|
National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)
08/14/2020 | 10:18am EDT
Dairy Market News Branch
Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 08/14/2020 to 08/20/2020
During the current online retail advertisement period, the total number of conventional ads decreased 15 percent, while organic ads increased 24 percent. This week, the most advertised dairy product is conventional ice cream in 48- 64 oz containers, a summer favorite. Ads for conventional 1# butter, increased 48 percent, with a weighted average advertised price of $3.09.
The total number of conventional cheese ads decreased 9 percent. A few ads were reported for organic cheese, compared to no ads during the last promotional period. Ad numbers for 8 oz block conventional cheese increased 7 percent, with a weighted average price of $2.50.
The total number of conventional yogurt ads slightly increased by 1 percent. Conventional 4-6 oz Greek yogurt was the second most advertised dairy product after ice cream. The price for yogurt in 32 oz containers is $2.92 for conventional, and $4.29 for organic, an organic premium of $1.37.
The national weighted average advertised price for conventional milk in half gallons is $2.16, compared to $4.07 for organic milk half gallons. This results in an organic premium of $1.91. The total number of milk ads increased 113 percent for conventional, while for organic increased 823 percent.
Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week
|
|
|
08/14/2020
|
08/07/2020
|
07/31/2020
|
|
|
18K
|
|
|
|
|
|
15K
|
|
|
|
|
with Ads
|
12K
|
|
|
|
|
9K
|
|
|
|
|
Stores
|
|
|
|
|
6K
|
|
|
|
|
|
3K
|
|
|
|
|
|
0K
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Cheese
|
Ice cream
|
Milk
|
Cottage cheese
1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 33
Friday, August 14, 2020 - Page 2
Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity
Butter, 4%
Yogurt, 25%
Cheese, 27%
Sour cream, 5%
Milk, 2%
Cottage cheese, 5%
Cream cheese, 3%
Flavored milk, 1%
Ice cream, 22%
Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity
Cheese, 3%
Cream cheese, 2%
Yogurt, 41%
Milk, 55%
Friday, August 14, 2020 - Page 3
Friday, August 14, 2020 - Page 3
NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THIS PERIOD
|
LAST WEEK
|
LAST YEAR
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
2159
|
3.09
|
1462
|
2.74
|
4029
|
3.21
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
5541
|
2.50
|
5171
|
2.68
|
5965
|
2.21
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
2241
|
4.03
|
1027
|
4.00
|
881
|
4.58
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
605
|
6.11
|
1164
|
6.05
|
1047
|
5.64
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
5710
|
2.42
|
7966
|
2.54
|
6435
|
2.35
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
225
|
3.99
|
352
|
3.58
|
1213
|
3.46
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
2479
|
2.07
|
6194
|
2.04
|
1902
|
1.61
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
1608
|
1.98
|
2544
|
2.38
|
2474
|
1.82
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
180
|
1.61
|
488
|
2.56
|
1161
|
2.61
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
285
|
3.44
|
167
|
2.55
|
390
|
3.78
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
12067
|
3.02
|
12661
|
2.80
|
10009
|
2.95
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
539
|
2.16
|
131
|
1.71
|
1897
|
2.01
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
505
|
3.71
|
360
|
2.57
|
504
|
2.96
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
2479
|
1.67
|
5698
|
1.83
|
3417
|
1.75
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
8016
|
.96
|
9182
|
.93
|
5734
|
.99
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
1110
|
4.05
|
683
|
4.80
|
1480
|
4.31
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
3678
|
.48
|
3337
|
.49
|
3696
|
.52
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
709
|
2.92
|
226
|
2.25
|
214
|
2.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
2.49-3.99
|
1214
|
|
3.10
|
|
|
|
|
3.99
|
122
|
|
3.99
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
1.49-3.99
|
1853
|
|
2.61
|
1.99-2.50
|
1197
|
|
2.45
|
1.67-3.00
|
1034
|
|
2.16
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
2.99-5.99
|
1240
|
|
4.42
|
3.99
|
278
|
|
3.99
|
2.99
|
586
|
|
2.99
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
1.49-3.00
|
1725
|
|
2.32
|
1.99-3.00
|
1267
|
|
2.86
|
1.67-2.77
|
1371
|
|
2.07
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
3.99
|
161
|
|
3.99
|
3.99
|
64
|
|
3.99
|
|
|
|
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
1.25-2.99
|
1608
|
|
2.17
|
2.00-2.50
|
275
|
|
2.39
|
1.66-1.99
|
341
|
|
1.82
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
1.49-2.99
|
474
|
|
1.92
|
1.99
|
709
|
|
1.99
|
1.99
|
387
|
|
1.99
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.99
|
106
|
|
.99
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.99
|
180
|
|
3.99
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
1.99-5.99
|
1988
|
|
3.00
|
1.97-5.99
|
3516
|
|
2.95
|
2.49-4.49
|
2143
|
|
3.11
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
3.99-4.49
|
282
|
|
4.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
1.25-2.50
|
1355
|
|
1.83
|
0.98-1.79
|
618
|
|
1.43
|
1.50-1.79
|
160
|
|
1.69
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
0.69-1.00
|
2689
|
|
.96
|
0.83-1.00
|
1665
|
|
.99
|
0.88-1.00
|
1221
|
|
.94
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
3.49-4.99
|
767
|
|
3.92
|
3.99
|
227
|
|
3.99
|
4.99
|
116
|
|
4.99
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.25-0.70
|
1548
|
|
.49
|
0.50
|
282
|
|
.50
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
1.67-2.50
|
190
|
|
2.19
|
2.99
|
214
|
|
2.99
|
2.50-4.99
|
138
|
|
3.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Friday, August 14, 2020 - Page 4
Friday, August 14, 2020 - Page 4
|
|
|
|
SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.
|
SOUTHWEST U.S.
|
|
NORTHWEST U.S.
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
2.50-3.50
|
294
|
3.09
|
2.99
|
246
|
|
2.99
|
2.49-3.48
|
235
|
2.75
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
1.99-2.50
|
392
|
2.12
|
2.49-3.50
|
798
|
|
3.04
|
1.98-2.99
|
256
|
2.25
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
|
|
|
4.99
|
137
|
|
4.99
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
5.99
|
82
|
5.99
|
5.00
|
244
|
|
5.00
|
5.99-8.99
|
279
|
7.12
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
1.99-2.50
|
601
|
2.09
|
2.49-3.50
|
666
|
|
2.86
|
1.98
|
69
|
1.98
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
0.99-1.99
|
192
|
1.40
|
1.50
|
63
|
|
1.50
|
|
|
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
2.50
|
74
|
2.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.50
|
105
|
2.50
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
2.49-5.99
|
1734
|
3.31
|
1.97-3.99
|
1633
|
|
2.95
|
1.97-2.99
|
1003
|
2.58
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
2.00
|
133
|
2.00
|
3.99
|
117
|
|
3.99
|
1.49
|
289
|
1.49
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
3.50
|
118
|
3.50
|
|
|
|
|
2.50
|
105
|
2.50
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
0.99-1.99
|
272
|
1.35
|
1.50
|
63
|
|
1.50
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
0.88-1.00
|
429
|
.94
|
0.79-1.00
|
1209
|
|
.94
|
0.88-1.00
|
696
|
.98
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.25-0.50
|
907
|
.45
|
0.49-0.50
|
583
|
|
.50
|
0.29-0.50
|
358
|
.46
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
|
|
|
2.99
|
167
|
|
2.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALASKA U.S.
|
|
|
HAWAII U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
with Ads
|
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
2.49
|
|
21
|
|
2.49
|
2.49
|
27
|
|
2.49
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
2.50
|
|
11
|
|
2.50
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
2.50
|
|
11
|
|
2.50
|
|
|
|
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
2.50
|
|
11
|
|
2.50
|
2.45
|
27
|
|
2.45
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
2.99-7.49
|
|
50
|
|
5.95
|
|
|
|
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
2.79
|
|
11
|
|
2.79
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
1.00-1.25
|
|
53
|
|
1.10
|
1.00-1.25
|
54
|
|
1.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NATIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THIS PERIOD
|
LAST WEEK
|
LAST YEAR
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
|
|
|
|
117
|
3.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
|
|
|
|
117
|
3.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
117
|
3.99
|
|
|
475
|
3.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
69
|
2.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
2017
|
4.07
|
2497
|
4.11
|
3123
|
4.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Friday, August 14, 2020 - Page 5
Friday, August 14, 2020 - Page 5
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
375
|
5.99
|
633
|
6.24
|
214
|
4.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
8 oz UHT
|
|
|
216
|
1.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
1.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
1388
|
5.44
|
|
|
819
|
5.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
190
|
1.04
|
|
|
137
|
1.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
221
|
4.29
|
195
|
3.00
|
198
|
4.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REGIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
3.99-5.99
|
1057
|
|
4.49
|
4.49
|
288
|
|
4.49
|
2.99-3.99
|
232
|
|
3.52
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
5.99
|
147
|
|
5.99
|
5.99
|
61
|
|
5.99
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
3.99-5.99
|
172
|
|
5.27
|
3.00-5.99
|
1216
|
|
5.46
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.69-1.25
|
190
|
|
1.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
4.29
|
221
|
|
4.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.
|
|
SOUTHWEST U.S.
|
|
NORTHWEST U.S.
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
Range
|
|
with Ads
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
|
|
|
3.99
|
|
117
|
|
3.99
|
|
|
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.99
|
69
|
2.99
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
3.99
|
80
|
3.99
|
2.99
|
|
244
|
|
2.99
|
2.50
|
105
|
2.50
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
|
|
|
5.99
|
|
167
|
|
5.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALASKA U.S.
|
|
|
HAWAII U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
with Ads
|
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
3.29
|
|
11
|
|
3.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REGIONAL DEFINITIONS
As used in this report, regions include the following states:
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode
|
|
Island and Vermont
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin
|
SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.
|
Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas
|
SOUTHWEST U.S.
|
Arizona, California, Nevada and Utah
|
NORTHWEST U.S.
|
Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming
|
ALASKA
|
Alaska
Friday, August 14, 2020 - Page 6
Friday, August 14, 2020 - Page 6
|
HAWAII
|
Hawaii
|
NATIONAL
|
Continental United States
Disclaimer
Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 14:17:05 UTC
|
|