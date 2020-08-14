National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

Dairy Market News Branch

Agricultural National Retail Report-Dairy Marketing Websites: http://www.marketnews.usda.gov/mnp/da-homeand http://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/dybretail.pdf Service Volume 87- Number 33 Issued Weekly Friday, August 14, 2020

Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 08/14/2020 to 08/20/2020

During the current online retail advertisement period, the total number of conventional ads decreased 15 percent, while organic ads increased 24 percent. This week, the most advertised dairy product is conventional ice cream in 48- 64 oz containers, a summer favorite. Ads for conventional 1# butter, increased 48 percent, with a weighted average advertised price of $3.09.

The total number of conventional cheese ads decreased 9 percent. A few ads were reported for organic cheese, compared to no ads during the last promotional period. Ad numbers for 8 oz block conventional cheese increased 7 percent, with a weighted average price of $2.50.

The total number of conventional yogurt ads slightly increased by 1 percent. Conventional 4-6 oz Greek yogurt was the second most advertised dairy product after ice cream. The price for yogurt in 32 oz containers is $2.92 for conventional, and $4.29 for organic, an organic premium of $1.37.

The national weighted average advertised price for conventional milk in half gallons is $2.16, compared to $4.07 for organic milk half gallons. This results in an organic premium of $1.91. The total number of milk ads increased 113 percent for conventional, while for organic increased 823 percent.

Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week

1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.