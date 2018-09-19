National Labor Alliance of Health Care Coalitions Endorses BridgeHealth for its Value-Based Surgery Benefits

The National Labor Alliance of Health Care Coalitions (NLA), which represents over 6 million covered members nationwide, has endorsed BridgeHealth as its partner provider of value-based surgery benefits. BridgeHealth is a leader in providing high-quality surgical centers of excellence (COEs) and bundled surgical case rate benefit plans to health plan sponsors across the U.S.

Through the endorsement, NLA members, which include 17 U.S.-based coalitions, now can use the BridgeHealth program for planned surgeries such as orthopedic, cardiac, general, and women’s health. BridgeHealth guides members to top-performing surgical centers of excellence at lower, predictable costs, and coalition clients can save 30-50 percent on average per surgery, which helps keep healthcare cost down for members.

“Our focus on providing the best quality benefits led us to BridgeHealth,” said Douglas Rubbelke, Executive Director of the NLA. “They have a proven history of connecting union and trust members to the best hospitals and surgery centers when they need surgical care. And the savings they deliver helps us keep costs low for our members. It’s a win-win.’”

Fred Brown, Executive Director of the Pacific Health Coalition (aka Health Care Cost Management Coalition of Alaska), previously partnered with BridgeHealth to help his coalition members with the high cost of healthcare in Alaska. His group will continue using the program as part of a broader NLA agreement. “Our vision is aligned with BridgeHealth, and we look forward to great outcomes and bringing down the cost of healthcare for coalition members, while simultaneously improving the patient experience,” said Brown.

“We are excited to form this partnership with the coalitions in the NLA. We believe we can improve the outcomes and healthcare costs for any of their members who need surgery, as well as deliver a level of concierge service to help them easily plan for their procedures,” said Mark Stadler, BridgeHealth’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

About the NLA

The National Labor Alliance of Health Care Coalitions, Inc. is a non-profit national organization of labor management health and welfare coalitions representing purchasers of health services, working together to increase value in services and benefits for participating member coalitions.

About BridgeHealth

Founded in 2007, BridgeHealth (www.bridgehealth.com) is a provider of value-based healthcare services. Its bundled rates allow self-insured group health plans to improve quality and outcomes of surgery, reduce costs and positively affect the rate of unnecessary surgery. Through decision support, a program of high-quality providers, care coordination and other strategies, clients get real results while providing an outstanding patient experience through a facilitated process. Clients achieve very quantifiable results in a manner that integrates with their full suite of health plan benefits. BridgeHealth is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

