National Pest Management Association : Names Top 10 Vector Sectors

The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) today released a new
Vector Sectors™ list of the top 10 U.S. cities with the greatest risk
for increased pest pressure from vector pests, including ticks and
mosquitoes. As vectors of disease, these pests are able to transmit
pathogens such as Lyme disease and West Nile virus to humans through
their bites, making awareness and prevention paramount to protecting
public health.
“We’ve identified 10 cities with established pest populations that also
experienced record-setting rainfall and heat this spring and summer, as
these favorable conditions will put them at an increased risk for vector
pest pressure for the remainder of the season,” said Cindy Mannes, vice
president of public affairs for NPMA. “Both ticks and mosquitoes thrive
in areas with warmer temperatures and excessive rainfall, as standing
water allows for more opportunities to breed and increase population
numbers.”
The top 10 U.S. cities* named to the National Pest Management
Association’s Vector Sectors list include:
Birmingham: After having its third-warmest May on record,
above-average temperatures coupled with excessive precipitation for the
rest of summer could contribute to an increase in mosquito pressure in
Birmingham, AL.
Charlotte: Already a hospitable environment for ticks,
Charlotte’s warm spring and rainy summer will significantly contribute
to an increase in both mosquito and tick pressure.
Chicago: After experiencing its wettest spring on record, and
warmest in over 40 years, Chicagoans are at risk for an increase in
mosquito populations this summer.
Detroit: With record-setting rainfall and the highest
temperatures on record for May in almost three decades, Detroit could
feel an increase in mosquito pressure throughout the remainder of the
season.
Houston: Houston’s heat wave throughout the spring and summer
coupled with residual standing water left in the wake of Hurricane
Harvey will likely contribute to increased mosquito activity this summer.
Jacksonville: Excessive amounts of rain left over from the spring
followed by above-average temperatures predicted for the rest of summer
will allow mosquito populations to thrive in parts of Jacksonville.
Miami: Although accustomed to rainfall, Miami still experienced
its wettest spring in more than two decades. With above-average
temperatures and precipitation this summer, Miamians can expect
mosquitoes to be out in full force.
Philadelphia: With the highest number of Lyme disease cases
reported in Pennsylvania than any other state in the U.S., Philadelphia
is at risk for an increase in both mosquito and tick pressure this
summer following an unseasonably warm and wet spring.
Washington, D.C.: After having its warmest and wettest May in
over a decade thanks to Subtropical Storm Alberto, Washington, D.C. is
expected to experience an increase in pest pressure from both ticks and
mosquitoes this summer.
West Palm Beach: Excessive rain in both spring and summer coupled
with increasing temperatures leaves West Palm Beach susceptible to
increased mosquito populations for the remainder of the season.
*Listed in alphabetical order; no numeric ranking.
Regardless of where you live, all U.S. residents should take extra
precautions this summer to protect against biting vector pests. Avoid
being outside during dawn and dusk, as these are peak activity times for
mosquitoes which can transmit Dengue fever, West Nile virus and
chikungunya. Choose an insect repellent containing at least 20 percent
DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535, and wear long
sleeves and pants in light colors to limit exposure. Avoid walking in
tall grass where blacklegged ticks, American dog ticks, Rocky Mountain
wood ticks and brown dog ticks are commonly found. Ticks can transmit
Lyme disease, babesiosis and Rocky Mountain spotted fever, so be sure to
conduct daily checks after spending time outdoors, as prompt removal is
key to reducing the risk of disease transmission.
