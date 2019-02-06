National Science Foundation's Dawn Tilbury To Keynote at Robotics Summit & Expo

Assistant Director of the Directorate for Engineering at the National
Science Foundation will discuss the Future of Work at the
Human-Technology Frontier at international event for developers of
commercial class robotics products and services
Business-to-Business publisher WTWH Media announced that Dawn Tilbury,
Assistant Director for Engineering at the National Science Foundation
and Professor at the University of Michigan, will deliver a keynote
address at the 2019 Robotics Summit & Expo. The Robotics Summit, a
multifaceted, international event focused on the design, development,
manufacture and delivery of commercial-class robotics systems, takes
place June 5-6, 2019 at the Seaport World Trade Center, Boston, MA.
According to Dan Kara, conference chairman and Vice President, Robotics
at WTWH Media, "We are delighted to have Dawn Tilbury deliver a keynote
at the Robotics Summit & Expo. Dawn is well known and very respected
within the robotics community as a researcher in the fields of control
systems and human-machine interfaces at the University of Michigan (UM),
as well as for her work to launch the Robotics Institute at UM. She is
now applying her research experience at the National Science
Foundation's (NSF) Directorate for Engineering, which provides academic
institutions more than 40 percent of US federal grants for fundamental
engineering research and supports technology translation and
entrepreneurship.”
Dawn Tilbury notes, “The National Science Foundation’s long term
investments in fundamental research have led to robotics that safely
partner with people in environments ranging from factories to homes to
the deep oceans. The Robotics Summit & Expo provides an ideal forum for
exploring how fundamental research and commercial developments
cross-pollinate, as well as how collaboration between universities and
industries can deliver new technologies and products that benefit
society. I look forward to delivering a keynote session at the Robotics
Summit, as well as interacting with my engineering and research peers.”
About The Robotics Summit
The Summit & Expo brings together the brightest minds in robotics from
around the world to share their commercial robotics development
experiences and expertise. Tracks in the Robotics Summit include
Technologies, Tools and Platforms; Design and Development; and
Manufacturability, Production and Distribution. For additional details
and registration information, visit roboticssummit.com
About WTWH Media, LLC
WTWH Media LLC is an integrated b2b media company serving the
electronics, design engineering, hospitality, life sciences, renewable
energy, retail and robotics markets with more than 40 web sites, live &
digital events, custom digital services and seven print publications.
More information at marketing.wtwhmedia.com.
About the National Science Foundation
The National Science Foundation (NSF) is an independent federal agency
that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of
science and engineering. In fiscal year (FY) 2018, its budget is $7.8
billion. NSF funds reach all 50 states through grants to nearly 2,000
colleges, universities and other institutions. Each year, NSF receives
more than 50,000 competitive proposals for funding and makes about
12,000 new funding awards. Visit www.nsf.gov.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005115/en/