News : Companies
National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

08/21/2020 | 10:27am EDT

Dairy Market News Branch

Agricultural

National Retail Report-Dairy

Marketing

Websites: http://www.marketnews.usda.gov/mnp/da-homeand http://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/dybretail.pdf

Service

Volume 87- Number 34

Issued Weekly

Friday, August 21, 2020

Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 08/21/2020 to 08/27/2020

This week, the total number of conventional ads increased 11 percent, and organic ads increased 8 percent. Conventional ice cream in 48-64 oz containers stayed the most advertised dairy item. The weighted average price for conventional 48 to 64-ounce ice cream packages was $3.02, unchanged from the week before. Ads for conventional 1- pound butter decreased 47 percent, with a weighted average advertised price of $3.36, compared to $3.09 last week.

The total number of conventional cheese ads increased 12 percent, compared to an increase of 3 percent for total organic cheese ads. The weighted average price for 8-ounce conventional cheese shreds was $2.42, unchanged from last week. For organic cheese shreds in 8-ounce packages, the weighted average price was $3.49, down 50 cents from the previous week.

The total number of conventional yogurt ads increased by 16 percent, but the total number of organic yogurt ads decreased by 48 percent. Conventional Greek yogurt in 4 to 6 ounce containers was the second most advertised dairy item. The price for conventional yogurt in 32 oz containers is $2.06 compared to $3.16 for organic, an organic premium of $1.10.

The national weighted average advertised price for conventional milk in half gallons is $1.81, compared to $3.89 for organic milk half gallons. This results in an organic premium of $2.08. Last week the spread was $1.91. The total number of milk ads decreased 13 percent for conventional but increased 53 percent for organic. Milk in half gallon containers was the most advertised organic dairy item.

Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week

08/21/2020

08/14/2020

08/07/2020

18K

15K

with Ads

12K

9K

Stores

6K

3K

0K

Yogurt

Cheese

Ice cream

Milk

Sour cream

1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 34

Friday, August 21, 2020 - Page 2

Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity

Butter, 2%

Yogurt, 27%

Cheese, 27%

Sour cream, 7%

Cottage cheese, 3%

Milk, 2%

Cream cheese, 6%

Flavored milk, 1%

Ice cream, 20%

Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity

Cheese, 3%

Yogurt, 20%

Milk, 77%

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 34

Friday, August 21, 2020 - Page 3

NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

THIS PERIOD

LAST WEEK

LAST YEAR

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

Butter

1 #

1154

3.36

2159

3.09

2103

3.40

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

4917

2.52

5541

2.50

7277

2.17

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

1340

3.83

2241

4.03

723

3.16

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

649

6.68

605

6.11

570

6.26

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

7943

2.42

5710

2.42

6324

2.41

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

1177

3.49

225

3.99

321

3.22

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1784

2.28

2479

2.07

4455

2.10

Cream cheese

8 oz

3750

2.22

1608

1.98

3832

1.75

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

648

1.86

180

1.61

948

2.89

Flavored milk

All fat tests

gallon

119

2.49

285

3.44

287

4.62

Ice cream

48-64oz

11633

3.02

12067

3.02

8992

2.92

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

911

1.81

539

2.16

1562

2.30

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

505

3.71

272

2.53

Sour cream

16 oz

4048

1.81

2479

1.67

5272

1.92

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

8857

.97

8016

.96

7403

.97

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

2350

4.70

1110

4.05

1146

4.02

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

3029

.49

3678

.48

2890

.51

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

1394

2.06

709

2.92

240

2.50

REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

with

Avg

with

Avg

with

Range

Range

Range

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Butter

1 #

2.49-3.88

636

3.06

3.50

53

3.50

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

1.88-3.00

1102

2.27

2.00-3.00

1479

2.77

1.88-3.00

541

2.55

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

4.99

376

4.99

2.99-3.50

492

3.10

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

4.49-6.99

217

5.62

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

1.66-3.50

2236

2.33

1.66-3.50

2840

2.44

1.49-3.00

961

2.46

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

2.99-4.59

235

3.91

2.99-3.50

471

3.10

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1.79-2.99

925

2.47

2.50

214

2.50

1.79

213

1.79

Cream cheese

8 oz

1.50-2.99

982

2.17

1.50-2.99

1216

2.73

1.79-1.99

1025

1.92

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

0.99

53

.99

Flavored milk

All fat tests

gallon

2.49

119

2.49

Ice cream

48-64oz

1.97-4.99

3206

2.84

1.79-5.99

2336

2.87

1.79-4.50

2152

3.18

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

1.67

69

1.67

Sour cream

16 oz

1.48-2.50

1753

1.92

1.50-2.00

1303

1.88

0.98-1.88

287

1.32

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.79-1.00

2458

.95

0.88-1.00

2432

.98

0.88-1.00

1806

.94

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.99-5.99

451

5.09

2.99

114

2.99

4.50-4.99

828

4.88

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.40-0.60

713

.50

0.44-0.50

592

.45

0.50

332

.50

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 34

Friday, August 21, 2020 - Page 4

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

with

Avg

with

Avg

with

Range

Range

Range

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

1.99-2.50

331

2.09

2.00

1002

2.00

SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.

SOUTHWEST U.S.

NORTHWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Range

with Ads

Price

Price

Butter

1 #

2.00

114

2.00

3.99

62

3.99

4.39

289

4.39

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

1.77-2.99

649

2.39

1.77-3.00

845

2.48

1.88-3.00

301

2.57

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

3.50

62

3.50

2.99-3.99

410

3.69

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

5.99-6.99

192

6.40

7.49-8.99

240

7.88

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

2.00-2.99

752

2.38

1.77-3.00

919

2.52

1.88-3.00

235

2.45

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

2.99-3.50

182

3.16

3.99

289

3.99

Cottage cheese

16 oz

2.29

121

2.29

2.50

137

2.50

0.99-1.67

174

1.40

Cream cheese

8 oz

1.99-2.00

290

1.99

1.50

63

1.50

0.99-1.67

174

1.40

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

1.99-2.29

490

2.14

0.99

105

.99

Ice cream

48-64oz

1.79-5.99

1907

3.25

1.97-4.99

1397

3.38

1.88-2.99

635

2.49

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

2.00

133

2.00

0.97-2.29

604

1.92

0.99

105

.99

Sour cream

16 oz

1.99

137

1.99

0.99-1.69

568

1.47

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.88-1.00

826

.99

0.88-1.00

925

.98

1.00

410

1.00

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

4.98-4.99

150

4.99

2.99-5.49

686

4.40

4.90

121

4.90

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.45-0.50

460

.48

0.39-0.50

643

.45

0.60

289

.60

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

2.98

61

2.98

ALASKA U.S.

HAWAII U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Price

NATIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS

THIS PERIOD

LAST WEEK

LAST YEAR

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

Butter

1 #

161

6.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

121

3.49

117

3.99

289

3.79

Cream cheese

8 oz

69

2.99

291

2.71

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

3228

3.89

2017

4.07

2180

3.90

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

214

4.99

375

5.99

182

5.79

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 87 - No. 34

Friday, August 21, 2020 - Page 5

Milk

All fat tests

8 oz UHT

214

1.00

61

1.00

Sour cream

16 oz

161

2.99

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

242

4.01

1388

5.44

137

2.99

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

190

1.04

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

699

3.16

221

4.29

REGIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

with

Avg

with

Avg

with

Range

Range

Range

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

3.99-4.99

808

4.37

3.99

1297

3.99

3.00

468

3.00

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

4.99

214

4.99

Milk

All fat tests

8 oz UHT

1.00

214

1.00

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

2.50

137

2.50

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

3.49-3.50

412

3.49

2.50

233

2.50

SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.

SOUTHWEST U.S.

NORTHWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Range

with Ads

Price

Price

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

3.49

121

3.49

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

3.00-3.29

199

3.18

3.99

167

3.99

3.99

289

3.99

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

5.99

105

5.99

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

3.50

54

3.50

ALASKA U.S.

HAWAII U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Price

REGIONAL DEFINITIONS

As used in this report, regions include the following states:

NORTHEAST U.S.

Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode

Island and Vermont

SOUTHEAST U.S.

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia

MIDWEST U.S.

Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin

SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.

Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas

SOUTHWEST U.S.

Arizona, California, Nevada and Utah

NORTHWEST U.S.

Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming

ALASKA

Alaska

HAWAII

Hawaii

NATIONAL

Continental United States

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 14:26:12 UTC
