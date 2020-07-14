National Reserve Bank of Tonga : Official Foreign Reserves for June 2020

Foreign Reserves Statistics for June 2020
Details Category: Financial StatisticsLast Updated: 15 July 2020
Official foreign reserves held by the National Reserve Bank of Tonga (NRBT) rose considerably over the month and year to June 2020 by $54.2 million and $59.5 million respectively to $543.8 million. This is equivalent to 8.2 months of imports. The significant increase in foreign reserves was attributed to higher receipts of funds for budget support, projects, and financial assistance for COVID-19 preparations.
OFFICIAL FOREIGN RESERVES
(millions of pa'anga)
|
|
Level
|
Changes
|
Ration of official foreign reserves to imports (months)
|
Month
|
12 Months
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
478.9
|
0.4
|
54.8
|
8.1
|
Feb
|
473.5
|
5.4
|
25.5
|
7.9
|
Mar
|
465.0
|
-8.5
|
17.3
|
7.8
|
Apr
|
464.2
|
-0.8
|
18.3
|
7.5
|
May
|
468.3
|
4.1
|
26.4
|
7.5
|
Jun
|
484.3
|
16.0
|
15.6
|
7.9
|
Jul
|
492.9
|
8.6
|
16.4
|
8.0
|
Aug
|
491.8
|
-1.1
|
16.8
|
8.1
|
Sep
|
490.8
|
-1.0
|
38.6
|
8.0
|
Oct
|
489.3
|
-1.5
|
32.0
|
7.5
|
Nov
|
489.5
|
0.2
|
20.8
|
7.4
|
Dec
|
487.4
|
-2.1
|
8.9
|
7.4
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
482.9
|
-4.5
|
4.0
|
7.4r
|
Feb
|
479.8
|
-3.1
|
6.3
|
7.4r
|
Mar
|
457.5
|
-22.3
|
-7.5
|
7.1r
|
Apr
|
475.1
|
17.6
|
10.9
|
7.2r
|
May
|
489.6
|
14.5
|
21.3
|
7.4r
|
Jun
|
543.8
|
54.2
|
59.5
|
8.2
|
|
Source: National Reserve Bank of Tonga
|
r - Revisions to the months of imports were based on new trade data available from the Statistics Department for the January to March 2020 quarter
Official Foreign Reserves Collection
2020 Official Foreign Reserves
Disclaimer
National Reserve Bank of Tonga published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 21:20:06 UTC