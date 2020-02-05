Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Nonprofit Working to Close Digital Divide Applauds President Trump's Commitment to Rural America

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 10:09am EST

Washington, D.C., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connected Nation Chairman and CEO Tom Ferree released the following statement in response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address, specifically his commitment to ensure “that every citizen can have access to high-speed internet, including rural America.”

“We are excited to see that the Trump Administration remains committed to building a better future for the millions of Americans who, even in 2020, find themselves on the wrong side of the Digital Divide. These are families, young adults, farmers, small businesses, veterans, and whole communities that are being left out of the opportunities to improve their lives simply because they do not have access to broadband. This commitment of the President and Congress to expand high-speed internet to rural America is as important to our nation’s prosperity as President Roosevelt’s work was in the 1930’s to bring electricity to every home through the Rural Electrification Administration.”

“Through the USDA ReConnect Program and other new legislation we are starting to see forward momentum. We urge lawmakers to continue this bipartisan work to connect every American community. To accomplish this task, we must first take the bold steps to improve the current national broadband coverage maps; maps which do not accurately reflect the extent of our nation’s high-speed internet access, especially in rural America.  Improving the quality of the national broadband service area maps will ensure that our country makes the wisest investments, thereby impacting the most lives and communities. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation.”

# # #

About Connected Nation: Our mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation.

Connected Nation works with consumers, local community leaders, states, technology providers, and foundations to develop and implement technology expansion programs with core competencies centered on a mission to improve digital inclusion for people and places previously underserved or overlooked. For more information, please visit: connectednation.org and follow Connected Nation on Facebook and Twitter.

Attachment 

Jessica Denson
Connected Nation
5023412024
jdenson@connectednation.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:25aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Launches 3 Value-Packed Devices In Nigeria
AQ
10:25aNIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING : Customs Impound $8.06 Million Cash At Lagos Airport
AQ
10:24aBREAKING : Customs Impound $8.6 Million Cash At Lagos Airport
AQ
10:24aSEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT : Appoints New Non-Executive Director
AQ
10:24aAngel Oak Capital Advisors Appoints Chief Investment Officers to Oversee Public and Private Strategies
BU
10:23aUPDATE : Veracode Continues Rapid Growth Trajectory in First Year as Independent Company
GL
10:22aTelecommunications and Technology Brands are Missing Important Local Marketing Opportunities According to New Report
GL
10:21aCANNABIS SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY : ™ Adds William Z. Levine, D.D.S., to Editorial Advisory Board
BU
10:21aBRIGHTMARK : to Build South Dakota's First-Ever Dairy Renewable Natural Gas Project
BU
10:21aESKER : Achieves Most Successful Year in Company History in 2019
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PANASONIC CORPORATION : 'Giga Texas?' Musk asks Twitter users to vote on new gigafactory
2Oil prices leap after reports on coronavirus drug
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : YouTube, Buoyed by Brands Ads, Seeks Growth in Direct Response Ads
4VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : Posts Net Profit Rise But Cautions on Trade Wars, Tariffs and Competition
5Ford shares dive after carmaker posts fourth-quarter loss, disappointing 2020 outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group