National Pork Producers Council : NPPC Celebrates National Agriculture Day

03/25/2020 | 12:03am EDT

WASHINGTON, D.C., March 24, 2020 - The National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) stands with U.S. agriculture today as we celebrate National Agriculture Day and honor those workers who are essential to the nation's food supply.

In a declaration signed on Monday, President Trump said 'since our nation's earliest days, farming communities have been a bedrock of our society….As our nation continues to face the unique challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, we pay tribute to the unbeatable strength of America's agricultural producers as they once again answer the call to feed our country and the world.'

'Today's celebration to honor our farmers, producers and ranchers couldn't come at a more important time for our industry,' said NPPC President Howard 'A.V.' Roth, a pork producer from Wauzeka, Wisconsin. 'As we grapple with the spread of COVID-19 and its impacts on our daily lives, consumers can rest assured that U.S. agriculture will always be there to feed the nation and the globe. The U.S. hog farmers represented by NPPC are committed to keeping American kitchens stocked with affordable, nutritious protein,' he added.

Learn more about U.S. pork producer efforts to ensure an uninterrupted supply of pork by visiting: http://nppc.org/issues/issue/your-food-is-our-priority/

# # #

NPPC is the global voice for the U.S. pork industry, protecting the livelihoods of America's 60,000 pork producers, who abide by ethical principles in caring for their animals, in protecting the environment and public health and in providing safe, wholesome, nutritious pork products to consumers worldwide. For more information, visit www.nppc.org.

Disclaimer

National Pork Producers Council published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 04:02:01 UTC
