National Reserve Bank of Tonga : Official Foreign Reserves for August 2019

09/04/2019 | 06:52pm EDT

Category: Financial Statistics Last Updated: 05 September 2019

Official foreign reserves held by the National Reserve Bank of Tonga (NRBT) declined by $1.1 million over the month of August 2019 to $491.8 million, equivalent to 8.1 months of imports. However, over the year, the official foreign reserves increased by $16.8 million. The monthly decrease was due mainly to oil and other import payments while the annual growth resulted mainly from higher receipts of budget support, grants, and Government project funds for line ministries. Furthermore, remittance receipts also contributed to the annual increase in foreign reserves.

OFFICIAL FOREIGN RESERVES
(millions of pa'anga)

Level
Changes
Ration of official foreign reserves to imports (months)
Month
12 Months
2018
May
441.9
-4.0
49.6
7.8
Jun
468.7
26.8
60.8
8.0
Jul
476.5
7.8
67.6
8.2
Aug
475.0
-1.5
70.0
8.1
Sep
452.2
-22.8
49.2
7.8
Oct
457.3
5.1
43.7
8.1
Nov
468.7
11.4
43.9
8.2
Dec
478.5
9.8
56.0
8.5
2019
Jan
478.9
0.4
54.8
8.2
Feb
473.5
5.4
25.5
8.0
Mar
465.0
-8.5
17.3
7.8
Apr
464.2
-0.8
18.3
7.8
May
468.3
4.1
26.4
7.9
Jun
484.3
16.0
15.6
8.1
Jul
492.9
8.6
16.4
8.2
Aug
491.8
-1.1
16.8
8.1
Source: National Reserve Bank of Tonga


Disclaimer

National Reserve Bank of Tonga published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 22:51:09 UTC
