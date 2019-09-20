National Mortgage Professional Magazine Honors OpenClose CRO Vince Furey with 2019 Most Connected Mortgage Professionals Award

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sep 20, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- OpenClose(R), an industry-leading multi-channel loan origination system (LOS) and digital mortgage fintech provider, announced its chief revenue officer (CRO), Vince Furey, has been awarded National Mortgage Professional (NMP) magazine's Most Connected Mortgage Professionals' distinction for 2019.



NMP states that people named to the annual list are successful, well-connected, highly regarded, powerful networkers and influencers who are completely dedicated to the mortgage industry. They are recognized by their peers as subject matter experts in their respective areas and consistently serve as trusted sources of guidance, information and leadership.



Vince has been with OpenClose for more than eight years where he serves as CRO, driving the company's strategy for business development, sales, marketing and alliance partnerships. He has more than 25 years of senior-level mortgage banking experience and extensive multi-channel background in national sales, lending technology, operations, credit, secondary marketing, trade management and mortgage compliance.



Vince was the founder of Ovation7, LLC, a national consulting and business services firm that provided C-level outsourced solutions to the banking and financial services industries with a specialization in CIO/CTO level technology consulting, portfolio asset management, loan delivery and strategic planning. Prior to that, he held senior leadership positions in the retail, wholesale and correspondent sales and operations at Mellon Bank, Bank One, and Pinnacle Financial Corp.



NMP recognized Vince's ongoing efforts to enhance OpenClose's sales and marketing strategy by leveraging his vast network of long-time relationships within the mortgage industry to create awareness behind the growing demand for its browser-based, multi-channel LOS, digital mortgage POS offering and ancillary digital solutions.



"It's an honor to be recognized by NMP magazine as one of 2019's Most Connected Mortgage Professionals," commented Furey. "We have worked diligently at OpenClose to deliver innovative solutions with unparalleled customer support. The technologies we have launched have helped many lender partners expand their businesses and reduce costs. Utilizing social media as a marketing medium, we have accelerated positive awareness for OpenClose and our unique solution set."



About OpenClose:



Founded in 1999 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, OpenClose(R) is a leading enterprise-class, multi-channel loan origination system (LOS), POS digital mortgage and fintech provider that cost effectively delivers its digital platform on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis. The company provides a variety of innovative, 100 percent web-based solutions for lenders, banks, credit unions, and conduit aggregators. OpenClose's core solution, LenderAssist(tm), is comprehensive loan origination software that is completely engineered by OpenClose using the same code base from the ground up.



The company offers a RESTful API suite that standardizes system-to-system integrations, making them easier to develop, quicker to implement and more cost effective. OpenClose provides lending organizations with full control of their data and creates a truly seamless workflow for complete automation and compliance adherence.



For more information, visit https://www.openclose.com/ or call (561) 655-6418.



