National Seating & Mobility : Expands Canadian Footprint

06/09/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

National Seating & Mobility (NSM), the leading provider of complex rehabilitation, mobility and accessibility solutions, has announced the acquisition of Active Mobility Products in Kelowna, British Columbia. The acquisition strengthens NSM’s presence in the Interior Region of British Columbia in the Okanagan Valley.

“Accessibility and mobility are vital to the health, safety and success of the clients we serve,” said Bill Mixon, NSM CEO. “Expanding our presence in British Columbia strengthens our ability to provide innovative mobility solutions in the Kelowna and surrounding communities.”

Active Mobility was formerly owned and operated by Dino Padula, a highly skilled adaptive seating and mobility specialist with more than 20 years of Complex Rehab Technology (CRT) experience. Padula will transition to the NSM team post acquisition.

The new Kelowna branch will be the first location outside the U.S. branded as National Seating & Mobility. Over the next several months, other NSM-owned companies in British Columbia, Advanced Mobility Products Ltd. and SelfCare Home Health Products, Ltd. will also be rebranded as National Seating & Mobility.

About National Seating & Mobility

National Seating & Mobility is North America’s premier provider of customized mobility, home and vehicle accessibility, and full-service equipment maintenance and repair solutions supporting independence for individuals with mobility challenges. Founded in 1992, the company has grown from five locations providing complex rehabilitation therapy to a comprehensive network of mobility and accessibility experts partnering with physicians, therapists and clients across the U.S. and Canada. National Seating & Mobility is the only national mobility solutions provider accredited by The Joint Commission for demonstrating quality and safe care. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. For more information about National Seating & Mobility visit nsm-seating.com.


© Business Wire 2020
