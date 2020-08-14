Log in
National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

08/14/2020 | 10:18am EDT

Dairy Market News Branch

Agricultural

National Retail Report-Dairy

Marketing

Websites: http://www.marketnews.usda.gov/mnp/da-homeand http://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/dybretail.pdf

Service

Volume 87- Number 33

Issued Weekly

Friday, August 14, 2020

Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 08/14/2020 to 08/20/2020

During the current online retail advertisement period, the total number of conventional ads decreased 15 percent, while organic ads increased 24 percent. This week, the most advertised dairy product is conventional ice cream in 48- 64 oz containers, a summer favorite. Ads for conventional 1# butter, increased 48 percent, with a weighted average advertised price of $3.09.

The total number of conventional cheese ads decreased 9 percent. A few ads were reported for organic cheese, compared to no ads during the last promotional period. Ad numbers for 8 oz block conventional cheese increased 7 percent, with a weighted average price of $2.50.

The total number of conventional yogurt ads slightly increased by 1 percent. Conventional 4-6 oz Greek yogurt was the second most advertised dairy product after ice cream. The price for yogurt in 32 oz containers is $2.92 for conventional, and $4.29 for organic, an organic premium of $1.37.

The national weighted average advertised price for conventional milk in half gallons is $2.16, compared to $4.07 for organic milk half gallons. This results in an organic premium of $1.91. The total number of milk ads increased 113 percent for conventional, while for organic increased 823 percent.

Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week

08/14/2020

08/07/2020

07/31/2020

18K

15K

with Ads

12K

9K

Stores

6K

3K

0K

Yogurt

Cheese

Ice cream

Milk

Cottage cheese

1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 33

Friday, August 14, 2020 - Page 2

Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity

Butter, 4%

Yogurt, 25%

Cheese, 27%

Sour cream, 5%

Milk, 2%

Cottage cheese, 5%

Cream cheese, 3%

Flavored milk, 1%

Ice cream, 22%

Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity

Cheese, 3%

Cream cheese, 2%

Yogurt, 41%

Milk, 55%

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 33

Friday, August 14, 2020 - Page 3

NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

THIS PERIOD

LAST WEEK

LAST YEAR

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

Butter

1 #

2159

3.09

1462

2.74

4029

3.21

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

5541

2.50

5171

2.68

5965

2.21

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

2241

4.03

1027

4.00

881

4.58

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

605

6.11

1164

6.05

1047

5.64

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

5710

2.42

7966

2.54

6435

2.35

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

225

3.99

352

3.58

1213

3.46

Cottage cheese

16 oz

2479

2.07

6194

2.04

1902

1.61

Cream cheese

8 oz

1608

1.98

2544

2.38

2474

1.82

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

180

1.61

488

2.56

1161

2.61

Flavored milk

All fat tests

gallon

285

3.44

167

2.55

390

3.78

Ice cream

48-64oz

12067

3.02

12661

2.80

10009

2.95

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

539

2.16

131

1.71

1897

2.01

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

505

3.71

360

2.57

504

2.96

Sour cream

16 oz

2479

1.67

5698

1.83

3417

1.75

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

8016

.96

9182

.93

5734

.99

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

1110

4.05

683

4.80

1480

4.31

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

3678

.48

3337

.49

3696

.52

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

709

2.92

226

2.25

214

2.99

REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

with

Avg

with

Avg

with

Range

Range

Range

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Butter

1 #

2.49-3.99

1214

3.10

3.99

122

3.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

1.49-3.99

1853

2.61

1.99-2.50

1197

2.45

1.67-3.00

1034

2.16

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

2.99-5.99

1240

4.42

3.99

278

3.99

2.99

586

2.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

1.49-3.00

1725

2.32

1.99-3.00

1267

2.86

1.67-2.77

1371

2.07

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

3.99

161

3.99

3.99

64

3.99

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1.25-2.99

1608

2.17

2.00-2.50

275

2.39

1.66-1.99

341

1.82

Cream cheese

8 oz

1.49-2.99

474

1.92

1.99

709

1.99

1.99

387

1.99

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

0.99

106

.99

Flavored milk

All fat tests

gallon

3.99

180

3.99

Ice cream

48-64oz

1.99-5.99

1988

3.00

1.97-5.99

3516

2.95

2.49-4.49

2143

3.11

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

3.99-4.49

282

4.25

Sour cream

16 oz

1.25-2.50

1355

1.83

0.98-1.79

618

1.43

1.50-1.79

160

1.69

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.69-1.00

2689

.96

0.83-1.00

1665

.99

0.88-1.00

1221

.94

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.49-4.99

767

3.92

3.99

227

3.99

4.99

116

4.99

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.25-0.70

1548

.49

0.50

282

.50

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

1.67-2.50

190

2.19

2.99

214

2.99

2.50-4.99

138

3.75

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 33

Friday, August 14, 2020 - Page 4

SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.

SOUTHWEST U.S.

NORTHWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Range

with Ads

Price

Price

Butter

1 #

2.50-3.50

294

3.09

2.99

246

2.99

2.49-3.48

235

2.75

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

1.99-2.50

392

2.12

2.49-3.50

798

3.04

1.98-2.99

256

2.25

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

4.99

137

4.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

5.99

82

5.99

5.00

244

5.00

5.99-8.99

279

7.12

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

1.99-2.50

601

2.09

2.49-3.50

666

2.86

1.98

69

1.98

Cottage cheese

16 oz

0.99-1.99

192

1.40

1.50

63

1.50

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

2.50

74

2.50

Flavored milk

All fat tests

gallon

2.50

105

2.50

Ice cream

48-64oz

2.49-5.99

1734

3.31

1.97-3.99

1633

2.95

1.97-2.99

1003

2.58

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

2.00

133

2.00

3.99

117

3.99

1.49

289

1.49

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

3.50

118

3.50

2.50

105

2.50

Sour cream

16 oz

0.99-1.99

272

1.35

1.50

63

1.50

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.88-1.00

429

.94

0.79-1.00

1209

.94

0.88-1.00

696

.98

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.25-0.50

907

.45

0.49-0.50

583

.50

0.29-0.50

358

.46

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

2.99

167

2.99

ALASKA U.S.

HAWAII U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Price

Butter

1 #

2.49

21

2.49

2.49

27

2.49

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

2.50

11

2.50

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

2.50

11

2.50

Cream cheese

8 oz

2.50

11

2.50

2.45

27

2.45

Ice cream

48-64oz

2.99-7.49

50

5.95

Sour cream

16 oz

2.79

11

2.79

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

1.00-1.25

53

1.10

1.00-1.25

54

1.13

NATIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS

THIS PERIOD

LAST WEEK

LAST YEAR

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

Butter

1 #

117

3.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

117

3.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

117

3.99

475

3.78

Cream cheese

8 oz

69

2.99

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

2017

4.07

2497

4.11

3123

4.09

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 33

Friday, August 14, 2020 - Page 5

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

375

5.99

633

6.24

214

4.99

Milk

All fat tests

8 oz UHT

216

1.01

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

200

1.49

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

1388

5.44

819

5.02

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

190

1.04

137

1.00

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

221

4.29

195

3.00

198

4.67

REGIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

with

Avg

with

Avg

with

Range

Range

Range

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

3.99-5.99

1057

4.49

4.49

288

4.49

2.99-3.99

232

3.52

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

5.99

147

5.99

5.99

61

5.99

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.99-5.99

172

5.27

3.00-5.99

1216

5.46

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.69-1.25

190

1.04

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

4.29

221

4.29

SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.

SOUTHWEST U.S.

NORTHWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Range

with Ads

Price

Price

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

3.99

117

3.99

Cream cheese

8 oz

2.99

69

2.99

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

3.99

80

3.99

2.99

244

2.99

2.50

105

2.50

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

5.99

167

5.99

ALASKA U.S.

HAWAII U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Price

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

3.29

11

3.29

REGIONAL DEFINITIONS

As used in this report, regions include the following states:

NORTHEAST U.S.

Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode

Island and Vermont

SOUTHEAST U.S.

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia

MIDWEST U.S.

Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin

SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.

Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas

SOUTHWEST U.S.

Arizona, California, Nevada and Utah

NORTHWEST U.S.

Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming

ALASKA

Alaska

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 33

Friday, August 14, 2020 - Page 6

HAWAII

Hawaii

NATIONAL

Continental United States

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 14:17:05 UTC
