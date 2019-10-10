Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Milk Records Plc - Notice of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 07:01am EDT

10 October 2019

National Milk Records plc

('NMR' or 'the Company')

Notice of Annual General Meeting

National Milk Records plc (NMR), the leading supplier of dairy and livestock information services, is pleased to announce that Notice convening the Company’s Annual General Meeting for 11.30 am on 5 November 2019 at the offices of National Milk Laboratories Limited, Laches Close, Calibre Business Park, Four Ashes, Wolverhampton, WV10 7DZ, is being posted to shareholders in the Company today. The document will also be available on the Company's website at www.nmr.co.uk.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

National Milk Records plc
Andy Warne, Managing Director
Mark Frankcom, Finance Director
+44-7970-009141
+44-7458-002444
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Duncan Vasey
Mark Anwyl		 +44-20-7220-9796
Blytheweigh (Financial PR)
Megan Ray
Rachael Brooks		 +44-20-7138-3204

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:26aTNB TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Kumpulan wang persaraan (diperbadankan) reference no. cs2-10102019-00023
PU
07:26aCOMMON SPLENDOR INTERNATIONAL HEALTH INDUSTRY GROU : Resignation of executive director and deputy chairman
PU
07:26aJEOL : Form 8.3 - Takeaway.com NV
PU
07:26aSQUARE : Cash App is a peer-to-peer (P2P) payment service that Make it Easy for Payment
AQ
07:26aCREATING A FAIL-PROOF OMNICHANNEL STRATEGY : Read Infiniti's Latest Article for Comprehensive Insights
BU
07:25aDELTA AIR LINES : posts strong earnings as fuel prices fall
AQ
07:24aPACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC : Evacuations ordered as wildfire spreads in Bay Area town
AQ
07:24aLIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS : Azerbaijan offers LNG supply on long term basis to Pakistan
AQ
07:24aJS BANK : launches 'self-service banking on WhatsApp'
AQ
07:22aVillage Farms International Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Common Shares
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group