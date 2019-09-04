National Reserve Bank of Tonga : Official Foreign Reserves for August 2019

Category: Financial Statistics Last Updated: 05 September 2019

Official foreign reserves held by the National Reserve Bank of Tonga (NRBT) declined by $1.1 million over the month of August 2019 to $491.8 million, equivalent to 8.1 months of imports. However, over the year, the official foreign reserves increased by $16.8 million. The monthly decrease was due mainly to oil and other import payments while the annual growth resulted mainly from higher receipts of budget support, grants, and Government project funds for line ministries. Furthermore, remittance receipts also contributed to the annual increase in foreign reserves.

OFFICIAL FOREIGN RESERVES

(millions of pa'anga)

Level Changes Ration of official foreign reserves to imports (months) Month 12 Months 2018 May 441.9 -4.0 49.6 7.8 Jun 468.7 26.8 60.8 8.0 Jul 476.5 7.8 67.6 8.2 Aug 475.0 -1.5 70.0 8.1 Sep 452.2 -22.8 49.2 7.8 Oct 457.3 5.1 43.7 8.1 Nov 468.7 11.4 43.9 8.2 Dec 478.5 9.8 56.0 8.5 2019 Jan 478.9 0.4 54.8 8.2 Feb 473.5 5.4 25.5 8.0 Mar 465.0 -8.5 17.3 7.8 Apr 464.2 -0.8 18.3 7.8 May 468.3 4.1 26.4 7.9 Jun 484.3 16.0 15.6 8.1 Jul 492.9 8.6 16.4 8.2 Aug 491.8 -1.1 16.8 8.1 Source: National Reserve Bank of Tonga



