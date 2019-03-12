National Nonprofit Brings 24-Hour Helpline to New Hampshire for Families Impacted by Addiction

Concord, New Hampshire, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addiction Policy Forum, a leading addiction nonprofit, has brought its Addiction Resource Center (ARC) 24-hour helpline to residents of New Hampshire who are impacted by addiction. The free, confidential helpline, staffed by licensed clinicians, is available now at 1-833-301-HELP (4357).



“For families in crisis, searching for addiction resources is daunting and can often steer them into the hands of bad actors,” says Jessica Hulsey Nickel, Founder and CEO of Addiction Policy Forum. “The Addiction Resource Center helpline can assist with anything, from how to talk to your loved one about their substance use to where the nearest treatment facilities are located.”



The ARC helpline line is staffed by licensed clinicians that provide patients and their families information about substance use disorder, education on treatment options and compassionate support during a crisis. Clinicians take the time to fully understand the caller’s circumstances and concerns before guiding them toward vetted local resources most helpful to them.



“We understand that every person is unique and, with that, their plan of action should be too,” says Morgan Gliedman, vice president of programs and education at Addiction Policy Forum. “Now that the Addiction Resource Center’s helpline is available at all times, we will better be able to meet people where they are when they’re ready and connect callers to local resources.”



You can reach the Addiction Resource Center at 1-833-301-HELP (4357) or www.addictionresourcecenter.org.

###

About Addiction Policy Forum



Addiction Policy Forum is a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating addiction as a major health problem. Our national headquarters are located in Washington, DC with resources and services in every state.



More information on our mission and projects is available at http://addictionpolicy.org

Casey Elliott Addiction Policy Forum 3128605353 celliott@addictionpolicy.org