Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Student Clearinghouse : Names Roberta Hyland as Chief Data Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 09:31am EST

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Student Clearinghouse announced today that Chief of Staff and long-time employee Roberta Hyland has been named Chief Data Officer, effective December 17, 2018. She will continue reporting to President and CEO Rick Torres.

In this newly created position, Hyland will focus on honing the Clearinghouse's internal and external data strategies to enable scalability and effectiveness, while partnering with our data security and privacy teams to ensure the Clearinghouse's privacy and security policies remain a top priority. This includes expanding the work with industry credentials, not-for-credit enrollments and other credential providers, as well as connecting a learner's experiences to labor outcomes.

"This change is a natural evolution of the National Student Clearinghouse. It advances our mission in support of the education and workforce communities that rely on us to understand learner pathways, which are becoming more diverse and lifelong," said Torres. "In this effort, the Clearinghouse identifies new elements associated with evolving learner pathways and provides new and better tools to help the education and workforce communities understand learner journeys and inform learners of opportunities. Roberta Hyland's hands-on experience with forward-leaning credentials data and vast knowledge of the technologies and platforms that support our data-driven activities make her a perfect fit to drive this data evolution."

"The Clearinghouse has always played a unique role as part of and on behalf of the education community," said Hyland. "I look forward to building upon our strong foundation and years of education data knowledge and organizational experience to expand upon our abilities to enable the education and workforce communities' understanding of the diverse pathways of today's and tomorrow's learners."

About the National Student Clearinghouse®

The National Student Clearinghouse, a nonprofit formed in 1993, is the trusted source for and leading provider of higher education verifications and electronic education record exchanges.

The Clearinghouse serves as a single point of contact for the collection and timely exchange of accurate and comprehensive enrollment, degree, and certificate records on behalf of its more than 3,600 participating higher education institutions, which represent 98 percent of all students in public and private U.S. institutions. The Clearinghouse also provides thousands of high schools and districts with continuing collegiate enrollment, progression, and completion statistics on their alumni.

Through its verification, electronic exchange, and reporting services, the Clearinghouse saves the education community cumulatively more than $750 million annually. Most Clearinghouse services are provided to colleges and universities at little or no charge, including enhanced transcript and research services, enabling institutions to redistribute limited staff and budget resources to more important student service efforts. Clearinghouse services are designed to facilitate an institution's compliance with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, The Higher Education Act, and other applicable laws. The Clearinghouse has signed the Student Privacy Pledge and is the first recipient of ikeepsafe.org's FERPA compliance badge, which was awarded to its StudentTracker for High Schools service.

For more information, visit www.studentclearinghouse.org.

Contact: Todd Sedmak, 703-742-4837, media@studentclearinghouse.org

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-student-clearinghouse-names-roberta-hyland-as-chief-data-officer-300782443.html

SOURCE National Student Clearinghouse


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:00aEDISTON PROPERTY INVESTMENT : Net Asset Value as at 31 December 2018
PU
10:00aLEASEQUERY : Announces Another Record-Breaking Year With 708 Percent Revenue Growth
PR
10:00aPACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC : PG&E expects capital spending of $6.6 billion in 2019
AQ
09:59aBARCLAYS : Expands Rise New York and Launches Rise Growth Investment Funds
BU
09:59aHOPE BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:59aOil up on supply outlook but slowdown worries weigh
RE
09:58aWORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Monthly Fact Sheet
PR
09:58aQUORUM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Volkswagen Certification
AQ
09:57aOil up on supply outlook but slowdown worries weigh
RE
09:55aGIGA METALS : IIROC Trading Halt - GIGA
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.