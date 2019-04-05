Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Park Service Issues Sources Sought for Gangway System of Historic Ship

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 10:38am EDT

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. , April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. National Park Service issued a sources sought notice for a gangway system replacement for the historic Balclutha ship. Interested parties are to respond by April 12, 2019. Although this is not an opportunity that is open for bidding, responding to a sources sought notice can significantly boost one's chances of winning the eventual contract. For assistance in meeting this deadline with proper registrations, businesses may use third-party government registration firm, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR).

332312, Fabricated Structural Metal Manufacturing, is the designated NAICS code for this opportunity. The amount of interest or lack thereof will determine the possibility of a set-aside. Responses to this sources sought are to be sent to Dane Johnson (dane_johnson@nps.gov).

More details about this opportunity can be found on the Advanced Procurement Portal. All prospective contractors must be registered in the System for Award Management (SAM). Contracting officers will be unable to assist with specific contractor requirements such as registration in SAM. For a quick registration without errors, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) is a third-party firm that offers full-service SAM registrations for businesses. 

USFCR is the world's largest third-party government registration firm. They have helped thousands of entities translate their capabilities into the U.S. Government's language and systems with the Simplified Acquisition Programbid training, and proposal writing services. They not only register companies on their behalf in SAM, but also have pioneered the Advanced Procurement Portal (APP). APP shows active and historical federal business opportunity information in the same place, simplifying market research. Active federal buyers and vendors are not only cataloged in APP but also are also using the system, creating a powerful network. Businesses who partner with USFCR will be able to dedicate their complete effort toward their performance on a contract, rather than the acquisition of it.

If you would like more information please contact Hayden Johnson at (877) 252-2700 ext.746 or by email at hjohnson@usfcrgov.com. You may also visit https://uscontractorregistration.com/

US-Federal-Contractor-Reg-logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:05aPHOSAGRO : Chlodwig Enterprises Limited and Adorabella Limited Report Transactions With PhosAgro Shares
EQ
11:05aAFARAK : Completes the transaction relating to synergy africa ltd
AQ
11:05aNISSAN MOTOR : Extension of ex-Nissan Chief Ghosn's custody approved
AQ
11:05aMORPHOSYS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:03aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Italy Deputy PM calls for EU-U.S. deal to cut automotive tariffs
RE
11:02aEDISON : Outcome of the voluntary conversion of shaving shares in ordinary shares. Variation in share capital composition
PU
11:02aGRUPO AEROMEXICO DE CV : Operating Statistics March 2019
PU
11:02aOLAV THON EIENDOMSSELSKAP : Repurchase of shares
PU
11:02aFORSYS METALS : Cease Trade Order and Update on Filing of the Financial Statements
AQ
11:01aFashion backwards? H&M to trial sales of vintage garments
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Sterling to rise 3 percent if Brexit deal looks likely - Reuters poll
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Expects 60% Profit Drop
3STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : to Miss 2017, 2018 Reporting Timeline; Blames ..
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Chairman Stands By Monsanto Acquisition -Handelsblatt
5TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About