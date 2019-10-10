National Milk Records Plc - Notice of AGM

10 October 2019

National Milk Records plc

('NMR' or 'the Company')

Notice of Annual General Meeting

National Milk Records plc (NMR), the leading supplier of dairy and livestock information services, is pleased to announce that Notice convening the Company’s Annual General Meeting for 11.30 am on 5 November 2019 at the offices of National Milk Laboratories Limited, Laches Close, Calibre Business Park, Four Ashes, Wolverhampton, WV10 7DZ, is being posted to shareholders in the Company today. The document will also be available on the Company's website at www.nmr.co.uk.

