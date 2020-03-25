Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Press Club :'s Board votes to extend temporary suspension of in-person services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 09:30pm EDT

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Governors of the National Press Club (NPC) voted Wednesday evening to extend the temporary suspension of in-person Club services through at least April 27. This is an extension of the Board's March 16 decision, which called for an immediate suspension of Club operations for a minimum of 14 days in an effort to mitigate the risks posed to the NPC community by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The NPC Board's initial decision to suspend operations was a first in the Club's 113-year history and came after the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued new guidelines concerning in-person social gatherings. Since then, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has ordered the suspension of all in-person dining services in the District, and more recently, issued an order requiring the closure of all non-essential businesses, and prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people through April 24.

NPC leadership will continue to monitor all relevant agencies, heed official recommendations and regulations, and do our part to curb the COVID-19 outbreak by keeping our members and staff at home and out of harm's way.  

The NPC is continuing to pay staff despite the suspension of regular operations. Most of the Club's professional staff is able to work remotely and will continue to provide essential services and relevant online programming and content to members, guests and clients at www.press.org

NPC President Michael Freedman sent a status update to Club members after the Board's virtual meeting Wednesday evening – a message that began with an expression of gratitude for the journalists staying on the story: "To our colleagues on the front lines covering the global coronavirus crisis: thank you for your courage, your perseverance and your dedication to the pursuit of truth, as well as your efforts to inform with accuracy, immediacy and clarity at this unprecedented moment in our history."

Press Contact: Lindsay Underwood for the National Press Club; lunderwood@press.org, (202) 662-7561

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-press-clubs-board-votes-to-extend-temporary-suspension-of-in-person-services-301030130.html

SOURCE National Press Club


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:33pGrupo aeroportuario del pacifico announces contingency plan to face covid-19
GL
10:30pBetmakers Technology Group Ltd Update on COVID-19
AW
10:28pORIGIN ENERGY : Beetaloo Exploration Program update
PU
10:18pLAWSON : Announcement of personnel changes
PU
10:13pMARUBENI : Capital and Business Alliance with ePlane
PU
10:12pKOREA ELECTRIC POWER : South Korea first-quarter thermal coal imports set for 10-year low on anti-pollution measures
RE
10:11pMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops Production Line Improvement Technology
BU
10:01pGlobal Pipeline Strainer Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Armstrong International Inc. and Eaton Corp. Plc | Technavio
BU
09:52pCANACCORD GENUITY GROWTH II CORP : . Reports Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
AQ
09:49pAVISTA : Commission's order in Avista Washington general rate cases provides positive outcomes for customers
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group