National Legal Staffing Support Offers Six Legal Support Services to Attorneys

The legal assistant "industry" is far removed from the image of Della Street taking dictation on her stenographer pad to help prepare her boss for his next big case. As wonderfully competent as Della was, the legal world today depends on legal process outsourcing (LPO) and the leading trailblazer for this service is National Legal Staffing Support (NLSS) located in Boca Raton, Florida.



NLSS provides legal support services in six defined areas:

Paralegal Services - The American Bar Association (ABA) defines a paralegal as, "a person qualified by education, training or work experience who is employed or retained by a lawyer, law office, corporation, governmental agency or other entity who performs specifically delegated substantive legal work for which a lawyer is responsible." This legal work includes pretrial case litigation, pleadings and the writing of legal briefs.

An Integrated Team approach - Customer Relation Management (CRM), document tagging, and electronic file management are among the services offered.

Research - Background checks, digging up business information and credit tracing are among the services offered under the heading of research.

Documents Management - Services include records management and pretrial case workup.

Changing Developments - Far from being rigid and stagnant, the law is always changing and evolving and keeping current on regulatory affairs or changes in federal laws are crucial to any pending case.

Pre-filing Analysis - last but certainly not least, NLSS will handle case law research and trial pleading as part of the full-service effort.

NLSS offers services to attorneys involved with consumer protection laws and defense lawyers protecting the rights of their clients. Consumer protection laws are meant to provide a means for the individual to battle against sellers of goods and services that might be lacking in quality or downright unsafe.

Protecting Defense Lawyers

In today's world, that "individual" will need the services of an attorney and his or her legal team to fight against companies with deep pockets and a crew of attorneys bent on denying any claim. The same scenario will apply to a defense lawyer facing a prosecutor trying to score a conviction against a financially distressed defendant. NLSS can be an economical alternative to hiring full-time employees and paralegals to provide the needed support both legal and clerical.

The goal of NLSS is to help a legal team grow but keep overhead costs as low as possible. Boca Raton is located on the beautiful east coast of Florida about an hour drive north from Miami. The hours of operation are Monday thru Friday from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM EST. Visit us in person or call us at (877) 212-6920 or (561) 948-3762 to learn more about how we can serve your practice.

