National Science Foundation's Dawn Tilbury To Keynote at Robotics Summit & Expo

Assistant Director of the Directorate for Engineering at the National Science Foundation will discuss the Future of Work at the Human-Technology Frontier at international event for developers of commercial class robotics products and services

Business-to-Business publisher WTWH Media announced that Dawn Tilbury, Assistant Director for Engineering at the National Science Foundation and Professor at the University of Michigan, will deliver a keynote address at the 2019 Robotics Summit & Expo. The Robotics Summit, a multifaceted, international event focused on the design, development, manufacture and delivery of commercial-class robotics systems, takes place June 5-6, 2019 at the Seaport World Trade Center, Boston, MA.

According to Dan Kara, conference chairman and Vice President, Robotics at WTWH Media, "We are delighted to have Dawn Tilbury deliver a keynote at the Robotics Summit & Expo. Dawn is well known and very respected within the robotics community as a researcher in the fields of control systems and human-machine interfaces at the University of Michigan (UM), as well as for her work to launch the Robotics Institute at UM. She is now applying her research experience at the National Science Foundation's (NSF) Directorate for Engineering, which provides academic institutions more than 40 percent of US federal grants for fundamental engineering research and supports technology translation and entrepreneurship.”

Dawn Tilbury notes, “The National Science Foundation’s long term investments in fundamental research have led to robotics that safely partner with people in environments ranging from factories to homes to the deep oceans. The Robotics Summit & Expo provides an ideal forum for exploring how fundamental research and commercial developments cross-pollinate, as well as how collaboration between universities and industries can deliver new technologies and products that benefit society. I look forward to delivering a keynote session at the Robotics Summit, as well as interacting with my engineering and research peers.”

About The Robotics Summit

The Summit & Expo brings together the brightest minds in robotics from around the world to share their commercial robotics development experiences and expertise. Tracks in the Robotics Summit include Technologies, Tools and Platforms; Design and Development; and Manufacturability, Production and Distribution. For additional details and registration information, visit roboticssummit.com

About WTWH Media, LLC

WTWH Media LLC is an integrated b2b media company serving the electronics, design engineering, hospitality, life sciences, renewable energy, retail and robotics markets with more than 40 web sites, live & digital events, custom digital services and seven print publications. More information at marketing.wtwhmedia.com.

About the National Science Foundation

The National Science Foundation (NSF) is an independent federal agency that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering. In fiscal year (FY) 2018, its budget is $7.8 billion. NSF funds reach all 50 states through grants to nearly 2,000 colleges, universities and other institutions. Each year, NSF receives more than 50,000 competitive proposals for funding and makes about 12,000 new funding awards. Visit www.nsf.gov.

