National Medical Weight Loss Program Evaluates How Weight Loss Occurs on HCG Diet Cycles

New Haven, CT, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For nearly 70 years, the hCG diet protocol has had its share of controversies. Its most arbitrary recommendations involve taking breaks between rounds of HCG during a short-term program somewhere around 20 to 40 days. Currently, the hCG hormone doses made by USA based FDA regulated pharmacies is 5000 IU, which lasts approximately 4-weeks for the average hCG dieter. Considering that there is also an acclimation period within the hCG diet’s very low-calorie plan where keto adaptation can take up to a full week, this doesn’t leave a very long stretch to make productive gains in weight loss for many people.

Yet, those interested in hCG may be encouraged to know that a newer version of this diet increases protein intake, incorporates a larger variety of foods, and even allows for a higher activity level. This allows patients to remain on the diet for longer stretches while making the commitment to 4-week cycles to repeat as needed. After all, taking breaks during hCG cycles have logistical purposes, as many patients find that their travel, work or social schedule can impact their ability to stick to a structured diet program. Additionally, dieters can become mentally fatigued from dieting for too long, therefore restrictions need to be more frequently cycled with a period of comfortable maintenance in preparation for the mental focus required for subsequent diet rounds.

When reviewing patient feedback in this area, data continues to reveal that individuals are better able to stick to diets once a routine is established, and that losing more weight in a stretch is far more rewarding and provides the ongoing motivation to continue towards long-term lifestyle changes. If you find that sticking to a weight loss regimen is difficult due to stress, lifestyle, cravings, or other factors the team at Diet Doc Medical Weight Loss provides personal, one-on-one guidance from nutritionists and weight loss coaches that keep people engaged and losing weight. Our success rate averages 92% when customized doctor-designed diet plans are followed.

New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdoc.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDoc’s’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDoc reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDoc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing between 10-15 lbs. or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

