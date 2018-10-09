National Law Enforcement Museum Unveils Interactive 911 Exhibit

‘911 Emergency Ops’ exhibit, sponsored by Motorola Solutions, puts visitors in the seat of a 911 dispatcher with simulated emergency scenarios

The National Law Enforcement Museum — the nation’s only museum dedicated to exploring nearly every facet of U.S. law enforcement — unveiled today its 911 Emergency Ops exhibit, sponsored by Motorola Solutions. The exhibit allows visitors to take on the important role of a 911 dispatcher and learn how this communications system is essential to the work of law enforcement.

Visitors stepping into the exhibit will experience the real-life intensity of a public safety command center and learn about the role of a 911 dispatcher — an important connection between the caller and first responders. Visitors will take a seat at one of three stations resembling the console used by a 911 dispatcher. They are guided through a series of 911 calls — processing information, setting priorities and dispatching officers to the scene of an emergency. Once completed, the visitor will see a video showing how the actions they chose would be implemented in a real incident.

“To call 911 and know that help is on the way is at the heart of the relationship citizens have with law enforcement,” said David Brant, executive director at the National Law Enforcement Museum. “Encounters with officers at times of crisis help form our view of law enforcement, and 911 dispatchers play a crucial role in ensuring first responders get where they need to be as quickly as possible. It was important for us to bring this element of law enforcement to our visitors.”

The exhibit is sponsored by Motorola Solutions — the leading provider of mission-critical communications and video solutions for law enforcement — and uses simplified versions of real-world technology to provide an authentic experience for visitors. In addition to providing the two-way radio communications systems used by law enforcement agencies around the world, the company also designs and delivers public safety software, including emergency call-handling solutions.

“911 dispatchers face extremely stressful situations each day and must make quick decisions when lives are on the line,” said Matt Blakely, executive director, Motorola Solutions Foundation. “We're proud to sponsor the 911 Emergency Ops exhibit, which gives citizens a look at the heart of a public safety command center and a better understanding of why the role of a 911 dispatcher is so critical."

Also featured next to the 911 Emergency Ops exhibit will be the red phone that received the first-ever 911 call on Feb. 16, 1968, on loan from the City of Haleyville, Ala., where the call was placed. Its inclusion in the Museum highlights the importance of the 911 system for public safety. Today more than 240 million calls are made to 911 operators in the United States and in many areas, 80 percent or more are made from a wireless device.

The National Law Enforcement Museum opens to the public on Saturday, October 13, 2018 — following a dedication ceremony on Thursday, October 11. The Museum is located at Judiciary Square across from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and is dedicated to expanding and enriching the relationship shared by law enforcement and the community through educational journeys, immersive exhibitions, insightful programs and community partnerships.

For more information about the National Law Enforcement Museum and updates on grand opening events, please visit LawEnforcementMuseum.org.

