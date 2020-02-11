National Law Journal Names FileTrail a Legal Technology Leader

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FileTrail , the leader in next-generation information governance and records management software for law firms, has been named to The National Law Journal’s 2020 Emerging Legal Technologies List . The company is being recognized for its next-generation FileTrail GPS™ (Governance Policy Suite), which is changing the way law firms address their information governance obligations.



The second annual NLJ Emerging Legal Technologies List features profiles of leading technology companies that are improving law firm and legal departments operations. The list highlights both new and veteran companies delivering products that improve operational execution and legal practices for attorneys and law firm staff.

Celebrating its 20-year anniversary this month, FileTrail is the leading provider of comprehensive IG solutions for law firms. Launched in 2018, the company’s flagship product, FileTrail GPS , includes three modules that work in concert to manage records, firm policies and matter mobility workflows helping law firms to improve compliance, reduce expenses and control risk.

“We’re honored to be recognized as a market leader by The National Law Journal for our work in advancing in information governance,” says FileTrail CEO Darrell Mervau. “FileTrail GPS is redefining how law firms manage their internal IG policies, matter mobility, and outside counsel guideline compliance. We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished over the past two decades working closely with our 600-plus client community — and we’re just getting started.”

NLJ’s 2020 Emerging Legal Technologies List was released on February 3 as a special feature in the National Law Journal.

About FileTrail

FileTrail is reshaping the information risk management landscape, enabling firms to meet urgent client demands, pass audits and address new compliance rules with a modern approach to records management and information governance. FileTrail centralizes, simplifies and automates the IG life cycle, including policy management, document review and disposition – integrating across physical records and electronic repositories – so firms can address OCGs, lateral intake, matter mobility and client audit response. It’s time to move beyond records management, and FileTrail is leading the way. For more information about FileTrail’s records management and information governance software, visit www.filetrail.com .