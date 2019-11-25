National Litigation Law Group : Appoints Robert H. Henry as Chair of new Advisory Board

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Litigation Law Group (NLLG) today announced that Robert H. Henry has been appointed to chair the firm's newly-formed advisory board.

"We are pleased that Robert Henry has agreed to chair and help develop our new advisory board," commented James S. Bryant, NLLG's founding member and firm chairman. "Robert brings immense experience gained through his distinguished career on the bench and in public service. We look forward to his wise counsel on ethical matters and best practices for serving our consumer clients, as well as his assistance in establishing a national advisory board of similarly accomplished individuals." NLLG's chief executive officer, Mark S. Grossman, stated, "Judge Henry brings a wealth of knowledge that will help NLLG continue to grow and to serve even more clients in both consumer and commercial litigation matters."

Robert H. Henry is currently president emeritus of Oklahoma City University where he served as president from 2010 until 2018. Prior to serving as OCU's president, he was a judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, having been appointed to that position in 1994 by former President Bill Clinton. He served as chief judge of the Circuit from 2008 until June of 2010, when he left to become president of OCU. Prior to his appointment to the bench, Henry was dean and professor of law at Oklahoma City University School of Law from 1991 to 1994. Mr. Henry served as Attorney General of Oklahoma from 1987 until 1991 and served in the Oklahoma State House of Representatives from 1976 to 1986. Mr. Henry currently serves on the board of Devon Energy Corporation. He earned a bachelor's degree with high honors from the University of Oklahoma and a juris doctorate degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Law. Judge Henry has received honorary doctorates from The University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University, The University of Tulsa, and Oklahoma City University

NLLG was founded in 2014 and has become a leading consumer law firm in the United States, with the mission to provide high quality legal services to consumers at an affordable rate. Since its inception, NLLG has successfully resolved thousands of disputes between consumers and creditors.

National Litigation Law Group

Media Contact

Amanda K. Brady, 405.896.8214

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-litigation-law-group-appoints-robert-h-henry-as-chair-of-new-advisory-board-300964333.html

SOURCE National Litigation Law Group