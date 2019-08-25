Log in
National Pork Producers Council : U.S. PORK PRODUCERS CELEBRATE TRADE AGREEMENT WITH JAPAN

08/25/2019 | 11:56am EDT

WASHINGTON, D.C., DATE, 2019 - The National Pork Producers Council today celebrated a U.S. trade agreement with Japan that, once implemented, will place it back on a level playing field with international competitors in one of its most important export markets. The agreement was announced at the G7 summit in France during a press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

'We thank the Trump administration for negotiating a trade agreement with Japan, a market that represented 25 percent of total U.S. pork exports last year,' said David Herring, a pork producer from Lillington, N.C. and president of the National Pork Producers Council. 'We look forward to rapid implementation of the agreement as international competitors are currently taking U.S. pork market share through more favorable access,' he said.

'The United States produces the safest, highest-quality and most affordable pork in the world,' added Herring. 'It is the preference of many Japanese customers and we look forward to competing on a level playing field again.'

Dr. Dermot Hayes, an economist at Iowa State University, estimates exports to Japan will grow from $1.6 billion in 2018 to more than $2.2 billion over the next 15 years as a result of the United States pork industry getting market access in Japan as favorable as its competitors.

U.S. pork is highly dependent on exports, shipping more than 25 percent of total production to foreign markets. Other NPPC trade priorities include ratification of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) agreement, which preserves zero-tariff pork trade in North America, and resolving trade disputes with China that will enable U.S. pork producers to capitalize on an unprecedented sales opportunity with the world's largest pork-consuming nation.

# # #

NPPC is the global voice for the U.S. pork industry, protecting the livelihoods of America's 60,000 pork producers, who abide by ethical principles in caring for their animals, in protecting the environment and public health and in providing safe, wholesome, nutritious pork products to consumers worldwide. For more information, visit www.nppc.org.

Disclaimer

National Pork Producers Council published this content on 25 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2019 15:55:06 UTC
