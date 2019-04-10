Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

National Pork Producers Council : NPPC CANCELS 2019 WORLD PORK EXPO AS PRECAUTION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 07:48pm EDT

Risk of African Swine Fever Introduction to U.S. Herd Considered Negligible; Decision Made Out of An Abundance of Caution

Des Moines, IA, April 10, 2019 - The National Pork Producers Council's board of directors today announced its decision to cancel World Pork Expo 2019 out of an abundance of caution as African swine fever (ASF) continues to spread in China and other parts of Asia. World Pork Expo, held each June at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, hosts approximately 20,000 visitors over three days, including individuals and exhibitors from ASF-positive regions. African swine fever affects only pigs and presents no human health or food safety risks. There is currently no vaccine to treat the swine disease.

'While an evaluation by veterinarians and other third-party experts concluded negligible risk associated with holding the event, we have decided to exercise extreme caution,' said David Herring, NPPC president and a producer from Lillington, North Carolina. 'The health of the U.S. swine herd is paramount; the livelihoods of our producers depend on it. Prevention is our only defense against ASF and NPPC will continue to do all it can to prevent its spread to the United States.'

The decision to cancel this year's World Pork Expo comes as more than 100 U.S pork producers gather in Washington this week to meet with their members of Congress during NPPC's Legislative Action Conference. To augment the USDA's efforts to protect the United States from ASF and other animal diseases, U.S. pork producers are asking Congress to appropriate funding for 600 new U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture inspectors to further strengthen our defenses against African swine fever.

'Our farmers are highly export dependent,' Herring said. 'An ASF outbreak would immediately close our export markets at a time when we are already facing serious trade headwinds. The retaliatory tariffs we currently face in some of our largest export markets due to trade disputes are among the factors that prompted a conservative decision regarding World Pork Expo. U.S. pork producers are already operating in very challenging financial conditions.'

Herring added, 'The widespread presence of African swine fever in China's swine herd, the world's largest by far, takes the threat of this swine disease to an entirely new level. We ask all producers, travelers and the general public to recognize the heightened risk since the first outbreak was reported in China last year and to heed biosecurity protocols in support of U.S. agriculture.

About ASF

African swine fever is a viral disease that causes high mortality in domestic and wild pigs. It spreads through close contact with infected animals or their excretions, or through feeding uncooked contaminated meat to susceptible pigs. African swine fever affects only pigs and presents no human health or food safety risks.

About World Pork Expo

Hosted by NPPC since 1987, World Pork Expo is the world's largest pork industry-specific trade show in the world. It brings together pork producers and other industry professional from around the world for three days of education, innovation and networking.

About U.S. Pork Production

U.S. pork producers today provide 26 billion pounds of safe, wholesome and nutritious meat protein to consumers worldwide. With annual sales of more than $20 billion, U.S. pork production generates an estimated $23 billion of personal income and $39 billion of gross national product and supports more than 500,000 jobs across the United States.

Disclaimer

National Pork Producers Council published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 23:47:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:10pOil prices dip on surging U.S. crude stockpiles
RE
09:08pFed minutes weigh on dollar, pound numb to Brexit extension
RE
09:03pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Xi meets with Myanmar's commander-in-chief of defense services
PU
09:03pAmazon, Microsoft chosen to compete for Pentagon cloud computing contract
RE
08:51pU.S., China agree to establish trade deal enforcement offices - Mnuchin
RE
08:48pMICHAEL B  ENZI : Enzi supports Trump's energy infrastructure reforms to support coal, oil and gas development
PU
08:47pAsian shares pause near 8-month high, dollar weakens
RE
08:38pMARTIN T CAUSER : Ag Committee Weighs Impact of Weather-Related Travel Bans on Struggling Dairy Industry, Causer Says
PU
08:08pSTEEL VS. WOOD : Which is the More Sustainable Building Material?
PU
08:03pU S DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE : Readout of Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick M. Shanahan's Meeting with Austrian Minister of Defense Mario Kunasek
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1G4S : G4S : soars as Canada's Garda World Security considers bid
2KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC : KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS : Receives Unanimous Support from Independent Analysts for Direc..
3ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY : ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : U.S. grain trader ADM says to seek early retirements..
4PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E IN TALKS WITH BLUEMOUNTAIN TO POSSIBLY EXPAND BOARD: sources
5Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP – Important Deadline Reminder for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About