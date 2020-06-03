Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Seating & Mobility : Introduces “Serving Safely” Commitment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Initiative enhances business practices prioritizing client safety and health

National Seating & Mobility (NSM), the leading provider of mobility and accessibility solutions in North America, is kicking off National Safety Month with the announcement of the company’s Serving Safely commitment representing the company’s focus on business practices prioritizing the health and safety of clients. The multi-faceted commitment incorporates additional operational guidance into rigorous protocols already in place through NSM’s accreditation by The Joint Commission.

“The safety and health of our clients and employees has always been our priority,” said Bill Mixon, NSM CEO. “In this time of uncertainty, it is more important than ever to reinforce our commitment so those we serve can have full confidence in the industry-leading measures we have in place to ensure their safety not only today but into the future.”

The Serving Safely commitment is backed by an operational checklist of best practices around safety, alternate service options and new technologies. Required employee training will outline and reinforce these operational guidelines. Serving Safely launch kits including internal and external signage, informational posters, vehicle magnets and additional marketing resources will be distributed to NSM branches nationwide.

A Serving Safely seal is also being introduced as a visual representation of the company’s commitment to put client safety first. Merging a heart and checkmark, the seal was designed to convey security, trust and verification. It will be incorporated into branding efforts companywide.

“We are proud to take a stand for client health and safety,” said Mixon.

For more information visit nsm-seating.com/safe.

About National Seating & Mobility

National Seating & Mobility is North America’s premier provider of customized mobility, home and vehicle accessibility, and full-service equipment maintenance and repair solutions supporting independence for individuals with mobility challenges. Founded in 1992, the company has grown from five locations providing complex rehabilitation therapy to a comprehensive network of mobility and accessibility experts partnering with physicians, therapists and clients across the U.S. and Canada. National Seating & Mobility is the only national mobility solutions provider accredited by The Joint Commission for demonstrating quality and safe care. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. For more information about National Seating & Mobility visit nsm-seating.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:30aVINCIT OYJ : Omien Osakkeiden Hankinta 3.6.2020
AQ
11:30aLINDE PLC : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:30aHow can Long-term Assurance of Supply Consulting for Direct Materials help Companies Better Manage Spend and the Impact of COVID-19? | Experts at SpendEdge Explain
BU
11:27aTOTAL S A : to Buy 51% Stake in Offshore Wind Project in Scotland
DJ
11:26aIBASE TECHNOLOGY : intros industrial PC with 9th gen Intel processor
AQ
11:26aREVIVE THERAPEUTICS : IIROC Trade Resumption - RVV
AQ
11:26aENB FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11:26aCANADA GOOSE : lowers reliance on department stores in recovery push
RE
11:25aTERRACE ENERGY : Provides Corporate Update
AQ
11:25aAvalon Provides Separation Rapids Lithium Project Update
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Rental fleet collapse drags down U.S. vehicle sales
2EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to U.S.
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Elisa see sustainability leap in world-first 5G liquid cooling deployment
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : WhatsApp, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group