|
National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)
08/21/2020 | 10:27am EDT
Dairy Market News Branch
Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 08/21/2020 to 08/27/2020
This week, the total number of conventional ads increased 11 percent, and organic ads increased 8 percent. Conventional ice cream in 48-64 oz containers stayed the most advertised dairy item. The weighted average price for conventional 48 to 64-ounce ice cream packages was $3.02, unchanged from the week before. Ads for conventional 1- pound butter decreased 47 percent, with a weighted average advertised price of $3.36, compared to $3.09 last week.
The total number of conventional cheese ads increased 12 percent, compared to an increase of 3 percent for total organic cheese ads. The weighted average price for 8-ounce conventional cheese shreds was $2.42, unchanged from last week. For organic cheese shreds in 8-ounce packages, the weighted average price was $3.49, down 50 cents from the previous week.
The total number of conventional yogurt ads increased by 16 percent, but the total number of organic yogurt ads decreased by 48 percent. Conventional Greek yogurt in 4 to 6 ounce containers was the second most advertised dairy item. The price for conventional yogurt in 32 oz containers is $2.06 compared to $3.16 for organic, an organic premium of $1.10.
The national weighted average advertised price for conventional milk in half gallons is $1.81, compared to $3.89 for organic milk half gallons. This results in an organic premium of $2.08. Last week the spread was $1.91. The total number of milk ads decreased 13 percent for conventional but increased 53 percent for organic. Milk in half gallon containers was the most advertised organic dairy item.
Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week
|
|
|
08/21/2020
|
08/14/2020
|
08/07/2020
|
|
|
18K
|
|
|
|
|
|
15K
|
|
|
|
|
with Ads
|
12K
|
|
|
|
|
9K
|
|
|
|
|
Stores
|
|
|
|
|
6K
|
|
|
|
|
|
3K
|
|
|
|
|
|
0K
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Cheese
|
Ice cream
|
Milk
|
Sour cream
1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 34
Friday, August 21, 2020 - Page 2
Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity
Butter, 2%
Yogurt, 27%
Cheese, 27%
|
Sour cream, 7%
|
Cottage cheese, 3%
|
Milk, 2%
|
Cream cheese, 6%
|
|
Flavored milk, 1%
|
|
Ice cream, 20%
Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity
Cheese, 3%
Yogurt, 20%
Milk, 77%
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 34
Friday, August 21, 2020 - Page 3
NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THIS PERIOD
|
LAST WEEK
|
LAST YEAR
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
1154
|
3.36
|
2159
|
3.09
|
2103
|
3.40
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
4917
|
2.52
|
5541
|
2.50
|
7277
|
2.17
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
1340
|
3.83
|
2241
|
4.03
|
723
|
3.16
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
649
|
6.68
|
605
|
6.11
|
570
|
6.26
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
7943
|
2.42
|
5710
|
2.42
|
6324
|
2.41
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
1177
|
3.49
|
225
|
3.99
|
321
|
3.22
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
1784
|
2.28
|
2479
|
2.07
|
4455
|
2.10
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
3750
|
2.22
|
1608
|
1.98
|
3832
|
1.75
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
648
|
1.86
|
180
|
1.61
|
948
|
2.89
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
119
|
2.49
|
285
|
3.44
|
287
|
4.62
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
11633
|
3.02
|
12067
|
3.02
|
8992
|
2.92
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
911
|
1.81
|
539
|
2.16
|
1562
|
2.30
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
|
|
505
|
3.71
|
272
|
2.53
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
4048
|
1.81
|
2479
|
1.67
|
5272
|
1.92
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
8857
|
.97
|
8016
|
.96
|
7403
|
.97
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
2350
|
4.70
|
1110
|
4.05
|
1146
|
4.02
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
3029
|
.49
|
3678
|
.48
|
2890
|
.51
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
1394
|
2.06
|
709
|
2.92
|
240
|
2.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
2.49-3.88
|
636
|
|
3.06
|
3.50
|
53
|
|
3.50
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
1.88-3.00
|
1102
|
|
2.27
|
2.00-3.00
|
1479
|
|
2.77
|
1.88-3.00
|
541
|
|
2.55
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
4.99
|
376
|
|
4.99
|
|
|
|
|
2.99-3.50
|
492
|
|
3.10
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.49-6.99
|
217
|
|
5.62
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
1.66-3.50
|
2236
|
|
2.33
|
1.66-3.50
|
2840
|
|
2.44
|
1.49-3.00
|
961
|
|
2.46
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
2.99-4.59
|
235
|
|
3.91
|
|
|
|
|
2.99-3.50
|
471
|
|
3.10
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
1.79-2.99
|
925
|
|
2.47
|
2.50
|
214
|
|
2.50
|
1.79
|
213
|
|
1.79
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
1.50-2.99
|
982
|
|
2.17
|
1.50-2.99
|
1216
|
|
2.73
|
1.79-1.99
|
1025
|
|
1.92
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.99
|
53
|
|
.99
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.49
|
119
|
|
2.49
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
1.97-4.99
|
3206
|
|
2.84
|
1.79-5.99
|
2336
|
|
2.87
|
1.79-4.50
|
2152
|
|
3.18
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.67
|
69
|
|
1.67
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
1.48-2.50
|
1753
|
|
1.92
|
1.50-2.00
|
1303
|
|
1.88
|
0.98-1.88
|
287
|
|
1.32
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
0.79-1.00
|
2458
|
|
.95
|
0.88-1.00
|
2432
|
|
.98
|
0.88-1.00
|
1806
|
|
.94
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
3.99-5.99
|
451
|
|
5.09
|
2.99
|
114
|
|
2.99
|
4.50-4.99
|
828
|
|
4.88
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.40-0.60
|
713
|
|
.50
|
0.44-0.50
|
592
|
|
.45
|
0.50
|
332
|
|
.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 34
Friday, August 21, 2020 - Page 4
|
|
|
|
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
|
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
|
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
|
Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
|
32 oz
|
1.99-2.50
|
331
|
|
2.09
|
2.00
|
|
1002
|
|
2.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.
|
SOUTHWEST U.S.
|
|
NORTHWEST U.S.
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
2.00
|
114
|
2.00
|
3.99
|
62
|
|
3.99
|
4.39
|
289
|
4.39
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
1.77-2.99
|
649
|
2.39
|
1.77-3.00
|
845
|
|
2.48
|
1.88-3.00
|
301
|
2.57
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
|
|
|
3.50
|
62
|
|
3.50
|
2.99-3.99
|
410
|
3.69
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
5.99-6.99
|
192
|
6.40
|
7.49-8.99
|
240
|
|
7.88
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
2.00-2.99
|
752
|
2.38
|
1.77-3.00
|
919
|
|
2.52
|
1.88-3.00
|
235
|
2.45
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
|
|
|
2.99-3.50
|
182
|
|
3.16
|
3.99
|
289
|
3.99
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
2.29
|
121
|
2.29
|
2.50
|
137
|
|
2.50
|
0.99-1.67
|
174
|
1.40
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
1.99-2.00
|
290
|
1.99
|
1.50
|
63
|
|
1.50
|
0.99-1.67
|
174
|
1.40
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
|
|
|
1.99-2.29
|
490
|
|
2.14
|
0.99
|
105
|
.99
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
1.79-5.99
|
1907
|
3.25
|
1.97-4.99
|
1397
|
|
3.38
|
1.88-2.99
|
635
|
2.49
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
2.00
|
133
|
2.00
|
0.97-2.29
|
604
|
|
1.92
|
0.99
|
105
|
.99
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
|
|
|
1.99
|
137
|
|
1.99
|
0.99-1.69
|
568
|
1.47
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
0.88-1.00
|
826
|
.99
|
0.88-1.00
|
925
|
|
.98
|
1.00
|
410
|
1.00
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
4.98-4.99
|
150
|
4.99
|
2.99-5.49
|
686
|
|
4.40
|
4.90
|
121
|
4.90
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.45-0.50
|
460
|
.48
|
0.39-0.50
|
643
|
|
.45
|
0.60
|
289
|
.60
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.98
|
61
|
2.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALASKA U.S.
|
|
|
HAWAII U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
with Ads
|
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NATIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THIS PERIOD
|
LAST WEEK
|
LAST YEAR
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
|
|
|
|
161
|
6.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
121
|
3.49
|
117
|
3.99
|
289
|
3.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
|
|
69
|
2.99
|
291
|
2.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
3228
|
3.89
|
2017
|
4.07
|
2180
|
3.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
214
|
4.99
|
375
|
5.99
|
182
|
5.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 34
Friday, August 21, 2020 - Page 5
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
8 oz UHT
|
214
|
1.00
|
|
|
61
|
1.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
|
|
|
|
161
|
2.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
242
|
4.01
|
1388
|
5.44
|
137
|
2.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
|
|
190
|
1.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
699
|
3.16
|
221
|
4.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REGIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
|
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
|
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
|
Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
3.99-4.99
|
808
|
|
4.37
|
3.99
|
|
1297
|
|
3.99
|
3.00
|
|
468
|
|
3.00
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
|
|
|
|
4.99
|
|
214
|
|
4.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
8 oz UHT
|
|
|
|
|
1.00
|
|
214
|
|
1.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.50
|
|
137
|
|
2.50
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
3.49-3.50
|
412
|
|
3.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.50
|
|
233
|
|
2.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.
|
|
SOUTHWEST U.S.
|
|
NORTHWEST U.S.
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
Range
|
|
with Ads
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
3.49
|
121
|
3.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
3.00-3.29
|
199
|
3.18
|
3.99
|
|
167
|
|
3.99
|
3.99
|
289
|
3.99
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.99
|
105
|
5.99
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
3.50
|
54
|
3.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALASKA U.S.
|
|
|
HAWAII U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
with Ads
|
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REGIONAL DEFINITIONS
As used in this report, regions include the following states:
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode
|
|
Island and Vermont
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin
|
SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.
|
Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas
|
SOUTHWEST U.S.
|
Arizona, California, Nevada and Utah
|
NORTHWEST U.S.
|
Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming
|
ALASKA
|
Alaska
|
HAWAII
|
Hawaii
|
NATIONAL
|
Continental United States
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
Disclaimer
|
|