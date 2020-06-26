Log in
National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

06/26/2020 | 10:19am EDT

Agricultural Marketing Service

Dairy Market News Branch

National Retail Report-Dairy

Websites: http://www.marketnews.usda.gov/mnp/da-home and http://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/dybretail.pdf

Volume 87- Number 26

Issued Weekly

Friday, June 26, 2020

Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 06/26/2020 to 07/02/2020

The total number of online ads remains lower than usual, considering the effects of COVID-19 on promotional strategies at major supermarkets across the country. That said, this week, the total number of ads for dairy products decreased by 2 percent for conventional and 21 percent for organic.

By far, ice cream in 48-64 oz containers, a summer favorite, is the most advertised conventional dairy product, followed by shredded cheese in 8 ounces packages. The total number of ads for conventional cheese decreased by 23 percent. Organic butter in 1 # packages has the highest percentage increase in ad numbers this week.

The national weighted average advertised price for one gallon of milk is $3.55 for conventional and $6.20 for organic, resulting in an organic price premium of $2.65. The total number of ads for milk increased 29 percent for conventional, but decreased 21 percent for organic. Milk in half gallons is the most advertised organic dairy product, followed by organic butter in 13 packages.

The total number of ads for yogurt increased by 10 percent for conventional and increased 171 percent for organic.

Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week

06/26/202006/19/202006/12/2020 24K

20K

Stores with Ads

16K

12K

8K

4K

0K

Cheese

YogurtIce creamSour creamCream cheese

1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 26

Friday, June 26, 2020 - Page 2

Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity

Butter, 6%

Yogurt, 21%

Cheese, 22%

Sour cream, 11%

Cottage cheese, 4%

Milk, 2%

Cream cheese, 9%Ice cream, 18%

Flavored milk, 1%

Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity

Butter, 14%

Yogurt, 22%

Sour cream, 9%

Milk, 55%

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 26

Friday, June 26, 2020 - Page 3

NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

THIS PERIOD

LAST WEEK

LAST YEAR

Stores With Ads

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores With Ads

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores With Ads

Wtd Avg

Price

Butter

1 #

3682

3.11

5891

3.06

4411

3.48

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

5038

2.32

7588

2.50

8433

2.10

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

927

4.03

373

4.16

926

3.51

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

283

5.68

814

6.69

817

6.57

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

7161

2.28

8692

2.46

10607

2.12

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

360

4.07

452

4.84

204

4.99

Cottage cheese

16 oz

2551

1.73

2497

1.67

4913

2.01

Cream cheese

8 oz

5410

1.94

2638

1.45

7285

1.68

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

226

2.49

581

2.55

555

2.74

Flavored milk

All fat tests

gallon

180

3.98

285

3.88

99

3.99

Ice cream

48-64oz

10961

2.91

11085

3.06

13739

2.89

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

375

1.63

379

1.95

139

1.97

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

674

3.55

433

2.18

668

2.54

Sour cream

16 oz

6943

1.75

5264

1.46

7916

1.86

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

7749

.94

5361

.93

7858

.96

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

1542

4.24

717

4.00

3643

3.67

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

2939

.50

3641

.45

3280

.53

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

879

2.19

2244

2.37

438

2.84

REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Butter

1 #

1.99-3.99

1292

3.08

2.49-3.99

1226

3.17

1.99-2.48

286

2.30

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

1.99-3.49

1137

2.51

2.00-3.00

960

2.62

1.99-2.99

1932

2.08

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

3.49-5.99

537

4.31

3.50

69

3.50

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

1.99-3.99

2807

2.36

2.00-3.00

746

2.43

1.99-2.00

1889

1.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

3.99

108

3.99

4.99

62

4.99

3.50

69

3.50

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1.49-3.00

631

2.17

1.50-2.00

824

1.87

1.25-1.69

817

1.34

Cream cheese

8 oz

1.49-2.50

1103

1.83

1.66-2.50

1746

2.27

1.49-1.99

1214

1.70

Flavored milk

All fat tests

gallon

3.98

180

3.98

Ice cream

48-64oz

1.50-3.99

1998

2.77

1.97-5.99

2928

2.74

1.99-5.49

1989

3.20

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

1.88

137

1.88

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

4.49

147

4.49

Sour cream

16 oz

1.49-2.00

2025

1.74

1.50-2.00

1898

1.92

1.25-1.79

942

1.47

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.69-1.50

2601

.94

0.88-1.25

2242

1.00

0.79-1.00

881

.89

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.49-4.99

468

3.97

2.79-4.99

253

3.80

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.50-0.60

823

.56

0.49-0.50

734

.50

0.39-0.50

835

.48

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

1.99

180

1.99

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 26

Friday, June 26, 2020 - Page 4

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.

SOUTHWEST U.S.

NORTHWEST U.S.

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Butter

1 #

3.99

55

3.99

2.99-4.99

601

3.58

1.99-2.49

174

2.19

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

1.99-2.50

274

2.09

1.99-2.99

366

2.73

1.88-1.99

358

1.97

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

3.99

121

3.99

3.49

200

3.49

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

5.49

178

5.49

5.99

105

5.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

1.99-2.99

566

2.46

1.99-3.00

752

2.55

1.88-1.99

358

1.97

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

3.99

121

3.99

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1.25-1.79

199

1.58

0.99

69

.99

Cream cheese

8 oz

1.50-2.50

1046

1.91

0.99-1.67

279

1.44

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

3.79

121

3.79

0.99

105

.99

Ice cream

48-64oz

1.99-3.99

2130

2.89

2.49-3.99

1348

3.11

1.88-3.98

461

2.71

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

1.89

133

1.89

0.99

105

.99

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

2.50-5.99

327

3.72

2.59

200

2.59

Sour cream

16 oz

1.25-1.69

132

1.43

1.49-2.99

1462

1.86

0.99-1.77

425

1.30

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.88-1.00

833

.94

0.59-1.00

756

.87

0.59-1.00

377

.88

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.29

121

3.29

4.99

411

4.99

4.39

289

4.39

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.45-0.50

290

.48

0.49-0.50

152

.49

0.39

105

.39

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

2.50

121

2.50

1.67-2.69

578

2.18

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

ALASKA U.S.

HAWAII U.S.

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Butter

1 #

2.99

21

2.99

3.99

27

3.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

2.50

11

2.50

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

2.49-3.00

43

2.74

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1.67

11

1.67

Cream cheese

8 oz

1.79-2.49

22

2.14

Ice cream

48-64oz

2.88-3.99

53

3.34

3.48-4.99

54

4.24

Sour cream

16 oz

1.49-1.67

32

1.55

1.99

27

1.99

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.59-1.00

32

.73

0.79

27

.79

NATIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

THIS PERIOD

LAST WEEK

LAST YEAR

Stores With Ads

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores With Ads

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores With Ads

Wtd Avg

Price

Butter

1 #

335

5.42

121

5.29

214

5.49

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

289

3.50

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 26

Friday, June 26, 2020 - Page 5

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

289

3.50

Cream cheese

8 oz

239

2.86

178

2.99

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

1058

3.78

1472

3.99

1841

4.08

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

266

6.20

213

6.01

105

5.00

Sour cream

16 oz

214

2.50

214

2.50

214

2.50

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

118

1.25

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

214

3.00

108

5.99

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

191

1.00

284

1.13

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

304

3.49

214

3.00

REGIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Butter

1 #

5.49

214

5.49

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

4.49

161

4.49

4.49

214

4.49

2.99

468

2.99

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

6.99

161

6.99

Sour cream

16 oz

2.50

214

2.50

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.00

214

3.00

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

3.49

304

3.49

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.

SOUTHWEST U.S.

NORTHWEST U.S.

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Butter

1 #

5.29

121

5.29

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

2.99

78

2.99

4.99

137

4.99

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

5.00

105

5.00

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

ALASKA U.S.

HAWAII U.S.

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

REGIONAL DEFINITIONS

As used in this report, regions include the following states:

NORTHEAST U.S.

Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode

Island and Vermont

SOUTHEAST U.S.

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia

MIDWEST U.S.

Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 14:18:01 UTC
