National Reserve Bank of Tonga : September Monetary Policy Data

Exchange Rate
USD/TOP
0.4312
0.4325
0.4371
AUD/TOP
0.6323
0.6371
0.6053
NZD/TOP
0.6787
0.6706
0.6619
FJD/TOP
0.8904
0.8920
0.8892
Nominal Effective Exchange Rate Index 8
92.58
92.41r
91.90r
Real Effective Exchange Rate Index 8
108.65
108.61r
109.01r
Interest Rates
Weighted Average Lending Rate (%)9
8.00
8.04
8.07r
Housing (%)
8.15
8.20
8.22r
Business (%)9
7.63
7.69
7.77
Weighted Average Deposit Rate (%)9
1.94
1.92
1.98
12-month term (%)
4.82
4.84
4.95r
Savings (%)
2.66
2.60
2.45
Term (%)9
3.39
3.40
3.63r
Notes:
apc = annual percent change
1- Methodology used for this calculation has changed in February 2017 to include both imports of goods and services.
compared to previous publications.
2- CPI as published by the Statistics Department was rebased in September 2018. The base period of September 2018 = 100.
3- This series includes total loans from the banking system, including Government Development Loan.
4- The methodology for calculating this series was updated in August 2014, resulting in revisions to the full history of data.
5- The methodology for calculating this series was updated in March 2014, resuting in revisions to the data backdating to January 2012
6- Historical OET data up to May 2014 has been updated with the transition to Balance of Payments Manual 6.
7- The methodology for calculating this series was updated in May 2015, resulting in revisions to the data backdating to May 2014.
8- The methodology for calculating this series was updated in September 2013, resulting in revisions to the full history of data.
9- The methodology for calculating this series was updated to include interest rates and total loans of the Government Development Loans.
r- Data in previous months may have been adjusted to incorporate revisions.
Prepared by National Reserve Bank of Tonga Economics Department
Last updated
11 Nov 19