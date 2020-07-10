National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

Agricultural Marketing Service

Friday, July 10, 2020

Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 07/10/2020 to 07/16/2020

Dairy product ads decreased 26 percent for conventional and 16 percent for organic. Conventional ice cream in 48 to 64 ounce containers had the most advertisement listings for all dairy items, followed by 4-6 ounce conventional Greek yogurt, then conventional sour cream in 16 ounce containers.

Conventional yogurt advertisements increased 20 percent. There were no organic yogurt ads this week. The national weighted average advertised price for conventional yogurt in 4 to 6 ounce containers is 49 cents. There were no ads for organic yogurt in 4 to 6 ounce containers.

Advertisements for conventional milk increased 315 percent, and organic milk ads augmented 13 percent. Advertisements for organic gallon milk increased nearly fourfold, replacing organic half gallon milk as the most advertised item for organic dairy products this week.

The national weighted average advertised price for conventional 8 ounce block cheese was $2.27, compared to $2.40 for 8 ounce shred cheese. Advertisements for conventional cheese declined 46 percent this week. There were no reported advertisements for organic cheese this week.

Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week

07/10/202007/03/202006/26/2020 30K

25K

Stores with Ads

20K

15K

10K

5K

0K

Yogurt

CheeseIce creamSour creamCream cheese

1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.

Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity

Butter, 2%

Yogurt, 23%

Sour cream, 13%

Cheese, 23%

Cottage cheese, 4%

Cream cheese, 5%

Flavored milk, 1%

Milk, 2%

Ice cream, 16%

Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

Commodity Type Pack Size THIS PERIOD LAST WEEK LAST YEAR Stores With Ads Wtd Avg Price Stores With Ads Wtd Avg Price Stores With Ads Wtd Avg Price Butter 1 # 1211 3.07 4593 3.04 5126 3.44 Cheese Natural Varieties 8 oz block 3907 2.27 8952 2.09 6198 2.27 Cheese Natural Varieties 1 # block 62 3.99 427 3.71 1873 4.45 Cheese Natural Varieties 2 # block 2120 6.19 2586 5.53 594 6.48 Cheese Natural Varieties 8 oz shred 6208 2.40 11720 2.09 8875 2.25 Cheese Natural Varieties 1 # shred 539 4.78 170 4.35 1123 4.68 Cottage cheese 16 oz 2185 2.08 2651 1.85 4224 2.15 Cream cheese 8 oz 2726 2.32 5700 1.87 3990 1.84 Flavored milk All fat tests half gallon 500 2.29 107 1.99 491 1.83 Flavored milk All fat tests gallon 180 4.99 285 3.25 800 2.87 Ice cream 48-64oz 9288 3.07 10647 2.94 16444 2.74 Milk All fat tests half gallon 919 1.76 438 2.17 Milk All fat tests gallon 355 2.75 307 2.65 878 2.69 Sour cream 16 oz 7397 1.85 9465 1.73 5797 1.88 Yogurt Greek 4-6 oz 9012 1.05 6043 1.05 9111 .95 Yogurt Greek 32 oz 1486 4.65 1055 4.69 5942 3.70 Yogurt Yogurt 4-6 oz 2017 .49 2887 .50 4212 .54 Yogurt Yogurt 32 oz 436 2.63 842 2.16 1004 2.53

REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

Commodity Type Pack Size NORTHEAST U.S. SOUTHEAST U.S. MIDWEST U.S. Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Butter 1 # 2.50-3.99 553 3.17 2.88 195 2.88 2.50-3.50 226 3.03 Cheese Natural Varieties 8 oz block 1.25-2.99 820 2.18 2.00-3.00 623 2.52 1.79-2.00 682 1.88 Cheese Natural Varieties 1 # block 3.99 62 3.99 Cheese Natural Varieties 2 # block 5.39 1086 5.39 Cheese Natural Varieties 8 oz shred 1.25-3.00 1310 2.20 2.00-3.00 2518 2.69 1.88-2.50 635 1.97 Cheese Natural Varieties 1 # shred 2.99-7.99 368 5.32 2.99 116 2.99 Cottage cheese 16 oz 1.49-3.00 860 2.42 1.50-2.50 428 2.00 1.49-1.99 214 1.72 Cream cheese 8 oz 1.68-2.99 685 2.21 1.50-3.50 1544 2.61 1.00-1.99 388 1.45 Flavored milk All fat tests half gallon 2.50 214 2.50 1.49-2.50 286 2.13 Flavored milk All fat tests gallon 4.99 180 4.99 Ice cream 48-64oz 2.39-3.99 2535 2.99 2.39-5.38 2602 2.79 2.48-4.49 2677 3.32 Milk All fat tests half gallon 2.89 255 2.89 1.25-2.50 228 1.88 0.88-0.99 358 .96 Milk All fat tests gallon 3.99 84 3.99 1.67 127 1.67 Sour cream 16 oz 1.50-3.00 1748 1.94 1.50-2.00 2853 1.83 1.48-1.99 278 1.66 Yogurt Greek 4-6 oz 0.50-1.00 2015 .86 0.88-1.00 3159 .99 0.88-1.00 1276 .95 Yogurt Greek 32 oz 3.49-5.99 893 4.72

Commodity Type Pack Size NORTHEAST U.S. SOUTHEAST U.S. MIDWEST U.S. Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Yogurt Yogurt 4-6 oz 0.50 279 .50 0.50 275 .50 0.33-0.49 396 .40 Yogurt Yogurt 32 oz 2.50 147 2.50

Commodity Type Pack Size SOUTH CENTRAL U.S. SOUTHWEST U.S. NORTHWEST U.S. Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Butter 1 # 2.79-3.00 176 2.86 3.48 61 3.48 Cheese Natural Varieties 8 oz block 1.79-2.50 308 2.02 1.77-2.99 907 2.42 1.99-2.99 545 2.51 Cheese Natural Varieties 2 # block 6.96 973 6.96 7.98 61 7.98 Cheese Natural Varieties 8 oz shred 1.79-2.50 422 2.01 1.77-2.99 964 2.33 2.50 289 2.50 Cheese Natural Varieties 1 # shred 4.99 55 4.99 Cottage cheese 16 oz 1.79-1.99 211 1.86 1.49-1.99 411 1.69 2.50 61 2.50 Cream cheese 8 oz 1.79-2.00 109 1.90 Ice cream 48-64oz 2.49-4.99 653 3.11 2.99-5.99 606 3.41 2.50 121 2.50 Milk All fat tests half gallon 1.39 78 1.39 Milk All fat tests gallon 2.99 133 2.99 Sour cream 16 oz 1.19-2.49 1633 1.91 1.49-1.99 755 1.73 1.77 130 1.77 Yogurt Greek 4-6 oz 0.79-1.00 508 .87 0.79-1.00 1525 .94 0.89-4.39 470 3.06 Yogurt Greek 32 oz 4.99 121 4.99 3.49-5.00 424 4.37 Yogurt Yogurt 4-6 oz 0.49-0.70 507 .51 0.49 210 .49 0.50-0.60 350 .52 Yogurt Yogurt 32 oz 2.69 289 2.69

Commodity Type Pack Size ALASKA U.S. HAWAII U.S. Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Cheese Natural Varieties 8 oz block 2.00-2.79 22 2.40 Cheese Natural Varieties 8 oz shred 1.99-2.79 43 2.20 2.49 27 2.49 Ice cream 48-64oz 2.99-4.99 43 3.63 3.99-4.00 51 3.99 Milk All fat tests gallon 2.99 11 2.99 Yogurt Greek 4-6 oz 0.79-1.00 32 .86 0.99 27 .99 Yogurt Greek 32 oz 5.00 21 5.00 5.00 27 5.00

NATIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS

THIS PERIOD

LAST WEEK

LAST YEARCommodity

Type

Pack Size

Stores Wtd Avg Stores Wtd Avg Stores Wtd Avg With Ads Price With Ads Price With Ads Price

Butter 1 # 283 5.86 Cheese Natural Varieties 8 oz block 161 3.99 Cottage cheese 16 oz 161 3.99 Cream cheese 8 oz 214 2.50 301 2.64 Ice cream 48-64oz 105 5.99 Milk All fat tests half gallon 269 3.81 804 4.12 2902 3.82 Milk All fat tests gallon 838 6.28 180 6.99 671 6.35 Sour cream 16 oz 214 2.50 214 2.50 664 2.61 Yogurt Greek 32 oz 137 4.99 Yogurt Yogurt 4-6 oz 96 .89 Yogurt Yogurt 32 oz 214 3.00 363 3.66

REGIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS

Commodity Type Pack Size NORTHEAST U.S. SOUTHEAST U.S. MIDWEST U.S. Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Cream cheese 8 oz 2.50 214 2.50 Milk All fat tests half gallon 4.99 118 4.99 Milk All fat tests gallon 6.99 396 6.99 4.99-6.99 275 5.43 Sour cream 16 oz 2.50 214 2.50

Commodity Type Pack Size SOUTH CENTRAL U.S. SOUTHWEST U.S. NORTHWEST U.S. Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Milk All fat tests half gallon 2.89 151 2.89 Milk All fat tests gallon 5.99 167 5.99

Commodity Type Pack Size ALASKA U.S. HAWAII U.S. Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price Price Range Stores with Ads Wtd Avg Price

REGIONAL DEFINITIONS

As used in this report, regions include the following states:

NORTHEAST U.S. Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont SOUTHEAST U.S. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia MIDWEST U.S. Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin SOUTH CENTRAL U.S. Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas

