National Pork Board : In the House…

09/21/2019 | 01:37am EDT

Just like any family, there was plenty of laughter and stories being shared when a group of past presidents recently convened at the Des Moines, Iowa, home of the National Pork Board. The annual meeting brought together these leaders from across the country to provide input on the Pork Checkoff strategic visioning plan and to hear updates on Checkoff programs and initiatives.

Collectively, the former Pork Board presidents have helped shaped today's dynamic pork industry. These producers would be the first to admit that it hasn't always been an easy task, from adapting to ever-changing consumer attitudes to addressing challenges such as the introduction of porcine epidemic diarrhea virus (PEDV) to U.S. herds. But additions to the success column have continued to grow, including the launch of programs and initiatives that are industry anchors today - We CareSM, PQA Plus®, TQA®, #RealPigFarming and Operation Main Street.

Today's board, led by President David Newman, is carrying on the legacy of continuous improvement and making bold moves on behalf of America's pig farmers. From groundbreaking consumer research to collaborating on African swine fever prevention, to hosting its first Swine Innovation Summit in September, the Pork Board continues to focus on business as usual - that is anything but.

Thank you to the pig farmers who step up to serve on the National Pork Board, and thanks to the strong family of producers across the country who serve at the local, state and national levels.

Disclaimer

National Pork Board published this content on 21 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2019 05:36:06 UTC
