National Nonprofit Working to Close Digital Divide Applauds President Trump's Commitment to Rural America

Washington, D.C., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connected Nation Chairman and CEO Tom Ferree released the following statement in response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address, specifically his commitment to ensure “that every citizen can have access to high-speed internet, including rural America.”

“We are excited to see that the Trump Administration remains committed to building a better future for the millions of Americans who, even in 2020, find themselves on the wrong side of the Digital Divide. These are families, young adults, farmers, small businesses, veterans, and whole communities that are being left out of the opportunities to improve their lives simply because they do not have access to broadband. This commitment of the President and Congress to expand high-speed internet to rural America is as important to our nation’s prosperity as President Roosevelt’s work was in the 1930’s to bring electricity to every home through the Rural Electrification Administration.”

“Through the USDA ReConnect Program and other new legislation we are starting to see forward momentum. We urge lawmakers to continue this bipartisan work to connect every American community. To accomplish this task, we must first take the bold steps to improve the current national broadband coverage maps; maps which do not accurately reflect the extent of our nation’s high-speed internet access, especially in rural America. Improving the quality of the national broadband service area maps will ensure that our country makes the wisest investments, thereby impacting the most lives and communities. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation.”

