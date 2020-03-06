Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

National Pork Board : Weekly Pork Price Summary, March 6, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/06/2020 | 06:48pm EST

Wholesale Pork Pricing Chart - USDA Prices for Pork Sub-primals

Weekly Wt. Average, USDA Weekly National Pork Report FOB Plant - Negotiated Sales (LM_PK610)1

Price Increase vs. Wk/Yr Ago

Price Decrease vs. Wk/Yr Ago

Average for Week Ending:

March 6, 2020

BUTTPrimal, Various Styles: 10%of carcass

LOINPrimal, Various Styles: 25%of Carcass

HAMPrimal, Various Styles: 25%of carcass

Last Wk.

Prev. Wk.

W/W

Year Ago

Y/Y

Last Wk.

Prev. Wk.

W/W

Year Ago

Y/Y

Last Wk.

Prev. Wk.

W/W

Year Ago

Y/Y

Description

6-Mar-20

28-Feb-20

% ch.

8-Mar-19

% ch.

Description

6-Mar-20

28-Feb-20

% ch.

8-Mar-19

% ch.

Description

6-Mar-20

28-Feb-20

% ch.

8-Mar-19

% ch.

1/4 Trim Butt VAC

0.89

0.84

5%

0.74

20%

1/4 Trimmed Loin VAC

0.93

0.89

5%

0.73

28%

17-20# Trmd Selected Ham

0.64

0.70

-8%

0.50

28%

1/8 Trim Steak Ready Butt Vac

1.04

1.00

4%

0.89

18%

1/8 Trimmed Loin VAC

0.98

0.96

3%

0.75

31%

20-23# Trmd Selected Ham

0.62

0.69

-9%

0.55

14%

*

1/4 Trim Bnls Butt VAC

1.00

0.99

1%

0.96

5%

Bnls CC Strap-on

0.98

0.96

1%

1.04

-6%

23-27# Trmd Selected Ham

0.61

0.67

-10%

0.49

25%

Bnls CC Strap-off

1.23

1.21

2%

1.20

2%

4 Muscle Ham to Blue

1.26

1.20

5%

1.00

26%

Boneless Sirloin

0.98

1.02

-4%

0.88

12%

*

Insides

1.21

1.28

-5%

0.95

27%

Bone-in Sirloin

0.69

0.69

0%

0.52

32%

*

Outsides

1.22

1.28

-4%

0.96

27%

Tenderloin

1.61

1.60

1%

1.74

-8%

*

Knuckles

1.16

1.13

2%

0.94

23%

Backribs 2.0#/up

2.31

2.31

0%

2.18

6%

*

Outer Shank

0.75

0.68

12%

0.56

34%

Note:

Primal yields include trim, fat, skin, bone, shrink. Total yields do not calculate to 100% due to other products derived from carcass (jowl, neckbones, tail, feet, cutting loss). Trim yield is approximate due to various styles of cutting primals.

PICNICPrimal, Various Styles: 11%of carcass

Last Wk.

Prev. Wk.

W/W

Year Ago

Y/Y

Description

6-Mar-20

28-Feb-20

% ch.

8-Mar-19

% ch.

SS Smoker Trim Picnic VAC

0.67

0.68

-2%

0.50

34%

*

RS Smoker Trim Picnic Combo

0.58

0.56

4%

0.49

19%

Picnic Cushion Meat Vac

1.04

1.05

-1%

0.91

14%

*

SS Smoker Trim Picnic 1 Pc Vac

0.79

0.74

7%

0.60

33%

TRIMfrom various primals: 10-30%of carcass

Last Wk.

Prev. Wk.

W/W

Year Ago

Y/Y

Description

6-Mar-20

28-Feb-20

% ch.

8-Mar-19

% ch.

42%

Trim Combo

0.23

0.23

1%

0.23

2%

72%

Trim Combo

0.64

0.58

9%

0.46

39%

*

72%

Trim Boxed, FZN

0.69

0.65

6%

0.61

13%

*

Picnic Meat Combo Cushion Out

0.83

0.77

8%

0.50

67%

*

Trim w/Trace Combo

0.22

0.27

-17%

0.24

-6%

BELLYPrimal, Various Styles: 16% of carcass

Last Wk.

Prev. Wk.

W/W

Year Ago

Y/Y

Description

6-Mar-20

28-Feb-20

% ch.

8-Mar-19

% ch.

*

Derind Belly 9-13#

0.97

0.91

7%

1.46

-33%

*

Derind Belly 13-17#

0.93

0.84

10%

1.38

-33%

*

Derind Belly 17-19#

0.89

0.71

26%

1.34

-33%

Skin-on Belly 12-14#

0.79

0.86

-8%

1.19

-33%

Skin-on Belly 14-16#

0.80

0.84

-5%

1.17

-32%

SPARERIBSPrimal, Various Styles: 5%of carcass

Last Wk.

Prev. Wk.

W/W

Year Ago

Y/Y

Description

6-Mar-20

28-Feb-20

% ch.

8-Mar-19

% ch.

Trmd Sparerib - LGT

1.51

1.51

0%

1.30

17%

Trmd Sparerib - MED

1.46

1.47

0%

1.24

18%

*

St Louis Spareribs, VAC

2.16

2.20

-2%

1.82

19%

*

BBQ Style Spareribs, VAC

1.76

1.74

1%

1.50

17%

Last Wk.

Prev. Wk.

w/w

Year Ago

Y/Y

Description

6-Mar-20

28-Feb-20

% ch.

8-Mar-19

% ch.

*

Pork Cutout

0.66

0.65

2%

0.64

5%

Funded by the Pork Checkoff

1. Prior to April 2013, prices from the voluntary report were used (USDA Weekly National Carlot Meat Report).

*A number of new items have been added to this report, some of which were not available in the voluntary report.

Prepared by: Steiner Consulting Group, 800.526.4612

Disclaimer

National Pork Board published this content on 06 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2020 23:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:45pSAUDI ARABIA LIMITS ARRIVALS FROM UAE, KUWAIT, BAHRAIN TO AIRPORTS OVER CORONAVIRUS : Spa
RE
07:42pCoronavirus infects more than 100,000 worldwide, wreaking financial havoc
RE
07:33pTrump Signs Coronavirus Spending Bill -- 3rd Update
DJ
07:32pMainland China reports 99 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on March 6
RE
07:28pNIAUR NORTHERN IRELAND AUTHORITY FOR UTILITY REG : Decrease to SSE Airtricity Gas Supply's tariff welcomed by Utility Regulator
PU
07:28pINTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY : How does Glencore support women in mining?
PU
07:23pELIOT ENGEL : Engel, Castro, and Sires Open an Inquiry into Trump Administration Scheme to Deport Asylum Seekers
PU
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:08pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. discussing non-renewal of Chevron's Venezuela waiver, moves to cut oil trade - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : says working with state AGs to nab sellers engaged in price-gouging over coron..
2AT&T : AT&T Cooperates With Justice Department in Google Probe
3BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION : BANK OF AMERICA : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering o..
4SUNCOR ENERGY INC. : Suncor Settles Colorado Air Pollution Violations -- Update
5LIBERTY INTERACTIVE VENTURES GROUP : QURATE RETAIL, INC. : to Present at Bank of America Consumer & Retail Tec..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group