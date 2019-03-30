National Press Club : Dig into the annual Clam Bake Buffet on April 25 at the Reliable Source

Roll up your pant legs. It's time to dig into the Annual Clam Bake Buffet dinner.

Reserve now for this annual sellout. The buffet is served from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 25th, in the Reliable Source restaurant. The buffet features traditional clam bake favorites. Cost is $25 for an National Press Club Member and $32 for nonmember and does not including beverage, tax and gratuity. Buffet menu to follow soon.

Prominent vocalist Renee Tannenbaum and her trio will be the drawing cards at this NPC Jazz and Dinner event in the Truman Lounge.

Open to Club members and their guests, the event will feature Tannenbaum, a regular performer in such Washington venues as Blues Alley, Mr. Henry's, Bistrot Lepic and the Smithsonian. She just completed a tour in Europe where she performed in Prague and Rome.

Dinner will be served starting at 5:30 p.m. The jazz starts at 6 p.m.

To reserve, contact the Reliable Source restaurant at 202-662-7443 or RS@press.org.