National Sheriffs' Association : (NSA) Announces First-of-its-Kind National Background Check Program

The National Sheriffs’ Association (NSA) announced the ACCESS National Background Check Program™, a first-of-its-kind initiative, during its annual meeting in Louisville, Kentucky.

Jonathan Thompson, Executive Director of the NSA said, “Through an innovative partnership with BI2 Technologies, the company will provide any Sheriff in the country who wants to participate – at no upfront cost to the Sheriff’s Office or county – with a complete background check system. This system will enable Sheriffs to provide this much needed service to the citizens of their counties at a more convenient and safe location – the local Sheriff’s Office.”

Executive Director Thompson continued, “The program will also return funds to the local Sheriff’s Office to be used to address critical needs in their communities.”

Under the agreement, BI2 Technologies will also provide any participating Sheriff – again, at no upfront cost to the Sheriff or county – with its NSA-endorsed and cutting-edge Inmate Recognition and Identification System, I.R.I.S.™.

I.R.I.S.™ technology uses the human iris (the colored part around the pupil) to accurately identify a person. I.R.I.S.™ is far more accurate than a fingerprint and results are provided within seconds. Sheriffs across the country are already using this remarkable technology to better protect the public and their staffs.

“We are pleased to announce this cost-effective program for the nation’s Sheriffs,” Thompson continued. “It will make communities across the nation safer, while providing better, more convenient services to the millions of citizens who need to get an FBI certified background check done.”

About The National Sheriffs’ Association:

The National Sheriffs’ Association is one of the largest associations of law enforcement professionals in the U.S., representing more than 3,000 elected Sheriffs across the nation, and with a total membership of more than 20,000. NSA is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising the level of professionalism among Sheriffs, their deputies, and others in the field of law enforcement, public safety, and criminal justice. Throughout its seventy-eight-year history, NSA has also served as an information resource for all law enforcement, as well as State governments and the Federal government.

