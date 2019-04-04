National Poll: Zip Code Matters in Overall Health, But Do Americans Know It?

Nearly 90% of Americans believe that diet and exercise play the greatest
role in influencing their health, and only 44% say that where one lives
is an important factor, according to a national survey released today by
the de Beaumont Foundation. Data from the National Academy of Medicine
and other sources indicate that at least 80 percent of a person’s
overall health is shaped by social and environmental factors like
housing stability and quality, food, and access to parks and public
transportation.
The survey reveals that awareness of health departments is low, and
people believe that doctors, schools, police, and firefighters have a
greater impact on their communities’ health.
“The health of our communities largely determines the health of our
citizens,” said Brian C. Castrucci, DrPH, president and CEO of the de
Beaumont Foundation. “Because of that, public health departments are
vital to community health and individual health. To improve their
visibility and impact, health departments will need adequate funding,
partnerships with other sectors, and the ability to demonstrate and
communicate their value.”
Also uncovered through the national survey of voters:
-
Americans believe the factors that most influence health are personal
choices like diet and exercise (87%), the environment (79%), and
access to healthcare (78%). Only 44% said that where a person lives
plays a major role.
-
Americans believe hospitals, schools, fire departments, and
police departments play a more important role in making their
community healthier than public health departments. 56% said their
local public health department plays an important role, compared with
79% for hospitals, 75% for schools, 72% for fire departments, and 68%
for police departments.
-
Among national voters, 66% of women said public health departments are
important to community health (scoring them 8-10 on a 10-point
scale), compared with only 46% of men.
-
In both rural areas and nationally, Democrats were much more
likely than Republicans to value the role of public
health departments. Among Democrats, 71% said public health
departments play an important role, compared with 54% of Independents
and 42% of Republicans. Only 17% of Republicans gave public health
departments a score of 10 (“very important”), compared with 36% of
Democrats.
The perceptions of these organizations were similar among national
voters and rural voters, each of whom rated public health departments
above parks, libraries, and businesses in their impact on the
community’s health.
The poll findings suggest another reason why people may undervalue the
work of local health departments: They’re not familiar with them.
Nationally, only 15% said they are “very familiar” with their local
health department and 34% are “somewhat familiar.” More than half, 51%,
said they are “not too familiar” or “not at all familiar” with the
department.
Public Opinion Strategies conducted a national telephone survey among
1,000 registered voters from Aug. 31 to Sept. 8, 2018 (55% landline and
45% cell). The margin of error for a 1,000-person sample size is +3.1%.
About the de Beaumont Foundation
The de Beaumont Foundation creates and invests in bold solutions to
build healthier communities. The Foundation advances policy, builds
partnerships, and strengthens public health to create communities where
people can achieve their best possible health. Learn more at https://www.debeaumont.org/.
