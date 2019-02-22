National Mortgage Professional Magazine Names United Fidelity Funding Corp. a 2019 Top Mortgage Employer

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb 22, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- United Fidelity Funding Corp. (UFF), a rapidly growing national mortgage banker, announced that it was designated a Top Mortgage Employer for 2019 by National Mortgage Professional (NMP) magazine.



NMP arrives at the annual winners by polling its readers about their employers based on the following criteria: corporate culture; compensation; day-to-day management; internal communications; marketing; training; resources; long-term strategy; ingenuity; speed; technology; reputation; and industry participation. The magazine is one of the mortgage industry's leading go-to sources for extensive news coverage for mortgage lending, compliance, secondary marketing, servicing, settlement, technology and more.



UFF runs a highly responsive, nimble, boutique-style operation that avoids the problems many larger lenders have in providing the type of hands-on service, visibility, speedy turn times and robust technology tools that UFF delivers. The company provides partners with individualized support from the point of application all the way through funding by having a dedicated team of employees ready to assist at every key step of the lending process, ensuring very smooth and easy transactions.



"We're truly honored to be recognized by NMP magazine as a Top Mortgage Employer on an industry-wide level," said John Bell, principal at UFF's West Coast operations. "The industry is experiencing a lot of volatility and contraction right now, and originators have concerns over the stability and long-term survival of many lenders. At UFF, we're actually in an expansion mode and are lucky to have developed a close-knit culture compromised of dedicated employees, which is a testament to the company earning NMP's 2019 Top Mortgage Employer distinction."



Kevin Marconi, COO of UFF corporate, commented, "Over the years, UFF has earned a reputation for being both a high-tech and high-touch lender that gets customers the answers and information they need to expeditiously complete transactions. We have a low attrition rate at UFF, which is the result of the unwavering commitment our greatest asset has - the employees, and winning NMP's Top Mortgage Employers award in part reflects this. Our entire team is elated to receive this prestigious accolade."



Of note is that UFF has won multiple awards for being an industry-leading Top Tech-savvy Lender. The company offers an extensive set of loan programs and competitive pricing to fit the needs of many types of borrower profiles.



About United Fidelity Funding:

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Kansas City, Mo. with a West Coast office in Irvine, Calif., United Fidelity Funding Corp. (UFF) is comprised of a highly experienced team of mortgage banking professionals with knowledge in all areas of residential lending. UFF utilizes the best in mortgage technology to help make the mortgage process as easy and straight-forward as possible.



The company provides its originators and employees with the latest web-based loan management and decisioning tools to offer its partner network full visibility into the status of loans at any given time in an effort to deliver responsive service. UFF established a paperless lending process, from submission to funding, facilitating good, easy communication and accurate information for smooth, quick closings. For more information, visit: http://uffwholesale.com/ or https://uffwest.com/.



About NMP:

National Mortgage Professional Magazine (NMP) has become "The Source for Top Originators" - that connects the mortgage professional community under various media formats. Our exceptional team of industry-seasoned monthly contributors combined with our knowledgeable editorial staff, all with meaningful expertise in their respectful disciplines, provide the most up-to-date news, insight and advice for today's mortgage professional. We are committed to ensuring that today's industry is equipped with the most comprehensive understanding of mortgage news available through our many resources, including, but not limited to, articles in the print edition of National Mortgage Professional Magazine and 38 state-specific e-editions, the NMP Daily and NMP Ticker email newsletters, the exclusive daily news stories and postings on our website https://nationalmortgageprofessional.com, and our regular series.



The publication also owns and operates the Mortgage News Network (MNN), a video news source that provides mortgage firms with a resource for news and information as well as a platform for telling their story and sharing their views directly, and in person. https://mortgagenewsnetwork.com/.



News Source: United Fidelity Funding Corp.

Related link: https://uffwest.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/national-mortgage-professional-magazine-names-united-fidelity-funding-corp-a-2019-top-mortgage-employer/