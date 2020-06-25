National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum Unveils Virtual Bulletin Board for Law Enforcement and Community Relations

Washington, DC, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a response to the current unrest in law enforcement and community relations around the country, the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum has unveiled a virtual public bulletin board intended to gather suggestions and examples of current programs that help bring together law enforcement and the communities they serve.In the aftermath of the death of George Floyd and news of federal reforms, the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum established its national public bulletin board as a means to inform its own future programming as well as connect posted ideas and concepts to its circle of law enforcement leadership, civic organizations, and local and federal influencers for implementation.

The organization, whose mission is to honor the fallen, tell the story of American Law Enforcement, and make it safer for those who serve, has as one of its key functions the creation of public programs that educate the American public about law enforcement’s role and how those in the field engage with their responsibilities to serve and protect, as well as their challenges and experiences as officers.

The statement on its web site, NLEOMF.org, reads:

The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum is deeply concerned about current events around the country. We are an organization that cares deeply about diversity, fairness, respect, honor, and justice. Our actions, both individually and collectively, can make a difference in our communities around the nation, and the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum is committed even more to being one of those difference makers. We will continue to focus on the history of law enforcement and, with every opportunity, introduce the public to the good men and women who sacrifice their lives to keep us safe. Likewise, we understand and will continue to acknowledge the history, complexities, and challenges that exist between American law enforcement and communities of color. We are uniquely positioned to bring Congress, law enforcement, and civic groups together and set the table for progressive, solution-based discussions. We are committed to bringing communities and law enforcement together to create safer environments for all. We invite you to share your unique ideas and examples of programs from your community that will provide positive outcomes.

“We are enthusiastic about the potential of this safe space we’ve provided for any individual to submit their ideas for ways law enforcement and communities can work together,” said Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum. “With a board of directors who each lead critical law enforcement organizations, our corporate partners, and our key academic and civic community members, we are positioned to help bring resources of the American public to fruition with this new virtual venue.”

The bulletin board can be accessed on the LawMemorial.org or LawEnforcementMuseum.org web sites.

