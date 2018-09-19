National Labor Alliance of Health Care Coalitions Endorses BridgeHealth for its Value-Based Surgery Benefits

The National Labor Alliance of Health Care Coalitions (NLA), which
represents over 6 million covered members nationwide, has endorsed
BridgeHealth as its partner provider of value-based surgery benefits.
BridgeHealth is a leader in providing high-quality surgical centers of
excellence (COEs) and bundled surgical case rate benefit plans to health
plan sponsors across the U.S.
Through the endorsement, NLA members, which include 17 U.S.-based
coalitions, now can use the BridgeHealth program for planned surgeries
such as orthopedic, cardiac, general, and women’s health. BridgeHealth
guides members to top-performing surgical centers of excellence at
lower, predictable costs, and coalition clients can save 30-50 percent
on average per surgery, which helps keep healthcare cost down for
members.
“Our focus on providing the best quality benefits led us to
BridgeHealth,” said Douglas Rubbelke, Executive Director of the NLA.
“They have a proven history of connecting union and trust members to the
best hospitals and surgery centers when they need surgical care. And the
savings they deliver helps us keep costs low for our members. It’s a
win-win.’”
Fred Brown, Executive Director of the Pacific Health Coalition (aka
Health Care Cost Management Coalition of Alaska), previously partnered
with BridgeHealth to help his coalition members with the high cost of
healthcare in Alaska. His group will continue using the program as part
of a broader NLA agreement. “Our vision is aligned with BridgeHealth,
and we look forward to great outcomes and bringing down the cost of
healthcare for coalition members, while simultaneously improving the
patient experience,” said Brown.
“We are excited to form this partnership with the coalitions in the NLA.
We believe we can improve the outcomes and healthcare costs for any of
their members who need surgery, as well as deliver a level of concierge
service to help them easily plan for their procedures,” said Mark
Stadler, BridgeHealth’s President and Chief Executive Officer.
About the NLA
The National Labor Alliance of Health Care Coalitions, Inc. is a
non-profit national organization of labor management health and welfare
coalitions representing purchasers of health services, working together
to increase value in services and benefits for participating member
coalitions.
About BridgeHealth
Founded in 2007, BridgeHealth
(www.bridgehealth.com)
is a provider of value-based healthcare services. Its bundled rates
allow self-insured group health plans to improve quality and outcomes of
surgery, reduce costs and positively affect the rate of unnecessary
surgery. Through decision support, a program of high-quality providers,
care coordination and other strategies, clients get real results while
providing an outstanding patient experience through a facilitated
process. Clients achieve very quantifiable results in a manner that
integrates with their full suite of health plan benefits. BridgeHealth
is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.
