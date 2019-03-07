Log in
National Sorghum Producers : China Purchases U.S. Sorghum

03/07/2019 | 01:39pm EST

LUBBOCK, TX -China made its first significant purchase of U.S. sorghum since China self-initiated anti-dumping and countervailing duty cases against the commodity in February 2018 followed by a 25 percent tariff on sorghum and other U.S. commodities in June. A sale of 2.6 million bushels was reported by USDA's export sales report for the week of Feb. 28. - March 7, 2019. In response, National Sorghum Producers Chairman Dan Atkisson, a sorghum farmer from Stockton, Kansas, released the following statement:

'This vessel purchase is great news for U.S. sorghum, and we are thrilled to see it on the books going into the 2019 planting season as hopefully a first of many. We look forward to returning to trade with our largest export partner, and we are encouraged by not only this sale but the reported 2.2 million bushel sale to Spain, as well. We believe today's news is a direct result of meetings between our two nations' leaders, and we appreciate both Administrations continuing to press forward to achieve a long-term agreement in U.S. and China trade relations.'

###

NSP represents U.S. sorghum producers and serves as the voice of the sorghum industry coast to coast through legislative representation, regulatory representation and education. To learn more about NSP, visit www.sorghumgrowers.com.

For more information, contact:
Jennifer Blackburn
External Affairs Director
National Sorghum Producers
jennifer@sorghumgrowers.com

Disclaimer

National Sorghum Producers published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 18:38:07 UTC
