National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

Agricultural Marketing Service
Dairy Market News Branch
National Retail Report-Dairy
Websites: http://www.marketnews.usda.gov/mnp/da-home and http://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/dybretail.pdf
Volume 87- Number 26
Issued Weekly
Friday, June 26, 2020
Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 06/26/2020 to 07/02/2020
The total number of online ads remains lower than usual, considering the effects of COVID-19 on promotional strategies at major supermarkets across the country. That said, this week, the total number of ads for dairy products decreased by 2 percent for conventional and 21 percent for organic.
By far, ice cream in 48-64 oz containers, a summer favorite, is the most advertised conventional dairy product, followed by shredded cheese in 8 ounces packages. The total number of ads for conventional cheese decreased by 23 percent. Organic butter in 1 # packages has the highest percentage increase in ad numbers this week.
The national weighted average advertised price for one gallon of milk is $3.55 for conventional and $6.20 for organic, resulting in an organic price premium of $2.65. The total number of ads for milk increased 29 percent for conventional, but decreased 21 percent for organic. Milk in half gallons is the most advertised organic dairy product, followed by organic butter in 13 packages.
The total number of ads for yogurt increased by 10 percent for conventional and increased 171 percent for organic.
Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week
06/26/202006/19/202006/12/2020 24K
20K
Stores with Ads
16K
12K
8K
4K
0K
Cheese
YogurtIce creamSour creamCream cheese
1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 26
Friday, June 26, 2020 - Page 2
Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity
Butter, 6%
Yogurt, 21%
Cheese, 22%
Sour cream, 11%
Cottage cheese, 4%
Milk, 2%
Cream cheese, 9%Ice cream, 18%
Flavored milk, 1%
Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity
Butter, 14%
Yogurt, 22%
Sour cream, 9%
Milk, 55%
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 26
Friday, June 26, 2020 - Page 3
NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
THIS PERIOD
|
LAST WEEK
|
LAST YEAR
|
Stores With Ads
|
Wtd Avg
Price
|
Stores With Ads
|
Wtd Avg
Price
|
Stores With Ads
|
Wtd Avg
Price
|
Butter
|
1 #
|
3682
|
3.11
|
5891
|
3.06
|
4411
|
3.48
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
5038
|
2.32
|
7588
|
2.50
|
8433
|
2.10
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
927
|
4.03
|
373
|
4.16
|
926
|
3.51
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
283
|
5.68
|
814
|
6.69
|
817
|
6.57
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
7161
|
2.28
|
8692
|
2.46
|
10607
|
2.12
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
360
|
4.07
|
452
|
4.84
|
204
|
4.99
|
Cottage cheese
|
16 oz
|
2551
|
1.73
|
2497
|
1.67
|
4913
|
2.01
|
Cream cheese
|
8 oz
|
5410
|
1.94
|
2638
|
1.45
|
7285
|
1.68
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
226
|
2.49
|
581
|
2.55
|
555
|
2.74
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
180
|
3.98
|
285
|
3.88
|
99
|
3.99
|
Ice cream
|
48-64oz
|
10961
|
2.91
|
11085
|
3.06
|
13739
|
2.89
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
375
|
1.63
|
379
|
1.95
|
139
|
1.97
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
674
|
3.55
|
433
|
2.18
|
668
|
2.54
|
Sour cream
|
16 oz
|
6943
|
1.75
|
5264
|
1.46
|
7916
|
1.86
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
7749
|
.94
|
5361
|
.93
|
7858
|
.96
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
1542
|
4.24
|
717
|
4.00
|
3643
|
3.67
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
2939
|
.50
|
3641
|
.45
|
3280
|
.53
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
879
|
2.19
|
2244
|
2.37
|
438
|
2.84
REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Butter
|
1 #
|
1.99-3.99
|
1292
|
3.08
|
2.49-3.99
|
1226
|
3.17
|
1.99-2.48
|
286
|
2.30
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
1.99-3.49
|
1137
|
2.51
|
2.00-3.00
|
960
|
2.62
|
1.99-2.99
|
1932
|
2.08
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
3.49-5.99
|
537
|
4.31
|
3.50
|
69
|
3.50
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
1.99-3.99
|
2807
|
2.36
|
2.00-3.00
|
746
|
2.43
|
1.99-2.00
|
1889
|
1.99
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
3.99
|
108
|
3.99
|
4.99
|
62
|
4.99
|
3.50
|
69
|
3.50
|
Cottage cheese
|
16 oz
|
1.49-3.00
|
631
|
2.17
|
1.50-2.00
|
824
|
1.87
|
1.25-1.69
|
817
|
1.34
|
Cream cheese
|
8 oz
|
1.49-2.50
|
1103
|
1.83
|
1.66-2.50
|
1746
|
2.27
|
1.49-1.99
|
1214
|
1.70
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
3.98
|
180
|
3.98
|
Ice cream
|
48-64oz
|
1.50-3.99
|
1998
|
2.77
|
1.97-5.99
|
2928
|
2.74
|
1.99-5.49
|
1989
|
3.20
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
1.88
|
137
|
1.88
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
4.49
|
147
|
4.49
|
Sour cream
|
16 oz
|
1.49-2.00
|
2025
|
1.74
|
1.50-2.00
|
1898
|
1.92
|
1.25-1.79
|
942
|
1.47
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
0.69-1.50
|
2601
|
.94
|
0.88-1.25
|
2242
|
1.00
|
0.79-1.00
|
881
|
.89
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
3.49-4.99
|
468
|
3.97
|
2.79-4.99
|
253
|
3.80
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.50-0.60
|
823
|
.56
|
0.49-0.50
|
734
|
.50
|
0.39-0.50
|
835
|
.48
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
1.99
|
180
|
1.99
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 26
Friday, June 26, 2020 - Page 4
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.
|
SOUTHWEST U.S.
|
NORTHWEST U.S.
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Butter
|
1 #
|
3.99
|
55
|
3.99
|
2.99-4.99
|
601
|
3.58
|
1.99-2.49
|
174
|
2.19
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
1.99-2.50
|
274
|
2.09
|
1.99-2.99
|
366
|
2.73
|
1.88-1.99
|
358
|
1.97
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
3.99
|
121
|
3.99
|
3.49
|
200
|
3.49
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
5.49
|
178
|
5.49
|
5.99
|
105
|
5.99
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
1.99-2.99
|
566
|
2.46
|
1.99-3.00
|
752
|
2.55
|
1.88-1.99
|
358
|
1.97
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
3.99
|
121
|
3.99
|
Cottage cheese
|
16 oz
|
1.25-1.79
|
199
|
1.58
|
0.99
|
69
|
.99
|
Cream cheese
|
8 oz
|
1.50-2.50
|
1046
|
1.91
|
0.99-1.67
|
279
|
1.44
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
3.79
|
121
|
3.79
|
0.99
|
105
|
.99
|
Ice cream
|
48-64oz
|
1.99-3.99
|
2130
|
2.89
|
2.49-3.99
|
1348
|
3.11
|
1.88-3.98
|
461
|
2.71
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
1.89
|
133
|
1.89
|
0.99
|
105
|
.99
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
2.50-5.99
|
327
|
3.72
|
2.59
|
200
|
2.59
|
Sour cream
|
16 oz
|
1.25-1.69
|
132
|
1.43
|
1.49-2.99
|
1462
|
1.86
|
0.99-1.77
|
425
|
1.30
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
0.88-1.00
|
833
|
.94
|
0.59-1.00
|
756
|
.87
|
0.59-1.00
|
377
|
.88
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
3.29
|
121
|
3.29
|
4.99
|
411
|
4.99
|
4.39
|
289
|
4.39
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.45-0.50
|
290
|
.48
|
0.49-0.50
|
152
|
.49
|
0.39
|
105
|
.39
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
2.50
|
121
|
2.50
|
1.67-2.69
|
578
|
2.18
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
ALASKA U.S.
|
HAWAII U.S.
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Butter
|
1 #
|
2.99
|
21
|
2.99
|
3.99
|
27
|
3.99
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
2.50
|
11
|
2.50
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
2.49-3.00
|
43
|
2.74
|
Cottage cheese
|
16 oz
|
1.67
|
11
|
1.67
|
Cream cheese
|
8 oz
|
1.79-2.49
|
22
|
2.14
|
Ice cream
|
48-64oz
|
2.88-3.99
|
53
|
3.34
|
3.48-4.99
|
54
|
4.24
|
Sour cream
|
16 oz
|
1.49-1.67
|
32
|
1.55
|
1.99
|
27
|
1.99
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
0.59-1.00
|
32
|
.73
|
0.79
|
27
|
.79
NATIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
THIS PERIOD
|
LAST WEEK
|
LAST YEAR
|
Stores With Ads
|
Wtd Avg
Price
|
Stores With Ads
|
Wtd Avg
Price
|
Stores With Ads
|
Wtd Avg
Price
|
Butter
|
1 #
|
335
|
5.42
|
121
|
5.29
|
214
|
5.49
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
289
|
3.50
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 26
Friday, June 26, 2020 - Page 5
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
289
|
3.50
|
Cream cheese
|
8 oz
|
239
|
2.86
|
178
|
2.99
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
1058
|
3.78
|
1472
|
3.99
|
1841
|
4.08
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
266
|
6.20
|
213
|
6.01
|
105
|
5.00
|
Sour cream
|
16 oz
|
214
|
2.50
|
214
|
2.50
|
214
|
2.50
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
118
|
1.25
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
214
|
3.00
|
108
|
5.99
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
191
|
1.00
|
284
|
1.13
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
304
|
3.49
|
214
|
3.00
REGIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Butter
|
1 #
|
5.49
|
214
|
5.49
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
4.49
|
161
|
4.49
|
4.49
|
214
|
4.49
|
2.99
|
468
|
2.99
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
6.99
|
161
|
6.99
|
Sour cream
|
16 oz
|
2.50
|
214
|
2.50
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
3.00
|
214
|
3.00
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
3.49
|
304
|
3.49
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.
|
SOUTHWEST U.S.
|
NORTHWEST U.S.
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Butter
|
1 #
|
5.29
|
121
|
5.29
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
2.99
|
78
|
2.99
|
4.99
|
137
|
4.99
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
5.00
|
105
|
5.00
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
ALASKA U.S.
|
HAWAII U.S.
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
REGIONAL DEFINITIONS
As used in this report, regions include the following states:
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode
|
Island and Vermont
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average