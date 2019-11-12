Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

National Reserve Bank of Tonga : September Monetary Policy Data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 06:20am EST

Monetary Policy Data

Sep-19

Aug-19

Sep-18

Foreign Reserves (TOP million)

490.8

491.8

452.2

Months of Imports (trade estimate)1

7.9

7.9

7.8r

Months of Imports (Overseas Exchange Transactions estimate) 1

9.6

9.6

9.7

5.5r

Inflation (apc)2

0.4

-0.1

Imported (apc)2

1.6

1.9

5.4r

Domestic (apc)2

-1.1

-2.5

5.7r

Activity Indicators

Total Credit Growth (apc) 3

7.6

8.6

10.1

Total Outstanding Loan (Ann. Tot $ m)3

493.9

496.8

459.0

Household (apc)4

2.3

3.2

7.4r

Business (apc)4

14.3

14.8

13.8

Exchange Settlement Accounts (TOP million)

175.9

169.5

184.1

NRBT Notes on issue (TOP million)

0.0

0.0

0.0

Banks' holding of Govt Securities (TOPmillion)

25.6

25.6

22.6

Broad Money (M2, TOP million) 5

594.5

602.3r

595.2

Overseas Exchange Transactions 6

Imports (annual Total, TOP million)

436.7

441.7

418.2

Imports (apc)

4.4

7.8

10.5

Exports (annual total, TOP million)

21.1

20.6

20.0

Exports (apc)

5.4

5.9

-15.9

Travel Receipts (annual total, TOP million)

134.4

133.0

111.0

Travel Receipts (apc)

21.0

18.8

-3.5

Remittances (annual total, TOP million)7

348.7

349.9

348.5

Remittances (apc)7

0.0

0.3

9.0

Financial Markets

Exchange Rate

USD/TOP

0.4312

0.4325

0.4371

AUD/TOP

0.6323

0.6371

0.6053

NZD/TOP

0.6787

0.6706

0.6619

FJD/TOP

0.8904

0.8920

0.8892

Nominal Effective Exchange Rate Index 8

92.58

92.41r

91.90r

Real Effective Exchange Rate Index 8

108.65

108.61r

109.01r

Interest Rates

Weighted Average Lending Rate (%)9

8.00

8.04

8.07r

Housing (%)

8.15

8.20

8.22r

Business (%)9

7.63

7.69

7.77

Weighted Average Deposit Rate (%)9

1.94

1.92

1.98

12-month term (%)

4.82

4.84

4.95r

Savings (%)

2.66

2.60

2.45

Term (%)9

3.39

3.40

3.63r

Notes:

apc = annual percent change

1- Methodology used for this calculation has changed in February 2017 to include both imports of goods and services.

compared to previous publications.

2- CPI as published by the Statistics Department was rebased in September 2018. The base period of September 2018 = 100.

3- This series includes total loans from the banking system, including Government Development Loan.

4- The methodology for calculating this series was updated in August 2014, resulting in revisions to the full history of data.

5- The methodology for calculating this series was updated in March 2014, resuting in revisions to the data backdating to January 2012

6- Historical OET data up to May 2014 has been updated with the transition to Balance of Payments Manual 6.

7- The methodology for calculating this series was updated in May 2015, resulting in revisions to the data backdating to May 2014.

8- The methodology for calculating this series was updated in September 2013, resulting in revisions to the full history of data.

9- The methodology for calculating this series was updated to include interest rates and total loans of the Government Development Loans.

r- Data in previous months may have been adjusted to incorporate revisions.

Prepared by National Reserve Bank of Tonga Economics Department

Last updated

11 Nov 19

Disclaimer

National Reserve Bank of Tonga published this content on 12 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2019 11:19:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:52aKenya's Equity nine-month pretax profit jumps on lending boost
RE
06:50aSTATE BANK OF PAKISTAN : FE Circular No. 05 of 2019 - Amendment in Instructions regarding Acquisition of Services from Abroad
PU
06:50aPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF KAZAKHSTAN : Kazakhstan received Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif
PU
06:50aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Federal Treasury notes - Auction result
PU
06:48aKenya's Silverstone Air suspends all flights
RE
06:46aECB fires up lending to peripheral banks with bonus rate
RE
06:40aOil rises further above $62 as trade hopes support
RE
06:40aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF HUNGARY : The investment record has already been broken this year
PU
06:35aBANCO CENTRAL DE CHILE : Economic Expectations Survey November 2019
PU
06:35aMarkets hope for positive signs from Trump trade speech
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG: FY 2019: FINAL QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS IN LINE WIT..
3EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : REPORTS FIRST NINE-MONTH 2019 RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATES
4CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Gives Gloomy Auto Sector Outlook After Multibillion-Dollar 3Q Loss
5ILIAD : ILIAD : Iliad announces a plan to launch a 1.4 billion share buyback offer on the open market at a pr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group