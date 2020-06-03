National Seating & Mobility : Introduces “Serving Safely” Commitment

Initiative enhances business practices prioritizing client safety and health

National Seating & Mobility (NSM), the leading provider of mobility and accessibility solutions in North America, is kicking off National Safety Month with the announcement of the company’s Serving Safely commitment representing the company’s focus on business practices prioritizing the health and safety of clients. The multi-faceted commitment incorporates additional operational guidance into rigorous protocols already in place through NSM’s accreditation by The Joint Commission.

“The safety and health of our clients and employees has always been our priority,” said Bill Mixon, NSM CEO. “In this time of uncertainty, it is more important than ever to reinforce our commitment so those we serve can have full confidence in the industry-leading measures we have in place to ensure their safety not only today but into the future.”

The Serving Safely commitment is backed by an operational checklist of best practices around safety, alternate service options and new technologies. Required employee training will outline and reinforce these operational guidelines. Serving Safely launch kits including internal and external signage, informational posters, vehicle magnets and additional marketing resources will be distributed to NSM branches nationwide.

A Serving Safely seal is also being introduced as a visual representation of the company’s commitment to put client safety first. Merging a heart and checkmark, the seal was designed to convey security, trust and verification. It will be incorporated into branding efforts companywide.

“We are proud to take a stand for client health and safety,” said Mixon.

For more information visit nsm-seating.com/safe.

About National Seating & Mobility

National Seating & Mobility is North America’s premier provider of customized mobility, home and vehicle accessibility, and full-service equipment maintenance and repair solutions supporting independence for individuals with mobility challenges. Founded in 1992, the company has grown from five locations providing complex rehabilitation therapy to a comprehensive network of mobility and accessibility experts partnering with physicians, therapists and clients across the U.S. and Canada. National Seating & Mobility is the only national mobility solutions provider accredited by The Joint Commission for demonstrating quality and safe care. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. For more information about National Seating & Mobility visit nsm-seating.com

