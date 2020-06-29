Log in
National PR Firm Gregory FCA Named Agency of Record for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc.

06/29/2020 | 10:02am EDT

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced it has engaged Gregory FCA as its public relations agency of record. The company engaged Gregory FCA to promote the autonomous security solutions developed by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, which use autonomous, AI-driven devices for cost-effective site monitoring, access control, and operational security.

"Companies are rethinking the need for manned responses amid a climate of social distancing," says Gregory Matusky, President and CEO of Gregory FCA. "AITX stands apart from others in its ability to bring autonomous security solutions to market that do not sacrifice any of the benefits of using in-person security guards or robust monitoring systems. The company is well situated to capture a significant portion of the multibillion-dollar security systems integration and manned guard market.”

"As we continue to see interest in autonomous solutions, we needed a partner to help us tell our story to the world,” says Steve Reinharz, CEO of Robotic Assistance Devices. "The team at Gregory FCA are nationally known for their ability to craft compelling, media-ready stories that clearly communicate shareholder value and accurately convey the demonstrative growth that manufacturers and technology companies like ours are capitalizing on."

RAD has a sales pipeline of over 35 Fortune 500 companies and numerous other potential clients. RAD expects to continue to attract new clients as it converts its existing sales pipeline into paying customers. Each new Fortune 500 Customer has the potential of making numerous reorders over time.

The company may post important information about its subsidiary RAD on its website at www.RoboticAssistanceDevices.com and through tweets from RAD President and CEO Steve Reinharz (https://twitter.com/SteveReinharz)

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About RAD

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, RAD can help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. RAD robotics technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. RAD robotic solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.roboticassistancedevices.com or follow us on Twitter @RADbotsecurity.

About Gregory FCA

Gregory FCA is one of the nation's largest independent public relations agencies with clients worldwide. With nearly 30 years of experience, Gregory FCA tells stories in ways that grow enterprises.

Safe Harbor Statement

“This press release contains or may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the company’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential” or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the company’s control). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.”


© Business Wire 2020
