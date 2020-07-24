Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

National Pork Producers Council : For the Week Ending July 17, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 02:21pm EDT

NPPC PRESS CONFERENCE TO URGE CONGRESSIONAL ACTION ON HOG FARMER CRISIS
NPPC's top priority is a new COVID congressional relief package that includes much-needed financial assistance to U.S. pork producers in crisis. With Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) expected to unveil the next COVID package next week, NPPC is holding a media teleconference on Monday, July 20 to outline the current state of the crisis for hog farmers and the critical importance of the RELIEF for Producers Act, introduced earlier this month in the Senate. The press conference will feature NPPC President Howard 'AV' Roth, a hog farmer from Wauzeka, Wis., and Dr. Steve Meyer, an economist with Kerns & Associates. Media can register for the press conference here. In related news, Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman John Hoeven (R-N.D.) said on Wednesday he expects agriculture to be included in the next COVID package. Hoeven anticipates the new relief effort to expand the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), which among provisions provided $1.6 billion in direct payments to hog farmers. 'The CFAP was a good step in helping producers weather the challenges of COVID-19. However, the pandemic's impacts will continue to be felt over the long-term. Ensuring our producers can maintain their operations through these difficulties remains a top priority,' he said.

DOT EXTENDS HOURS OF SERVICE WAIVERS FOR LIVESTOCK, FEED
On Monday, the Department of Transportation's Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) extended its COVID-19 emergency declaration for Hours of Service (HOS) waivers for the transportation of livestock and livestock feed. HOS governs the amount of time commercial truckers can drive their loads and when they are required to rest between drives. The waivers remain in force through Aug. 14. NPPC thanks the administration and FMCSA for ensuring the continuity of the U.S pork supply chain as an essential element of the nation's food delivery infrastructure.

DIETARY GUIDELINES ADVISORY COMMITTEE ISSUES FINAL REPORT
On Wednesday, the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee released its final report, which will be used to inform U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) officials as they develop the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. The committee's report supports pork's role in a healthy, nutritious diet. USDA and HHS are accepting written comments through Aug. 13. For more information or to submit comments, click here.

NPPC TO SIT ON AGRICULTURAL TRADE ADVISORY COMMITTEE
NPPC Immediate Past-President David Herring, a hog farmer from Lillington, N.C., and NPPC Director of International Affairs Maria Zieba were both named Friday as members of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee for Trade in Animals and Animal Products. Zieba replaces NPPC-Past President Dr. Howard Hill, from Cambridge, Iowa, and they join NPPC Past-President Randy Spronk from Edgerton, Minn., who serves as a member of the Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee. The Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee for Trade in Animals and Animal Products offers technical advice and information about specific commodities and products. Zieba and Herring will serve until 2024. For more information, visit USDA's press release here.

USDA ANNOUNCES FARM BILL FUNDING FOR ANIMAL DISEASE PROTECTION PROJECTS
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced Wednesday it is seeking project proposals supporting animal disease preparedness and response activities. The 2018 Farm Bill provided funding for these programs as part of an overall strategy to help prevent animal pests and diseases from entering the United States and reduce the spread and impact of potential disease incursions through advance planning and preparedness, the agency explained. Up to $10 million will be targeted toward National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program projects and up to $5 million toward those for the National Animal Health Laboratory Network. Proposals must be submitted by Sept. 14. Read USDA's announcement here.

WHAT'S AHEAD?

SENATE FINANCE COMMITTEE HEARING ON DEPUTY USTR NOMINATION
On Tuesday, July 21, the Senate Finance Committee will hold a hearing to consider the nomination of Michael Nemelka to be deputy U.S. Trade Representative (USTR). He is currently special advisor to USTR Ambassador Robert Lighthizer. The hearing, scheduled for 10am ET, will be webcast at www.finance.senate.gov.

Disclaimer

National Pork Producers Council published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 18:20:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:51pThe Bureau of Land Management will begin the Nevada Wild Horse Range HMA Emergency Wild Horse gather
PU
02:51pEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $1.8 Million to Make Infrastructure Improvements to Support Tribal Business Development in Spokane, Washington, Opportunity Zone
PU
02:44pAs U.S. coronavirus surges, Trump officials press back-to-school plan
RE
02:38pWHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 284,000
RE
02:37pWall Street slides as Intel dives, earnings and pandemic weigh
RE
02:26pBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM : Federal Reserve Board finalizes rule that implements technical, clarifying updates to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) procedures and changes to rules for the disclosure of confidential supervisory information (CSI)
PU
02:24pMcDonald's will require customers to wear masks in U.S. restaurants
RE
02:21pNATIONAL PORK PRODUCERS COUNCIL : For the Week Ending July 17, 2020
PU
02:19pWHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 284,000
RE
02:19pWorld health organization reports record single-day increase in global coronavirus cases, rising by 284,196 in 24 hours -situation report
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : Moderna loses challenge to Arbutus patent on vaccine technology
2GOLD : Global shares retreat globally on U.S.-China tensions, gold soars
3EQUINOR ASA : Equinor beats earnings forecasts as refinery and trading shines
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : has agreed with the governments of France and Spain to make amendments to the A350 Repaya..
5INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Shares Down After 7nm Chip Delay; 2Q Earnings, Revenue Beat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group