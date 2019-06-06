National Shrine Benefits Enhanced with Key Digital's Powerful Enterprise AV over IP and Compass Control Pro

Mount Vernon, New York, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Positioned impressively on the horizon in Royal Oak, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, stands the prominent landmark limestone church complex and tower of The National Shrine of the Little Flower Catholic Church. This beautiful place of worship was declared a National Shrine, one of only five in the country, in 1998 at the United States Bishops’ Conference. In 2014 Pope Francis granted the title of Minor Basilica to the majestic National Shrine.

With a desire to bring the honored church into the 21st century and upgrade their outdated video and audio system, but with reservations regarding the preservation of the building’s rich architectural history the church directors sought out specialist installers for a top of the line and user-friendly audio, video, and control system.

As installers and integrators, RMW Productions stops at nothing to provide the best quality possible while retaining architectural integrity. A family owned business providing design and integration of professional sound, video, lighting, and communications, RMW Production specializes in places of worship and takes into consideration the aspects of the unique architecture of every location to fulfil the client’s unique purposes and visions for technology.

RMW Productions in turn knew to trust Key Digital to design and provide a robust system for this delicate project. Key Digital is an award-winning developer and manufacturer of leading-edge technology, consistently delivering total audio visual systems with complete user-friendly controllability.

To maximize the technology improvements, the Shrine of the Little Flower chose first-class upgrades to the main sanctuary video system with added displays in the outer areas of the church such as the narthex areas and front entrances. The equipment had to accommodate the integration challenges of small rack size, the option to expand the system at a later date, multiple video connection areas with control, and the need for high definition video at great distances. With these important considerations in mind, Key Digital designed a system using their KD-IP922 Enterprise AV over IP system UHD/4K encoders and decoders, the KD-SX440WP simplistic all-in-one presentation switcher wall plate scaler and extender set, and Compass Control Pro, the most modern fully integrated control system in the AV industry using iOS devices to replace traditional control interfaces.

With the development of KD-IP922 Key Digital wanted to offer installers a more simplistic and flexible means for creating and managing video distribution systems. KD-IP922 encodes content from connected HDMI sources and decodes the desired content at each display and projector across a managed network while interfacing with virtually any controllable device. The KD-IP922 is a completely flexible and expandable system, where a single encoder was added for each of their video sources and a single decoder for each display and projector. Not only was Key Digital’s Enterprise AV over IP perfect for updating the AV system at Shrine of the Little Flower, it is also the perfect fit for the church’s requirements.

To reconcile the limited rack size, Key Digital’s de-centralized Enterprise AV over IP system encoders were installed at the location of the video sources such as stages and cameras, and the decoders were installed at each projector and display with the system’s Araknis Network Switch as the only essential centralized piece of equipment.

The user-friendly and aesthetically pleasing KD-SX440WP wall plate with HDMI and VGA plus audio inputs offers auto-switching and analog video scaling to ensure that the various church presenters can simply plug-in and press one button to easily choose between their two sources.

To accommodate the large size and varied areas to be controlled in the building, Key Digital’s Compass Control Pro provided the seamless and customized control that the church was missing. Because Compass Control Pro is a blank slate for design, the user interface was artfully arranged and programmed with a focus on providing ease of use to the end-user. The music directors and other day-to-day users now have a simple one button press on the iPad called “Choir Feed Preset”. Once the button is pressed all outputs switch to use the choir area wall input, the two main sanctuary projectors turn on, the projector screen drops, and the shades behind the screens drop to drown out oversaturation of light from the windows. When the users are done with the video system in the church they simply navigate to the power page and press the “System Power Off” button for a macro to take care of lifting all screens and shades and turning off the sanctuary projectors. An advanced button was programmed into that same home page so that complex switching and control of the system can be done with ease for those users that need actions beyond the simple presets. For more in-depth control the remotes of the devices connected to the system are accessible through the iPad and the end-user may select custom switching options of the inputs and outputs.

“Here at RMW Productions we could not be happier with the Key Digital products and services. The team at Key Digital really leads on the support side and does everything necessary to make sure the integrators are prepared for the install. Most of all, the Key Digital team works together with us to make sure the end-user is happy and has the best possible experience, and it is just unlike anything we’ve see in the industry,” said Robert M. Wisnieski, Owner of RMW Productions. “The Key Digital products themselves are the best quality we have come across, and everything from the physical product to the software side of installation works together very well. We hope to push and sell as much Key Digital as we can and we definitely look forward to working with Key Digital in the very near future and are excited to get started on our new shipment of IP922’s for an upcoming project.”

About Key Digital®

Led by the “Father of DVD”, Mike Tsinberg, Key Digital® is an InfoComm, CEDIA, CES, and NAHB award winning manufacturer of professional distributed video and control system equipment.

Since 1999, Key Digital has led the constantly evolving A/V industry by designing products that deliver industry leading quality, performance, and reliability to corporate, bar & restaurant, digital signage, education, government, and house of worship applications.

Key Digital products are designed and engineered in-house in Mount Vernon, NY. Superior quality, ease-of-installation, and versatility are the result of strenuous research, development, and testing. Expertise and unparalleled knowledge have created a unique hardware-software suite solution ideal for the consultants, designers, and installation firms of the A/V industry. Key Digital® is known to deliver best-in-class products based on quality, performance, and reliability.

For more information, visit our webpage at http://www.keydigital.com.



About RMW Productions

A family owned business providing design and integration of professional sound, video, lighting, and communications, to churches and schools to fulfill their unique purposes and visions for technology.

We carry out this mission through our consulting, design, installation, and support of professional – yet affordable – custom audio, video, lighting, digital signage, and control systems.

For more information, visit their webpage at http://www.rmwproductionsllc.net/ .

Attachments

Masha Lakhter Key Digital Systems 9177013238 masha@keydigital.com