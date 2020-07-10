National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

Agricultural Marketing Service
Dairy Market News Branch
National Retail Report-Dairy
Websites: http://www.marketnews.usda.gov/mnp/da-home and http://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/dybretail.pdf
Volume 87- Number 28
Issued Weekly
Friday, July 10, 2020
Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 07/10/2020 to 07/16/2020
Dairy product ads decreased 26 percent for conventional and 16 percent for organic. Conventional ice cream in 48 to 64 ounce containers had the most advertisement listings for all dairy items, followed by 4-6 ounce conventional Greek yogurt, then conventional sour cream in 16 ounce containers.
Conventional yogurt advertisements increased 20 percent. There were no organic yogurt ads this week. The national weighted average advertised price for conventional yogurt in 4 to 6 ounce containers is 49 cents. There were no ads for organic yogurt in 4 to 6 ounce containers.
Advertisements for conventional milk increased 315 percent, and organic milk ads augmented 13 percent. Advertisements for organic gallon milk increased nearly fourfold, replacing organic half gallon milk as the most advertised item for organic dairy products this week.
The national weighted average advertised price for conventional 8 ounce block cheese was $2.27, compared to $2.40 for 8 ounce shred cheese. Advertisements for conventional cheese declined 46 percent this week. There were no reported advertisements for organic cheese this week.
Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week
07/10/202007/03/202006/26/2020 30K
25K
Stores with Ads
20K
15K
10K
5K
0K
Yogurt
CheeseIce creamSour creamCream cheese
1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 28
Friday, July 10, 2020 - Page 2
Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity
Butter, 2%
Yogurt, 23%
Sour cream, 13%
Cheese, 23%
Cottage cheese, 4%
Cream cheese, 5%
Flavored milk, 1%
Milk, 2%
Ice cream, 16%
Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 28
Friday, July 10, 2020 - Page 3
NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
THIS PERIOD
|
LAST WEEK
|
LAST YEAR
|
Stores With Ads
|
Wtd Avg
Price
|
Stores With Ads
|
Wtd Avg
Price
|
Stores With Ads
|
Wtd Avg
Price
|
Butter
|
1 #
|
1211
|
3.07
|
4593
|
3.04
|
5126
|
3.44
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
3907
|
2.27
|
8952
|
2.09
|
6198
|
2.27
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
62
|
3.99
|
427
|
3.71
|
1873
|
4.45
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
2120
|
6.19
|
2586
|
5.53
|
594
|
6.48
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
6208
|
2.40
|
11720
|
2.09
|
8875
|
2.25
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
539
|
4.78
|
170
|
4.35
|
1123
|
4.68
|
Cottage cheese
|
16 oz
|
2185
|
2.08
|
2651
|
1.85
|
4224
|
2.15
|
Cream cheese
|
8 oz
|
2726
|
2.32
|
5700
|
1.87
|
3990
|
1.84
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
500
|
2.29
|
107
|
1.99
|
491
|
1.83
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
180
|
4.99
|
285
|
3.25
|
800
|
2.87
|
Ice cream
|
48-64oz
|
9288
|
3.07
|
10647
|
2.94
|
16444
|
2.74
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
919
|
1.76
|
438
|
2.17
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
355
|
2.75
|
307
|
2.65
|
878
|
2.69
|
Sour cream
|
16 oz
|
7397
|
1.85
|
9465
|
1.73
|
5797
|
1.88
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
9012
|
1.05
|
6043
|
1.05
|
9111
|
.95
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
1486
|
4.65
|
1055
|
4.69
|
5942
|
3.70
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
2017
|
.49
|
2887
|
.50
|
4212
|
.54
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
436
|
2.63
|
842
|
2.16
|
1004
|
2.53
REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Butter
|
1 #
|
2.50-3.99
|
553
|
3.17
|
2.88
|
195
|
2.88
|
2.50-3.50
|
226
|
3.03
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
1.25-2.99
|
820
|
2.18
|
2.00-3.00
|
623
|
2.52
|
1.79-2.00
|
682
|
1.88
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
3.99
|
62
|
3.99
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
5.39
|
1086
|
5.39
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
1.25-3.00
|
1310
|
2.20
|
2.00-3.00
|
2518
|
2.69
|
1.88-2.50
|
635
|
1.97
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
2.99-7.99
|
368
|
5.32
|
2.99
|
116
|
2.99
|
Cottage cheese
|
16 oz
|
1.49-3.00
|
860
|
2.42
|
1.50-2.50
|
428
|
2.00
|
1.49-1.99
|
214
|
1.72
|
Cream cheese
|
8 oz
|
1.68-2.99
|
685
|
2.21
|
1.50-3.50
|
1544
|
2.61
|
1.00-1.99
|
388
|
1.45
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
2.50
|
214
|
2.50
|
1.49-2.50
|
286
|
2.13
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
4.99
|
180
|
4.99
|
Ice cream
|
48-64oz
|
2.39-3.99
|
2535
|
2.99
|
2.39-5.38
|
2602
|
2.79
|
2.48-4.49
|
2677
|
3.32
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
2.89
|
255
|
2.89
|
1.25-2.50
|
228
|
1.88
|
0.88-0.99
|
358
|
.96
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
3.99
|
84
|
3.99
|
1.67
|
127
|
1.67
|
Sour cream
|
16 oz
|
1.50-3.00
|
1748
|
1.94
|
1.50-2.00
|
2853
|
1.83
|
1.48-1.99
|
278
|
1.66
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
0.50-1.00
|
2015
|
.86
|
0.88-1.00
|
3159
|
.99
|
0.88-1.00
|
1276
|
.95
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
3.49-5.99
|
893
|
4.72
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 28
Friday, July 10, 2020 - Page 4
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.50
|
279
|
.50
|
0.50
|
275
|
.50
|
0.33-0.49
|
396
|
.40
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
2.50
|
147
|
2.50
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.
|
SOUTHWEST U.S.
|
NORTHWEST U.S.
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Butter
|
1 #
|
2.79-3.00
|
176
|
2.86
|
3.48
|
61
|
3.48
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
1.79-2.50
|
308
|
2.02
|
1.77-2.99
|
907
|
2.42
|
1.99-2.99
|
545
|
2.51
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
6.96
|
973
|
6.96
|
7.98
|
61
|
7.98
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
1.79-2.50
|
422
|
2.01
|
1.77-2.99
|
964
|
2.33
|
2.50
|
289
|
2.50
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
4.99
|
55
|
4.99
|
Cottage cheese
|
16 oz
|
1.79-1.99
|
211
|
1.86
|
1.49-1.99
|
411
|
1.69
|
2.50
|
61
|
2.50
|
Cream cheese
|
8 oz
|
1.79-2.00
|
109
|
1.90
|
Ice cream
|
48-64oz
|
2.49-4.99
|
653
|
3.11
|
2.99-5.99
|
606
|
3.41
|
2.50
|
121
|
2.50
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
1.39
|
78
|
1.39
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
2.99
|
133
|
2.99
|
Sour cream
|
16 oz
|
1.19-2.49
|
1633
|
1.91
|
1.49-1.99
|
755
|
1.73
|
1.77
|
130
|
1.77
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
0.79-1.00
|
508
|
.87
|
0.79-1.00
|
1525
|
.94
|
0.89-4.39
|
470
|
3.06
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
4.99
|
121
|
4.99
|
3.49-5.00
|
424
|
4.37
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.49-0.70
|
507
|
.51
|
0.49
|
210
|
.49
|
0.50-0.60
|
350
|
.52
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
2.69
|
289
|
2.69
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
ALASKA U.S.
|
HAWAII U.S.
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
2.00-2.79
|
22
|
2.40
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
1.99-2.79
|
43
|
2.20
|
2.49
|
27
|
2.49
|
Ice cream
|
48-64oz
|
2.99-4.99
|
43
|
3.63
|
3.99-4.00
|
51
|
3.99
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
2.99
|
11
|
2.99
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
0.79-1.00
|
32
|
.86
|
0.99
|
27
|
.99
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
5.00
|
21
|
5.00
|
5.00
|
27
|
5.00
NATIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS
THIS PERIOD
LAST WEEK
LAST YEARCommodity
Type
Pack Size
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 28
Friday, July 10, 2020 - Page 5
|
Butter
|
1 #
|
283
|
5.86
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
161
|
3.99
|
Cottage cheese
|
16 oz
|
161
|
3.99
|
Cream cheese
|
8 oz
|
214
|
2.50
|
301
|
2.64
|
Ice cream
|
48-64oz
|
105
|
5.99
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
269
|
3.81
|
804
|
4.12
|
2902
|
3.82
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
838
|
6.28
|
180
|
6.99
|
671
|
6.35
|
Sour cream
|
16 oz
|
214
|
2.50
|
214
|
2.50
|
664
|
2.61
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
137
|
4.99
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
96
|
.89
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
214
|
3.00
|
363
|
3.66
REGIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Cream cheese
|
8 oz
|
2.50
|
214
|
2.50
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
4.99
|
118
|
4.99
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
6.99
|
396
|
6.99
|
4.99-6.99
|
275
|
5.43
|
Sour cream
|
16 oz
|
2.50
|
214
|
2.50
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.
|
SOUTHWEST U.S.
|
NORTHWEST U.S.
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
2.89
|
151
|
2.89
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
5.99
|
167
|
5.99
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
ALASKA U.S.
|
HAWAII U.S.
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
|
Price Range
|
Stores with Ads
|
Wtd Avg Price
REGIONAL DEFINITIONS
As used in this report, regions include the following states:
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode
|
Island and Vermont
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin
|
SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.
|
Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average