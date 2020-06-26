National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

Agricultural Marketing Service

Dairy Market News Branch

National Retail Report-Dairy

Volume 87- Number 26

Issued Weekly

Friday, June 26, 2020

Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 06/26/2020 to 07/02/2020

The total number of online ads remains lower than usual, considering the effects of COVID-19 on promotional strategies at major supermarkets across the country. That said, this week, the total number of ads for dairy products decreased by 2 percent for conventional and 21 percent for organic.

By far, ice cream in 48-64 oz containers, a summer favorite, is the most advertised conventional dairy product, followed by shredded cheese in 8 ounces packages. The total number of ads for conventional cheese decreased by 23 percent. Organic butter in 1 # packages has the highest percentage increase in ad numbers this week.

The national weighted average advertised price for one gallon of milk is $3.55 for conventional and $6.20 for organic, resulting in an organic price premium of $2.65. The total number of ads for milk increased 29 percent for conventional, but decreased 21 percent for organic. Milk in half gallons is the most advertised organic dairy product, followed by organic butter in 13 packages.

The total number of ads for yogurt increased by 10 percent for conventional and increased 171 percent for organic.

Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week

06/26/202006/19/202006/12/2020 24K

20K

Stores with Ads

16K

12K

8K

4K

0K

Cheese

YogurtIce creamSour creamCream cheese

1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.

Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity

Butter, 6%

Yogurt, 21%

Cheese, 22%

Sour cream, 11%

Cottage cheese, 4%

Milk, 2%

Cream cheese, 9%Ice cream, 18%

Flavored milk, 1%

Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity

Butter, 14%

Yogurt, 22%

Sour cream, 9%

Milk, 55%

NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

Commodity Type Pack Size THIS PERIOD LAST WEEK LAST YEAR Stores With Ads Wtd Avg Price Stores With Ads Wtd Avg Price Stores With Ads Wtd Avg Price Butter 1 # 3682 3.11 5891 3.06 4411 3.48 Cheese Natural Varieties 8 oz block 5038 2.32 7588 2.50 8433 2.10 Cheese Natural Varieties 1 # block 927 4.03 373 4.16 926 3.51 Cheese Natural Varieties 2 # block 283 5.68 814 6.69 817 6.57 Cheese Natural Varieties 8 oz shred 7161 2.28 8692 2.46 10607 2.12 Cheese Natural Varieties 1 # shred 360 4.07 452 4.84 204 4.99 Cottage cheese 16 oz 2551 1.73 2497 1.67 4913 2.01 Cream cheese 8 oz 5410 1.94 2638 1.45 7285 1.68 Flavored milk All fat tests half gallon 226 2.49 581 2.55 555 2.74 Flavored milk All fat tests gallon 180 3.98 285 3.88 99 3.99 Ice cream 48-64oz 10961 2.91 11085 3.06 13739 2.89 Milk All fat tests half gallon 375 1.63 379 1.95 139 1.97 Milk All fat tests gallon 674 3.55 433 2.18 668 2.54 Sour cream 16 oz 6943 1.75 5264 1.46 7916 1.86 Yogurt Greek 4-6 oz 7749 .94 5361 .93 7858 .96 Yogurt Greek 32 oz 1542 4.24 717 4.00 3643 3.67 Yogurt Yogurt 4-6 oz 2939 .50 3641 .45 3280 .53 Yogurt Yogurt 32 oz 879 2.19 2244 2.37 438 2.84

REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

Commodity Type Pack Size NORTHEAST U.S. SOUTHEAST U.S. MIDWEST U.S. Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Butter 1 # 1.99-3.99 1292 3.08 2.49-3.99 1226 3.17 1.99-2.48 286 2.30 Cheese Natural Varieties 8 oz block 1.99-3.49 1137 2.51 2.00-3.00 960 2.62 1.99-2.99 1932 2.08 Cheese Natural Varieties 1 # block 3.49-5.99 537 4.31 3.50 69 3.50 Cheese Natural Varieties 8 oz shred 1.99-3.99 2807 2.36 2.00-3.00 746 2.43 1.99-2.00 1889 1.99 Cheese Natural Varieties 1 # shred 3.99 108 3.99 4.99 62 4.99 3.50 69 3.50 Cottage cheese 16 oz 1.49-3.00 631 2.17 1.50-2.00 824 1.87 1.25-1.69 817 1.34 Cream cheese 8 oz 1.49-2.50 1103 1.83 1.66-2.50 1746 2.27 1.49-1.99 1214 1.70 Flavored milk All fat tests gallon 3.98 180 3.98 Ice cream 48-64oz 1.50-3.99 1998 2.77 1.97-5.99 2928 2.74 1.99-5.49 1989 3.20 Milk All fat tests half gallon 1.88 137 1.88 Milk All fat tests gallon 4.49 147 4.49 Sour cream 16 oz 1.49-2.00 2025 1.74 1.50-2.00 1898 1.92 1.25-1.79 942 1.47 Yogurt Greek 4-6 oz 0.69-1.50 2601 .94 0.88-1.25 2242 1.00 0.79-1.00 881 .89 Yogurt Greek 32 oz 3.49-4.99 468 3.97 2.79-4.99 253 3.80 Yogurt Yogurt 4-6 oz 0.50-0.60 823 .56 0.49-0.50 734 .50 0.39-0.50 835 .48 Yogurt Yogurt 32 oz 1.99 180 1.99

Commodity Type Pack Size SOUTH CENTRAL U.S. SOUTHWEST U.S. NORTHWEST U.S. Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Butter 1 # 3.99 55 3.99 2.99-4.99 601 3.58 1.99-2.49 174 2.19 Cheese Natural Varieties 8 oz block 1.99-2.50 274 2.09 1.99-2.99 366 2.73 1.88-1.99 358 1.97 Cheese Natural Varieties 1 # block 3.99 121 3.99 3.49 200 3.49 Cheese Natural Varieties 2 # block 5.49 178 5.49 5.99 105 5.99 Cheese Natural Varieties 8 oz shred 1.99-2.99 566 2.46 1.99-3.00 752 2.55 1.88-1.99 358 1.97 Cheese Natural Varieties 1 # shred 3.99 121 3.99 Cottage cheese 16 oz 1.25-1.79 199 1.58 0.99 69 .99 Cream cheese 8 oz 1.50-2.50 1046 1.91 0.99-1.67 279 1.44 Flavored milk All fat tests half gallon 3.79 121 3.79 0.99 105 .99 Ice cream 48-64oz 1.99-3.99 2130 2.89 2.49-3.99 1348 3.11 1.88-3.98 461 2.71 Milk All fat tests half gallon 1.89 133 1.89 0.99 105 .99 Milk All fat tests gallon 2.50-5.99 327 3.72 2.59 200 2.59 Sour cream 16 oz 1.25-1.69 132 1.43 1.49-2.99 1462 1.86 0.99-1.77 425 1.30 Yogurt Greek 4-6 oz 0.88-1.00 833 .94 0.59-1.00 756 .87 0.59-1.00 377 .88 Yogurt Greek 32 oz 3.29 121 3.29 4.99 411 4.99 4.39 289 4.39 Yogurt Yogurt 4-6 oz 0.45-0.50 290 .48 0.49-0.50 152 .49 0.39 105 .39 Yogurt Yogurt 32 oz 2.50 121 2.50 1.67-2.69 578 2.18

Commodity Type Pack Size ALASKA U.S. HAWAII U.S. Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Butter 1 # 2.99 21 2.99 3.99 27 3.99 Cheese Natural Varieties 8 oz block 2.50 11 2.50 Cheese Natural Varieties 8 oz shred 2.49-3.00 43 2.74 Cottage cheese 16 oz 1.67 11 1.67 Cream cheese 8 oz 1.79-2.49 22 2.14 Ice cream 48-64oz 2.88-3.99 53 3.34 3.48-4.99 54 4.24 Sour cream 16 oz 1.49-1.67 32 1.55 1.99 27 1.99 Yogurt Greek 4-6 oz 0.59-1.00 32 .73 0.79 27 .79

NATIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS

Commodity Type Pack Size THIS PERIOD LAST WEEK LAST YEAR Stores With Ads Wtd Avg Price Stores With Ads Wtd Avg Price Stores With Ads Wtd Avg Price Butter 1 # 335 5.42 121 5.29 214 5.49 Cheese Natural Varieties 8 oz block 289 3.50

Cheese Natural Varieties 8 oz shred 289 3.50 Cream cheese 8 oz 239 2.86 178 2.99 Milk All fat tests half gallon 1058 3.78 1472 3.99 1841 4.08 Milk All fat tests gallon 266 6.20 213 6.01 105 5.00 Sour cream 16 oz 214 2.50 214 2.50 214 2.50 Yogurt Greek 4-6 oz 118 1.25 Yogurt Greek 32 oz 214 3.00 108 5.99 Yogurt Yogurt 4-6 oz 191 1.00 284 1.13 Yogurt Yogurt 32 oz 304 3.49 214 3.00

REGIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS

Commodity Type Pack Size NORTHEAST U.S. SOUTHEAST U.S. MIDWEST U.S. Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Butter 1 # 5.49 214 5.49 Milk All fat tests half gallon 4.49 161 4.49 4.49 214 4.49 2.99 468 2.99 Milk All fat tests gallon 6.99 161 6.99 Sour cream 16 oz 2.50 214 2.50 Yogurt Greek 32 oz 3.00 214 3.00 Yogurt Yogurt 32 oz 3.49 304 3.49

Commodity Type Pack Size SOUTH CENTRAL U.S. SOUTHWEST U.S. NORTHWEST U.S. Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Butter 1 # 5.29 121 5.29 Milk All fat tests half gallon 2.99 78 2.99 4.99 137 4.99 Milk All fat tests gallon 5.00 105 5.00

Commodity Type Pack Size ALASKA U.S. HAWAII U.S. Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price

REGIONAL DEFINITIONS

As used in this report, regions include the following states:

NORTHEAST U.S. Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont SOUTHEAST U.S. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia MIDWEST U.S. Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin

