Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 10:20am EDT

Agricultural Marketing Service

Dairy Market News Branch

National Retail Report-Dairy

Websites: http://www.marketnews.usda.gov/mnp/da-home and http://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/dybretail.pdf

Volume 87- Number 28

Issued Weekly

Friday, July 10, 2020

Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 07/10/2020 to 07/16/2020

Dairy product ads decreased 26 percent for conventional and 16 percent for organic. Conventional ice cream in 48 to 64 ounce containers had the most advertisement listings for all dairy items, followed by 4-6 ounce conventional Greek yogurt, then conventional sour cream in 16 ounce containers.

Conventional yogurt advertisements increased 20 percent. There were no organic yogurt ads this week. The national weighted average advertised price for conventional yogurt in 4 to 6 ounce containers is 49 cents. There were no ads for organic yogurt in 4 to 6 ounce containers.

Advertisements for conventional milk increased 315 percent, and organic milk ads augmented 13 percent. Advertisements for organic gallon milk increased nearly fourfold, replacing organic half gallon milk as the most advertised item for organic dairy products this week.

The national weighted average advertised price for conventional 8 ounce block cheese was $2.27, compared to $2.40 for 8 ounce shred cheese. Advertisements for conventional cheese declined 46 percent this week. There were no reported advertisements for organic cheese this week.

Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week

07/10/202007/03/202006/26/2020 30K

25K

Stores with Ads

20K

15K

10K

5K

0K

Yogurt

CheeseIce creamSour creamCream cheese

1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 28

Friday, July 10, 2020 - Page 2

Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity

Butter, 2%

Yogurt, 23%

Sour cream, 13%

Cheese, 23%

Cottage cheese, 4%

Cream cheese, 5%

Flavored milk, 1%

Milk, 2%

Ice cream, 16%

Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 28

Friday, July 10, 2020 - Page 3

NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

THIS PERIOD

LAST WEEK

LAST YEAR

Stores With Ads

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores With Ads

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores With Ads

Wtd Avg

Price

Butter

1 #

1211

3.07

4593

3.04

5126

3.44

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

3907

2.27

8952

2.09

6198

2.27

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

62

3.99

427

3.71

1873

4.45

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

2120

6.19

2586

5.53

594

6.48

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

6208

2.40

11720

2.09

8875

2.25

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

539

4.78

170

4.35

1123

4.68

Cottage cheese

16 oz

2185

2.08

2651

1.85

4224

2.15

Cream cheese

8 oz

2726

2.32

5700

1.87

3990

1.84

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

500

2.29

107

1.99

491

1.83

Flavored milk

All fat tests

gallon

180

4.99

285

3.25

800

2.87

Ice cream

48-64oz

9288

3.07

10647

2.94

16444

2.74

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

919

1.76

438

2.17

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

355

2.75

307

2.65

878

2.69

Sour cream

16 oz

7397

1.85

9465

1.73

5797

1.88

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

9012

1.05

6043

1.05

9111

.95

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

1486

4.65

1055

4.69

5942

3.70

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

2017

.49

2887

.50

4212

.54

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

436

2.63

842

2.16

1004

2.53

REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Butter

1 #

2.50-3.99

553

3.17

2.88

195

2.88

2.50-3.50

226

3.03

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

1.25-2.99

820

2.18

2.00-3.00

623

2.52

1.79-2.00

682

1.88

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

3.99

62

3.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

5.39

1086

5.39

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

1.25-3.00

1310

2.20

2.00-3.00

2518

2.69

1.88-2.50

635

1.97

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

2.99-7.99

368

5.32

2.99

116

2.99

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1.49-3.00

860

2.42

1.50-2.50

428

2.00

1.49-1.99

214

1.72

Cream cheese

8 oz

1.68-2.99

685

2.21

1.50-3.50

1544

2.61

1.00-1.99

388

1.45

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

2.50

214

2.50

1.49-2.50

286

2.13

Flavored milk

All fat tests

gallon

4.99

180

4.99

Ice cream

48-64oz

2.39-3.99

2535

2.99

2.39-5.38

2602

2.79

2.48-4.49

2677

3.32

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

2.89

255

2.89

1.25-2.50

228

1.88

0.88-0.99

358

.96

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

3.99

84

3.99

1.67

127

1.67

Sour cream

16 oz

1.50-3.00

1748

1.94

1.50-2.00

2853

1.83

1.48-1.99

278

1.66

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.50-1.00

2015

.86

0.88-1.00

3159

.99

0.88-1.00

1276

.95

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.49-5.99

893

4.72

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 28

Friday, July 10, 2020 - Page 4

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.50

279

.50

0.50

275

.50

0.33-0.49

396

.40

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

2.50

147

2.50

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.

SOUTHWEST U.S.

NORTHWEST U.S.

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Butter

1 #

2.79-3.00

176

2.86

3.48

61

3.48

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

1.79-2.50

308

2.02

1.77-2.99

907

2.42

1.99-2.99

545

2.51

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

6.96

973

6.96

7.98

61

7.98

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

1.79-2.50

422

2.01

1.77-2.99

964

2.33

2.50

289

2.50

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

4.99

55

4.99

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1.79-1.99

211

1.86

1.49-1.99

411

1.69

2.50

61

2.50

Cream cheese

8 oz

1.79-2.00

109

1.90

Ice cream

48-64oz

2.49-4.99

653

3.11

2.99-5.99

606

3.41

2.50

121

2.50

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

1.39

78

1.39

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

2.99

133

2.99

Sour cream

16 oz

1.19-2.49

1633

1.91

1.49-1.99

755

1.73

1.77

130

1.77

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.79-1.00

508

.87

0.79-1.00

1525

.94

0.89-4.39

470

3.06

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

4.99

121

4.99

3.49-5.00

424

4.37

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.49-0.70

507

.51

0.49

210

.49

0.50-0.60

350

.52

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

2.69

289

2.69

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

ALASKA U.S.

HAWAII U.S.

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

2.00-2.79

22

2.40

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

1.99-2.79

43

2.20

2.49

27

2.49

Ice cream

48-64oz

2.99-4.99

43

3.63

3.99-4.00

51

3.99

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

2.99

11

2.99

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.79-1.00

32

.86

0.99

27

.99

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

5.00

21

5.00

5.00

27

5.00

NATIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS

THIS PERIOD

LAST WEEK

LAST YEARCommodity

Type

Pack Size

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 28

Friday, July 10, 2020 - Page 5

Butter

1 #

283

5.86

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

161

3.99

Cottage cheese

16 oz

161

3.99

Cream cheese

8 oz

214

2.50

301

2.64

Ice cream

48-64oz

105

5.99

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

269

3.81

804

4.12

2902

3.82

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

838

6.28

180

6.99

671

6.35

Sour cream

16 oz

214

2.50

214

2.50

664

2.61

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

137

4.99

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

96

.89

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

214

3.00

363

3.66

REGIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Cream cheese

8 oz

2.50

214

2.50

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

4.99

118

4.99

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

6.99

396

6.99

4.99-6.99

275

5.43

Sour cream

16 oz

2.50

214

2.50

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.

SOUTHWEST U.S.

NORTHWEST U.S.

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

2.89

151

2.89

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

5.99

167

5.99

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

ALASKA U.S.

HAWAII U.S.

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

Price Range

Stores with Ads

Wtd Avg Price

REGIONAL DEFINITIONS

As used in this report, regions include the following states:

NORTHEAST U.S.

Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode

Island and Vermont

SOUTHEAST U.S.

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia

MIDWEST U.S.

Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin

SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.

Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 14:20:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:36aMATSON : Thinking about buying stock in WiMi Hologram Cloud, Oragenics Inc, Boeing, Matson Inc, or Cronos Group?
PR
10:33aGILEAD SCIENCES : Remdesivir cuts COVID-19 death risk by 62%, drugmaker says
AQ
10:31aLIBERTY GLOBAL : Deploys Remote Phy TechnologyOver 200 Virgin Media customers in Coventry will benefit from increased reliability and capacity thanks to the first commercial...
PU
10:31aJULY 10, 2020 &NDASH; CANADIAN OVERSEAS PETROLEUM LIMITED : ShoreCan and Essar Mauritius Extend Backstop Date
PU
10:31aBIOSTOCK : Aptahem comments on the new Covid-19 project
AQ
10:31aLINDSAY : Investor Presentation - July 2020
PU
10:31aIH&SMEFD Circular Letter No. 22 of 2020 - Regulatory Relief to Dampen the Effects of Covid-19 - Amendment in Prudential Regulations for Housing Finance HF-9
PU
10:31aFROM CLASSROOM TO CLOUD : Resources to Facilitate a Smooth Transition Online
PU
10:31aCME GROUP : Foundation Awards Over $1 Million in Grants to Further Support Education Initiatives Across Chicago
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender in Italy, Brazil - sources
3NEMETSCHEK SE : NEMETSCHEK AG : Barclays sticks Neutral
4ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. : PANDEMIC-PROOFING: Insurance may never be the same again
5INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group