unparalleled venues provide events that could never happen anyplace else
in the world.
This year’s Festival is expected to be another major success, with
select passes and tickets selling out. Highlights include appearances by RuPaul’s
Drag Race All Stars season one winner Chad Michaels at the
Welcome Center Grand Opening on Wednesday, February 27, as well as actor
and musician Jai Rodriguez (best known as the culture guide on
the Emmy-winning reality show Queer Eye for the Straight Guy), to
host the VIP Cocktail Reception on Friday, March 1.
This year’s theme — With Open Arms — focuses on the
organization’s dedication to making the Festival a welcoming environment
for all. "Winter Party Festival has always been friendly and inclusive,”
WPF Festival Chair Rene Wolfensberger said in a statement. “This year we
wanted to turn it up a notch and encourage everyone, volunteers,
committee members, staff, and guests to welcome each other with open
arms. It's an international gesture of inclusion and ties to our vision
statement: ‘Bringing the world together to create change while
celebrating you.’”
When the partying and celebrations come to a close, the proceeds from
the Festival benefit the Task Force and South Florida based LGBTQ
organizations. In 2018, the Task Force donated $215,000 to the LGBTQ
Community Fund at the Miami Foundation, for a total of nearly $3 million
given back since the Task Force began producing the Festival and its
National LGBTQ Task Force Gala - Miami.
“The LGBTQ movement is as relevant today as it was when we fought back
police raids at the Stonewall Inn 50 years ago,” Task Force Director of
Communications Sarah Massey explained. “We still have a lot to do to
achieve full liberation and equality for all of us. The Task Force is on
the vanguard of this work. We keep the Trump administration in check,
organize faith communities to be welcoming, and protect our hard-earned
freedoms, while expanding legal protections for all of us.”
To purchase tickets to Winter Party Festival 2019, please visit: www.winterparty.com.
About Winter Party Festival:
Winter
Party Festival is an iconic week-long celebration of diverse LGBTQ
people from all over the world who come together to learn, live, laugh,
and forge lifelong relationships. Proceeds from the annual Winter Party
Festival support the Task Force’s local and national advocacy,
organizing, and leadership development work for LGBTQ people.
About National LGBTQ Task Force:
The National
LGBTQ Task Force advances full freedom, justice, and equality for
LGBTQ people. We are building a future where everyone can be free to be
their entire selves in every aspect of their lives. Today, despite all
the progress we’ve made to end discrimination, millions of LGBTQ people
face barriers in every aspect of their lives: in housing, employment,
healthcare, retirement, and basic human rights. These barriers must go.
That’s why the Task Force is training and mobilizing millions of
activists across our nation to deliver a world where you can #BeYou.
Major sponsors for 2019 includes: Miami Beach Visitors and
Convention Authority, Shelborne South Beach, Bacardi, Miller Coors,
WorldPride NYC | Stonewall 50, Impulse Group, The Art of Shaving,
Surterra Wellness, AIDS United, Avita Pharmacy, Axel Hotel Miami Beach,
Prevention 305, SCRUFF, Toca Events, Walgreens, Atlantic Broadband, Edge
Media Network, HomoCulture, HOTSpots!, Passport Magazine, Queerty,
WIREMAG
