National Sorghum Producers : 2020 Commodity Classic Aims to Help Farmers See Their Future Clearly

Farmers Urged to Mark Their Calendars for Three Days of Education and Innovation

ST. LOUIS (June 20, 2019) - In a year of challenge and change in agriculture, farmers have the opportunity to learn from the experts, see game-changing equipment and technology, and network with thousands of their fellow farmers during the 2020 Commodity Classic-Thursday, February 27 through Saturday, February 29, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas.

Commodity Classic is America's largest farmer-led, farmer-focused educational and agricultural experience-combining a robust schedule of educational sessions, a huge trade show, inspiring speakers, presentations from nationally-recognized ag thought leaders, first-rate entertainment and the opportunity to network with thousands of farmers from across the nation.

'See Your Future Clearly' is the theme for the 2020 Commodity Classic-and the schedule taking shape is designed to help farmers position themselves for success, especially in times of challenge and change.

Educational sessions at Commodity Classic are expected to include marketing insights, soil health, farm policy, yield-boosting production practices, new products and technologies and more. Speakers will include well-known agricultural experts, industry leaders and a number of innovative farmers from across the United States.

The trade show is expected to feature some 400 exhibitors showcasing the latest technology, equipment and innovation. Farmers consistently rate the trade show highly, citing the quality of the conversations they have with exhibitors as well as the expertise of the company staff in attendance. A continually-updated list of exhibitors is available by clicking the Trade Show tab at CommodityClassic.com.

To view the tentative schedule and sign up for email updates as more details are available, visit CommodityClassic.com. Registration and housing for the 2020 Commodity Classic will open in mid-November.

Established in 1996, Commodity Classic is presented annually by the National Sorghum Producers, American Soybean Association, National Corn Growers Association, National Association of Wheat Growers and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

National Sorghum Producers represents U.S. sorghum producers and serves as the voice of the sorghum industry coast to coast through legislative representation, regulatory representation and education. To learn more about NSP, visit www.sorghumgrowers.com.

