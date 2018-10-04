Log in
National Press Club : to host briefing on effort to #KeepEmilioFree

10/04/2018 | 10:39pm CEST

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The lead attorney for Emilio Gutiérrez-Soto, the National Press Club's 2017 Press Freedom award winner, will brief reporters on continuing legal threats to the Mexican reporter on Friday, October 12 at 9:30 a.m. in the Club's Zenger Room.

NATIONAL PRESS CLUB LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/NATIONAL PRESS CLUB) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club)

Freed from eight months of detention by Immigration and Customs Enforcement following a lengthy legal challenge by U.S. and international press organizations, Gutiérrez and his son, Oscar, are now living in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where the veteran reporter has been welcomed as a member of this year's class of Knight-Wallace journalism fellows.

Unless the Board of Immigration Appeals intervenes, however, the two will be forced to return to El Paso for an Oct. 22 hearing on their asylum case — before the same judge who last year denied their asylum claim. Beckett is seeking a change of venue to Michigan; the Department of Homeland Security has filed a brief opposing the move.

Beckett will be available to discuss the case at 9:30 a.m. EST in the Zenger Room of the National Press Club.

PRESS CONTACT:
Lindsay Underwood,
lunderwood@press.org,
(202) 662-7561

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-press-club-to-host-briefing-on-effort-to-keepemiliofree-300724910.html

SOURCE National Press Club


© PRNewswire 2018
