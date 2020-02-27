National Land Realty : Expands Footprint in Florida

Merges with Winter Haven-Based Crosby & Associates, Inc | Agriculture and Commercial

National Land Realty, the nation’s fastest growing real estate land brokerage company specializing in farm, ranch, plantation, timber, recreational, and commercial development properties, today announced that Crosby & Associates, Inc | Agriculture and Commercial has agreed to a merger of the two firms.

“Ben Crosby has built a tremendous land brokerage business in Florida and the Southeast and we’re excited to welcome him and his team of brokers into the National Land family,” said Jason Burbage, President of National Land Realty. “This merger will allow us to benefit from Crosby’s extensive presence across the Sunshine State and the Southeast U.S., and they’ll have access to our state-of-the-art technology, marketing and support capabilities. In addition, they’ll be able to tap into our national team of expert brokers to leverage their unique knowledge and to do deals around the country.”

The Crosby team brings their expertise in agriculture and commercial land sales to enhance National Land Realty’s current roster as both firms merge into one greater team of more than 275 brokers nationwide.

“National Land Realty has a powerful brand and simply put, the best technology available for buying and selling land,” said Ben Crosby, CCIM, ALC, President of Crosby & Associates, Inc. “After being an independent brokerage for more than 38 years, we were looking to partner with a company that’s innovative and aggressive in helping us expand our capabilities exponentially. For National Land, the ways we will provide unprecedented results for clients on this new Florida forefront are endless.”

Highly regarded for its proprietary land touring technology, Land Tour 360™, as well as its GIS land mapping system, LandBase™, which catalogues land data in extremely detailed ways, National Land Realty makes it easy for customers to view and zero in on the right property in the right place.

Crosby’s residential and property management clients and customers will not be affected by the merger and will stay with CAAI, effectively splitting the company into two parts. They will retain the Crosby & Associates, Inc. name.

About National Land Realty

National Land Realty is the fastest growing full-service real estate land brokerage company in the nation. The firm specializes in a proactive marketing strategy and a unique, research-based approach to buy and sell farm, ranch, plantation, timber, recreational, and commercial development properties across the country. Founded in Greenville, S.C. in 2007, the company now has over 70 offices in 32 states and counting from coast-to-coast. To learn more, visit www.nationalland.com or call (855) 384-5263.

About Crosby & Associates, Inc. | Agriculture and Commercial

Over 38 years, Crosby & Associates, Inc. aims to be the most trusted and effective real estate brokerage and investment firm in the Southeast United States. Comprised of a highly skilled team of over 20 land specialists, Crosby & Associates, Inc. holds expertise in analysis and marketing of rural, agricultural and commercial development land. Services include Land and Commercial Brokerage, Auctions, Real Estate Consulting, and Property Management.

