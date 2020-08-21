National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

Dairy Market News Branch

Agricultural National Retail Report-Dairy Marketing Websites: http://www.marketnews.usda.gov/mnp/da-homeand http://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/dybretail.pdf Service Volume 87- Number 34 Issued Weekly Friday, August 21, 2020

Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 08/21/2020 to 08/27/2020

This week, the total number of conventional ads increased 11 percent, and organic ads increased 8 percent. Conventional ice cream in 48-64 oz containers stayed the most advertised dairy item. The weighted average price for conventional 48 to 64-ounce ice cream packages was $3.02, unchanged from the week before. Ads for conventional 1- pound butter decreased 47 percent, with a weighted average advertised price of $3.36, compared to $3.09 last week.

The total number of conventional cheese ads increased 12 percent, compared to an increase of 3 percent for total organic cheese ads. The weighted average price for 8-ounce conventional cheese shreds was $2.42, unchanged from last week. For organic cheese shreds in 8-ounce packages, the weighted average price was $3.49, down 50 cents from the previous week.

The total number of conventional yogurt ads increased by 16 percent, but the total number of organic yogurt ads decreased by 48 percent. Conventional Greek yogurt in 4 to 6 ounce containers was the second most advertised dairy item. The price for conventional yogurt in 32 oz containers is $2.06 compared to $3.16 for organic, an organic premium of $1.10.

The national weighted average advertised price for conventional milk in half gallons is $1.81, compared to $3.89 for organic milk half gallons. This results in an organic premium of $2.08. Last week the spread was $1.91. The total number of milk ads decreased 13 percent for conventional but increased 53 percent for organic. Milk in half gallon containers was the most advertised organic dairy item.

Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week

1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.