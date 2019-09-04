National Reserve Bank of Tonga : Official Foreign Reserves for August 2019

Category: Financial Statistics Last Updated: 05 September 2019
Official foreign reserves held by the National Reserve Bank of Tonga (NRBT) declined by $1.1 million over the month of August 2019 to $491.8 million, equivalent to 8.1 months of imports. However, over the year, the official foreign reserves increased by $16.8 million. The monthly decrease was due mainly to oil and other import payments while the annual growth resulted mainly from higher receipts of budget support, grants, and Government project funds for line ministries. Furthermore, remittance receipts also contributed to the annual increase in foreign reserves.
OFFICIAL FOREIGN RESERVES
(millions of pa'anga)
|
|
Level
|
Changes
|
Ration of official foreign reserves to imports (months)
|
|
Month
|
12 Months
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
May
|
441.9
|
-4.0
|
49.6
|
7.8
|
Jun
|
468.7
|
26.8
|
60.8
|
8.0
|
Jul
|
476.5
|
7.8
|
67.6
|
8.2
|
Aug
|
475.0
|
-1.5
|
70.0
|
8.1
|
Sep
|
452.2
|
-22.8
|
49.2
|
7.8
|
Oct
|
457.3
|
5.1
|
43.7
|
8.1
|
Nov
|
468.7
|
11.4
|
43.9
|
8.2
|
Dec
|
478.5
|
9.8
|
56.0
|
8.5
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
478.9
|
0.4
|
54.8
|
8.2
|
Feb
|
473.5
|
5.4
|
25.5
|
8.0
|
Mar
|
465.0
|
-8.5
|
17.3
|
7.8
|
Apr
|
464.2
|
-0.8
|
18.3
|
7.8
|
May
|
468.3
|
4.1
|
26.4
|
7.9
|
Jun
|
484.3
|
16.0
|
15.6
|
8.1
|
Jul
|
492.9
|
8.6
|
16.4
|
8.2
|
Aug
|
491.8
|
-1.1
|
16.8
|
8.1
|
|
Source: National Reserve Bank of Tonga
