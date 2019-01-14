National Partners in Healthcare : Partners With National Medical Billing Management

RICHARDSON, Texas, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Partners in Healthcare (NPH), a national healthcare organization delivering best in class anesthesiology services, announced today that National Medical Billing Management (NMBM) has partnered with NPH.

"We are very excited to partner with NPH and will continue to provide superior revenue cycle management services to our clients," said NMBM's CEO Marijane Shelton who is also a founder and Board member of NPH.

"Our partnership with NMBM adds to our best in class management services for all of our anesthesia provider partners across the U.S.," said Mike Saunders, CPA, CEO of NPH. "We are pleased to partner with Marijane and her team to offer a nationally recognized billing service to our anesthesiology providers."

About National Partners in Healthcare

NPH is a national healthcare organization delivering best in class anesthesiology services. NPH is dedicated to partnering with high quality anesthesiologists and CRNAs providing the expertise, resources, and long-term sustainable solutions to their medical practices. NPH's anesthesiology partners retain full autonomy of their practice while collaborating with each NPH clinical team to achieve and deliver the highest quality patient care. For more information, www.nphllc.com.

NPH is a joint venture between Archimedes Health Investors LLC, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, and BlueMountain Capital Management LLC, an investment firm with extensive experience building enduring partnerships in the healthcare industry.

