National Law Journal Names Nina Marino of Kaplan Marino A Trailblazer

Nina Marino, founding and managing partner at Kaplan Marino was named among National Law Journal’s list of Elite Boutique Trailblazers.

National Law Journal compiles its list to spotlight a handful of individuals “that are truly agents of change,” and features for each of the honorees, examples of their “pioneer spirit, trails blazed” and “future explorations.”

Marino comes from a family of lawyers all of whom have their own law firms. “Ever since I passed the bar 30 years ago, it was always my intention to build a practice myself,” Marino said. “It’s that entrepreneurial spirit.”

Marino is a California Certified Criminal Law Specialist and has spent more than 30 years exclusively focused on white collar and complex criminal litigation on a national scale. Marino regularly represents individuals in matters involving allegations of all aspects of fraud, including, wire and mail fraud, health care fraud, insurance, and bank fraud, as well as allegations of money laundering, conspiracy, computer crimes, bribery and kickbacks, counterfeiting and copyright infringement, tax crimes, and public corruption.

Marino represents both foreign nationals and U.S. citizens in matters involving extradition and related Interpol notices. “There are very few people in the country that handle these. Our boutique firm lends itself to that kind of niche, because we can be flexible in terms of fees, staffing, structures and what experts and consultants to bring in. If we are fighting to keep the client in the U.S., that flexibility helps us further that objective.” When working with individuals in other countries facing extradition to the U.S. “our role is to advise the local firm on U.S. laws and interpret them to utilize existing statutory and case law-based systems to the client’s advantage.”

Marino is regularly recognized for her trailblazing spirit. Earlier this year, she was selected by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a “Leader in Law” nominee and L.A. Biz Journals named her a 2019 “Woman of Influence.” As a prominent member of the criminal defense bar, Marino was recognized for more than 25 years of professional excellence as the recipient of the American Bar Association’s 2017 Charles English Award, the highest national award for work in the field of criminal justice. She holds leadership roles in the ABA, including serving on the Executive Committee of the Criminal Justice Section Council, Director of Continuing Legal Education, and founder of the Women in White Collar Subcommittee.

