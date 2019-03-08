Log in
National Pork Producers Council : NPPC Elects New Officers, Board Members

03/08/2019 | 04:00pm EST

ORLANDO, Fla., March 8, 2019 - The National Pork Producers Council today elected new officers and members to its board of directors at its annual business meeting - the National Pork Industry Forum - held here.

Elected as president of the organization was David Herring, a hog farmer from Lillington, N.C. He is vice president of Hog Slat, which supplies equipment to pork operations, and of TDM Farms. Herring and his two brothers started the farm in 1983 as a feeder pig operation. Today, TDM Farms is a sow farrow-to-finish operation, with farms in North Carolina, Illinois and Indiana. Herring is a past president of the North Carolina Pork Council.

Herring takes over from Jim Heimerl, a producer from Johnstown, Ohio, who becomes NPPC immediate past president and chairman of the organization's Trade Committee.

Howard AV Roth, a hog farmer from Wauzeka, Wis., was elevated to president-elect. A fifth-generation farmer, he owns and operates Roth Feeder Pigs. In addition to serving on the NPPC board for the past seven years, Roth previously was on the Wisconsin Pork Association board of directors and currently serves as chairman of the association's Swine Health Committee.

Jen Sorenson, communications director for Iowa Select Farms, was elected by the NPPC board of directors to be vice president.

Lori Stevermer of Easton, Minn., and Russell Vering of Howells, Nebraska, were elected as new members of the board for a three-year term. Mark Cooper of Des Moines, Iowa, was elected to a three-year term and will serve as the board's Packer and Processor Industry Council representative.

They join current directors Craig Andersen, of Centerville, S.D., Phil Borgic, of Nokomis, Ill., Scott Hayes, of Monroe City, Mo., Dale Reicks of New Hampton, Iowa, Dr. Gordon Spronk, of Pipestone, Minn., Duane Stateler of McComb, Ohio, Kraig Westerbeek, of Warsaw, N.C. and Terry Wolters of Pipestone, Minn.

Elected for two-year terms to NPPC's Nominating Committee were Jay Moore of Jackson, Minn., and Neill Westerbeek of Clinton, North Carolina.

'David, AV and Jen have a lot of good experience and leadership that will benefit NPPC and our producers greatly,' said NPPC CEO Neil Dierks. 'And with the addition of our new board members, NPPC again has a strong team guiding our work of protecting the livelihoods of America's pork producers.'

# # #

NPPC is the global voice for the U.S. pork industry, protecting the livelihoods of America's 60,000 pork producers, who abide by ethical principles in caring for their animals, in protecting the environment and public health and in providing safe, wholesome, nutritious pork products to consumers worldwide. For more information, visit www.nppc.org.

Disclaimer

National Pork Producers Council published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 20:59:02 UTC
