National Seating & Mobility Named Official ADA Sponsor of Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

National Seating & Mobility (NSM), the leading provider of complex rehabilitation, mobility and accessibility solutions in the U.S. and Canada, is partnering with the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, the two-day annual Tennessee event featuring a diverse lineup of music performers, to enhance the festival experience for attendees with mobility challenges and special needs. NSM is the first official ADA sponsor of the event and is introducing the “National Seating & Mobility ADA Chill Spot,” an accessible air-conditioned tent that provides an exclusive area for attendees with disabilities and their companions.

The Pilgrimage Festival, celebrating its fifth year, will be held on Sept. 21-22 at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee, just south of Nashville. The 2019 heavy-hitting lineup includes Foo Fighters, The Killers, Keith Urban, Leon Bridges, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Head and the Heart, +LIVE+, Jenny Lewis, Lauren Daigle and more.

As the official ADA sponsor of Pilgrimage, NSM is underwriting the ADA platforms around performance stages. Additionally, the company is creating the National Seating & Mobility ADA Chill Spot, an air-conditioned tent that will serve as an ADA compliant and sensory-friendly respite for individuals with disabilities and their companions.

“This is an opportunity in our own backyard to provide a service that will not only help this festival become more accessible, but to also provide a welcoming environment allowing music lovers with special needs to rest up, recharge and fully enjoy the Pilgrimage experience,” said NSM CEO Bill Mixon.

NSM, which is headquartered in Franklin, will provide staffing at the Chill Spot during the festival. The tent will include comfortable seating, a private changing area, refreshments and a recharging station.

“Our festival has always been sensitive to the needs of the ADA community,” said Brandt Wood, Pilgrimage Festival co-founder. “Thanks to NSM, we are able to take this to a new level in 2019. Their support makes our festival even more attractive to the special needs community and we are grateful to have them on board.”

As part of its sponsorship, NSM will have signage on the ADA platforms and the tent. The company will also receive exposure through the festival website (www.pilgrimagefestival.com), the official festival app and through social channels.

To access the platforms and Chill Spot tent, qualified festival goers will need to check in at the Access Center at the Main Info Booth. The Access Center will be staffed by Ten Fifty Entertainment, a consulting company that works with events like Pilgrimage to ensure ADA compliance.

The Chill Spot will also be staffed by Waves, a Franklin-based organization that works with adults and children with developmental disabilities. National retailer Kirkland’s is providing the furniture and décor for the tent.

About National Seating & Mobility

National Seating & Mobility is North America’s premier mobility solutions provider with industry-leading experience in Complex Rehab Technology, Accessibility and Services supporting independence for individuals with disabilities and profound healthcare challenges. Founded in 1992, the company has grown from five locations to a network of mobility solutions experts partnering with physicians, therapists and clients across the U.S. and Canada. National Seating & Mobility is the only national mobility solutions provider accredited by The Joint Commission for demonstrating quality and safe care. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. For more information about National Seating & Mobility, visit nsm-seating.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005490/en/