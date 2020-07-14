Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

National Reserve Bank of Tonga : Official Foreign Reserves for June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 05:21pm EDT

Foreign Reserves Statistics for June 2020

Details Category: Financial StatisticsLast Updated: 15 July 2020

Official foreign reserves held by the National Reserve Bank of Tonga (NRBT) rose considerably over the month and year to June 2020 by $54.2 million and $59.5 million respectively to $543.8 million. This is equivalent to 8.2 months of imports. The significant increase in foreign reserves was attributed to higher receipts of funds for budget support, projects, and financial assistance for COVID-19 preparations.

OFFICIAL FOREIGN RESERVES
(millions of pa'anga)

Level Changes Ration of official foreign reserves to imports (months)
Month 12 Months
2019
Jan 478.9 0.4 54.8 8.1
Feb 473.5 5.4 25.5 7.9
Mar 465.0 -8.5 17.3 7.8
Apr 464.2 -0.8 18.3 7.5
May 468.3 4.1 26.4 7.5
Jun 484.3 16.0 15.6 7.9
Jul 492.9 8.6 16.4 8.0
Aug 491.8 -1.1 16.8 8.1
Sep 490.8 -1.0 38.6 8.0
Oct 489.3 -1.5 32.0 7.5
Nov 489.5 0.2 20.8 7.4
Dec 487.4 -2.1 8.9 7.4
2020
Jan 482.9 -4.5 4.0 7.4r
Feb 479.8 -3.1 6.3 7.4r
Mar 457.5 -22.3 -7.5 7.1r
Apr 475.1 17.6 10.9 7.2r
May 489.6 14.5 21.3 7.4r
Jun 543.8 54.2 59.5 8.2
Source: National Reserve Bank of Tonga
r - Revisions to the months of imports were based on new trade data available from the Statistics Department for the January to March 2020 quarter

Official Foreign Reserves Collection

2020 Official Foreign Reserves

Disclaimer

National Reserve Bank of Tonga published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 21:20:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:38pAtlantia makes new offer to Italy government in motorway dispute - source
RE
05:36pTrump says he signed executive order ending preferential treatment for Hong Kong
RE
05:36pFed officials warn on 'thick fog' ahead for U.S. economy as recovery concerns deepen
RE
05:36pWASDE SUPPLY AND DEMAND UPDATE : July 2020
PU
05:31pUK plans recommending masks in all public places - The Telegraph
RE
05:26pTexas coronavirus deaths rise by 87 on tuesday to 3,322 total -state health dept
RE
05:26pTexas covid-19 current hospitalizations rise by 164 to record high of 10,569 total on tuesday -state health dept
RE
05:26pTexas coronavirus cases rise by 10,745 on tuesday to 275,058 total, breaking previous record increase of 10,351 on july 11 -state health dept
RE
05:24pUtilities Up As Income-Seeking Investors Rotate Out Of Treasurys -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:22pCommunications Services Gains Capped As Geopolitical Tensions Threaten 5G Network Plans -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. -of..
2Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
4COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
5ANTOFAGASTA PLC : Copper retreats from 2-year high as U.S.-China tension flares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group