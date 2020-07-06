Log in
National Seating & Mobility Acquires Regional Mobility Provider in British Columbia, Canada

07/06/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

National Seating & Mobility (NSM), the leading provider of complex rehabilitation, mobility and accessibility solutions in North America, has announced the acquisition of PG Surg Med, a regional mobility provider with locations in Prince George, Kelowna, Kamloops and Vernon. The acquisition positions NSM as the largest provider of mobility solutions in British Columbia.

“NSM is passionate about furthering opportunities and resources for those in need of accessibility and mobility services,” said Bill Mixon, NSM CEO. “We are proud to serve as a trusted source for mobility and accessibility solutions, as well as service and repair, throughout the province of British Columbia.”

PG Surg Med is owned and operated by brother and sister Russell and Sandy Pratt, both of whom will remain in leadership roles with NSM following the acquisition. In addition to positioning NSM as the largest provider in British Columbia, the acquisition also represents NSM’s first entry into the Northern Region of the province.

About National Seating & Mobility
National Seating & Mobility is North America’s premier provider of customized mobility, home and vehicle accessibility, and full-service equipment maintenance and repair solutions supporting independence for individuals with mobility challenges. Founded in 1992, the company has grown from five locations providing complex rehabilitation therapy to a comprehensive network of mobility and accessibility experts partnering with physicians, therapists and clients across the U.S. and Canada. National Seating & Mobility is the only national mobility solutions provider accredited by The Joint Commission for demonstrating quality and safe care. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. For more information about National Seating & Mobility, visit nsm-seating.com.


© Business Wire 2020
